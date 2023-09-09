Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Will Be Looking To Turn Around Its Returns

When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics that can help spot trouble early. A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. Having said that, after a brief look, Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Commercial Vehicle Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.085 = US$27m ÷ (US$500m - US$178m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Commercial Vehicle Group has an ROCE of 8.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 12%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Commercial Vehicle Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Commercial Vehicle Group's ROCE Trending?

There is reason to be cautious about Commercial Vehicle Group, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 20%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Commercial Vehicle Group to turn into a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's unfortunate that Commercial Vehicle Group is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. In spite of that, the stock has delivered a 0.9% return to shareholders who held over the last five years. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

Commercial Vehicle Group does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

