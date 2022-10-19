U.S. markets open in 7 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,747.50
    +14.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,640.00
    +64.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,278.25
    +79.50 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.50
    +4.60 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.51
    +0.69 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.10
    -5.70 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    18.58
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9838
    -0.0027 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9980
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.50
    -0.87 (-2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1295
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.3540
    +0.1670 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,262.21
    -310.11 (-1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.93
    -7.78 (-1.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,936.74
    +16.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

Commercial Vehicle Fleet Management System Market to grow by USD 8.16 Bn by 2022, Market Segmentation by Product and Geography - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial vehicle fleet management system market is expected to grow by USD 8.16 billion during 2021-2026 according to the latest market research report by Technavio. As per Technavio, the growing popularity of the 360deg fleet management system(FMS) will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2026. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Vehicle Fleet Management System Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Vehicle Fleet Management System Market 2022-2026

Commercial Vehicle Fleet Management System Market: Dynamics Analysis

The significant cost pressure on fleet operators is one of the main reasons propelling growth in the commercial vehicle fleet management system market. Fleet operators are facing a major problem as a result of increasing cost pressure brought on by fuel price volatility and inefficient fleet operations. As a result, they are implementing cost optimization techniques.

Improved transmission technology and design also contribute to increased fuel economy and mileage. Data collected by each component will be a great source of information to improve the design parameters of the components as FMS aids in the remote monitoring of vehicle components.

However, The market for commercial vehicle fleet management systems would face significant obstacles due to the high cost of FMS. Initial setup expenses for FMS include a license, setup, and installation fee as well as payments for customization and system integration. Buy Sample Report.

Commercial Vehicle Fleet Management System Market: Segmentation Analysis

  • Product –

  • Geography –

Commercial Vehicle Fleet Management System Market: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • AT and T Inc.

  • Azuga Inc.

  • Faststream Technologies

  • Fleetx Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

  • Geotab Inc.

  • Jaama Ltd.

  • Masternaut Ltd.

  • Microlise Group Plc

  • Numadic Ltd.

  • Omnitracs LLC

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Related Reports

E-Axle Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The growing adoption of EVs is one of the factors driving the electric axle market's growth. However, one of the reasons impeding the growth of the electric axle market is the drop in vehicle manufacturing brought on by the global shortage of semiconductor chips.

Automotive OBD Dongle Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Usage-based insurance (UBI) model that spurs the utility value of OBD dongles is one of the key drivers fueling the automotive OBD dongle market growth. However, one of the things that is preventing the automobile OBD dongle industry from expanding is privacy and hacking issues with onboard diagnostics.

Commercial Vehicle Fleet Management System Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.64%

Market growth 2022-2026

$8.16 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.42

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AT and T Inc., Azuga Inc., Faststream Technologies, Fleetx Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Geotab Inc., Jaama Ltd., Masternaut Ltd., Microlise Group Plc, Numadic Ltd., Omnitracs LLC, Rolta India Ltd., TomTom International BV, Trimble Inc., TUV SUD, VAMO Systems Pvt. Ltd., Continental AG, Garmin Ltd., and Verizon Communications Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Third Party - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 OEM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AT and T Inc.

  • 10.4 Continental AG

  • 10.5 Garmin Ltd.

  • 10.6 Geotab Inc.

  • 10.7 Masternaut Ltd.

  • 10.8 Microlise Group Plc

  • 10.9 Omnitracs LLC

  • 10.10 TomTom International BV

  • 10.11 Trimble Inc.

  • 10.12 Verizon Communications Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Commercial Vehicle Fleet Management System Market 2022-2026
Global Commercial Vehicle Fleet Management System Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-vehicle-fleet-management-system-market-to-grow-by-usd-8-16-bn-by-2022--market-segmentation-by-product-and-geography---technavio-301652487.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Humiliates Volkswagen, Mercedes

    In the race for electric vehicles, every detail counts because it can make the difference. For Tesla , the current market leader, the mission is clear: to preserve its lead and increase it to leave only crumbs for its rivals, who came too late in the game. As for his rivals - and there are many of them - they are fighting for the second place but they aim to dethrone Tesla in the near future.

  • China's Underground Market for Chips Draws Desperate Automakers

    (Bloomberg) -- In her two-bedroom apartment on the outskirts of Chinese tech hub Shenzhen, Wang woke to a deluge of messages. One read: “SPC5744PFK1AMLQ9, 300 pc, 21+. Any need?”Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaChinese Economists Tally Cost of Putin’s War, Warn on Deep ScarsWithin minu

  • 10 Oil Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten oil stocks that are too cheap to ignore. To jump straight to the top five stocks in this list, head on over to 5 Oil Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. At a time when the global economy is under severe strain due […]

  • Exclusive-Exxon exits Russia empty-handed with oil project 'unilaterally terminated'

    Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday that it left Russia completely after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties following seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. Exxon did not say if it received any compensation for the assets, which it had valued at more than $4 billion. An Exxon spokesperson declined to comment on whether it will proceed to contest the seizure through an international arbitration process, a possibility flagged in August.

  • Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests

    Only one out of three new hires in 2021 stay with the company for 90 or more days, the documents allege

  • Oil demand could push prices to 'new highs above $120 a barrel' in 2023: Analyst

    The Energy Word Founder Dan Dicker sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the Biden administration's attempts to alleviate rising gas prices, in addition to pricing forecasts amid concerns surrounding global oil production and distribution.

  • Schlumberger's Targets Shift Higher

    Oil services company Schlumberger Ltd. has been rallying strongly since July. Prices are back above the popular moving average lines, so let's check on the status of the indicators and chart patterns.

  • Biden to Outline New Steps to Cut Fuel Prices, Encourage Oil Production

    The administration will release another 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a quest by the White House to keep fuel prices low.

  • Energy Transfer's Charts Suggest There's More Upside Ahead

    Energy Transfer LP is one of the largest and most diversified midstream energy companies in North America. Let's check out the indicators and charts. In this daily bar chart of ET, below, we can see some very powerful technical clues.

  • Apple workers strike, Boeing to review 737 Max 7 documents, Joby seeks air certification in Japan

    Notable business headlines include more than 100 Australian Apple workers forming a strike for higher hourly wages, the FAA requesting that Boeing review safety paper work for its 737 Max 7 jet, and U.S. air taxi startup Joby seeking an air certification in Japan.

  • Oil prices climb as investors seek riskier assets, China demand boost

    In the previous session, Brent fell by 1.7% and WTI fell by 3.1% to their lowest in two weeks on reports of U.S. President Joe Biden's plans to release more barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). Oil prices were also buoyed by better risk sentiment which was lifted by upbeat U.S. corporate earnings and rising equity markets. "The small rebound in oil prices is more likely due to more positive sentiment on the equity bourses and return of risk on trades than industry fundamentals," said Suvro Sarkar, lead energy analyst at DBS Bank in Singapore.

  • Microsoft Lays Off Employees After Slowdown in Earnings Growth

    The software maker, which earlier said it had plans to cut positions affecting less than 1% of its total workforce, is latest tech company to show signs of concern about future demand.

  • BofA warns that hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector that could preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • Microsoft lays off more employees, but is mum on details

    The company said it would "continue to invest in our business and hire in key growth areas in the year ahead.”

  • Fertilizer Prices Fall as Gluts Emerge After Farmers Pull Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer prices are falling as farmers balking at the high costs of nutrients hold off on purchases, driving down demand and causing gluts that are upending the market for crop inputs. Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaChinese Economists Tally Cost of Putin’s War, Warn

  • T. Rowe Price: Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Want to Pick a Low in Intel? What the Charts Reveal

    Intel Corp. INTC is not expected to report their quarterly earnings until October 27 but some Real Money subscribers seem to be "chomping at the bit" to buy this current weakness in the chip maker. In the daily Japanese candlestick chart of INTC, below, we can see a downward trend since January for the chip maker. The trading volume shows an increase in the past six weeks.

  • Tech Sell-Off: These Nasdaq Stocks Could Drop Further, but One Looks Like a Screaming Buy

    IDC reports PC shipments fell 15% year over year in the third quarter of 2022. Aside from Apple, all the major PC original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) saw a big decline in shipments last quarter. Market leader Lenovo, for instance, had a 16% decline in shipments over the prior year, while HP and Dell saw greater declines of 28% and 21%, respectively.

  • ASML reports strong Q3, says it is not hit by U.S. China sanctions

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, a key equipment supplier to computer chip manufacturers, on Wednesday reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales and profit and record new bookings, and said it does not expect a large impact from U.S. sanctions on China. ASML, Europe's largest technology company, makes lithography systems, large machines that cost up to $160 million each and are used by chipmakers such as Taiwan Semiconductor (TMSC), Samsung and Intel to create the circuitry of computer chips. It is currently unable to keep up with demand from these companies as they seek to build new manufacturing plants, and with ASML's backlog now at more than 30 billion euros, ASML is seeking to expand its own production capacity by 2025.

  • Ethereum price up 2% in day after preparations start on major upgrade

    Ethereum prices have spiked today after its core developers begin preparations for the network’s next, highly anticipated upgrade.