Commercial Vehicle Fleet Management System Market to grow by USD 8.16 Bn by 2022, Market Segmentation by Product and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial vehicle fleet management system market is expected to grow by USD 8.16 billion during 2021-2026 according to the latest market research report by Technavio. As per Technavio, the growing popularity of the 360deg fleet management system(FMS) will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2026. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Vehicle Fleet Management System Market 2022-2026

Commercial Vehicle Fleet Management System Market: Dynamics Analysis

The significant cost pressure on fleet operators is one of the main reasons propelling growth in the commercial vehicle fleet management system market. Fleet operators are facing a major problem as a result of increasing cost pressure brought on by fuel price volatility and inefficient fleet operations. As a result, they are implementing cost optimization techniques.

Improved transmission technology and design also contribute to increased fuel economy and mileage. Data collected by each component will be a great source of information to improve the design parameters of the components as FMS aids in the remote monitoring of vehicle components.

However, The market for commercial vehicle fleet management systems would face significant obstacles due to the high cost of FMS. Initial setup expenses for FMS include a license, setup, and installation fee as well as payments for customization and system integration. Buy Sample Report.

Commercial Vehicle Fleet Management System Market: Segmentation Analysis

Product –

Geography –

Commercial Vehicle Fleet Management System Market: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Story continues

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AT and T Inc.

Azuga Inc.

Faststream Technologies

Fleetx Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Geotab Inc.

Jaama Ltd.

Masternaut Ltd.

Microlise Group Plc

Numadic Ltd.

Omnitracs LLC

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Related Reports

E-Axle Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The growing adoption of EVs is one of the factors driving the electric axle market's growth. However, one of the reasons impeding the growth of the electric axle market is the drop in vehicle manufacturing brought on by the global shortage of semiconductor chips.

Automotive OBD Dongle Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Usage-based insurance (UBI) model that spurs the utility value of OBD dongles is one of the key drivers fueling the automotive OBD dongle market growth. However, one of the things that is preventing the automobile OBD dongle industry from expanding is privacy and hacking issues with onboard diagnostics.

Commercial Vehicle Fleet Management System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.64% Market growth 2022-2026 $8.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.42 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AT and T Inc., Azuga Inc., Faststream Technologies, Fleetx Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Geotab Inc., Jaama Ltd., Masternaut Ltd., Microlise Group Plc, Numadic Ltd., Omnitracs LLC, Rolta India Ltd., TomTom International BV, Trimble Inc., TUV SUD, VAMO Systems Pvt. Ltd., Continental AG, Garmin Ltd., and Verizon Communications Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Third Party - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 OEM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AT and T Inc.

10.4 Continental AG

10.5 Garmin Ltd.

10.6 Geotab Inc.

10.7 Masternaut Ltd.

10.8 Microlise Group Plc

10.9 Omnitracs LLC

10.10 TomTom International BV

10.11 Trimble Inc.

10.12 Verizon Communications Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Commercial Vehicle Fleet Management System Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-vehicle-fleet-management-system-market-to-grow-by-usd-8-16-bn-by-2022--market-segmentation-by-product-and-geography---technavio-301652487.html

SOURCE Technavio