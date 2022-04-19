U.S. markets closed

Commercial Vehicle Retarder Market Size to Grow by USD 298.98 Mn| 44% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Commercial Vehicle Retarder Market", the market will witness a YOY growth of 3.92% in 2022 at a CAGR of 4.06% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (electromagnetic retarders and hydraulic retarders) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). One of the major factors driving the growth of the commercial vehicle retarder market is the reduction in total costs.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Commercial Vehicle Retarder Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

Commercial Vehicle Retarder Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

  • Brakes India Pvt. Ltd.

  • CAMA Luoyang Electromechanic CO. LTD

  • Frenos Electricos Unidos SA

  • INDUSTRIAS ZELU SL

  • Nippon Steel Corp.

  • Shenzhen Dawei Innovation Technology Co. Ltd.

  • SORL Auto Parts Inc.

  • TBK Co. Ltd.

  • Telma SA

  • Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA

  • Volkswagen AG

  • WeiChai Holding Group Co. Ltd.

  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 44% of the market's growth. In North America, the US is the most important market for commercial vehicle retarders. The market in this area will increase at a quicker rate than the market in APAC. Over the forecast period, the imposition of restrictions will aid the growth of the commercial vehicle retarder market in North America.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, India, and Japan are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Commercial Vehicle Retarder Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Free Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The electromagnetic retarders segment will gain a major proportion of the commercial vehicle retarder market. The electromagnetic induction technique is used to generate the retardation force in electromagnetic retarders. These retarders can be installed in the transmission or driveline. A rotor is attached to these components, and a stator is securely attached to the vehicle chassis in an electromagnetic retarder. Between the rotor and the stator, there are no contact surfaces or working fluid surfaces.

Furthermore, because electromagnetic retarders consume very little energy, they do not require an external source for heat dissipation. As a result, electromagnetic retarders are widely used. During the projection period, market expansion will be fueled by the increased demand for electromagnetic retarders.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors driving the growth of the commercial vehicle retarder market is the reduction in total costs. Another trend that is helping to market expansion is the expanding introduction of self-charging type electromagnetic retarders. However, one of the problems impeding the commercial vehicle retarder market's growth is high energy consumption and overheating during retardation.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Commercial Vehicle Retarder Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Automotive Center Console Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

EV Charger Service Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Commercial Vehicle Retarder Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.06%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 298.98 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

3.92

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Altra Industrial Motion Corp., Brakes India Pvt. Ltd., CAMA Luoyang Electromechanic CO. LTD, Frenos Electricos Unidos SA, INDUSTRIAS ZELU SL, Nippon Steel Corp., Shenzhen Dawei Innovation Technology Co. Ltd., SORL Auto Parts Inc., TBK Co. Ltd., Telma SA, Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA, Volkswagen AG, WeiChai Holding Group Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Electromagnetic retarders - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Hydraulic retarders - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

  • 10.4 Brakes India Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.5 Frenos Electricos Unidos SA

  • 10.6 INDUSTRIAS ZELU SL

  • 10.7 TBK Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Telma SA

  • 10.9 Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA

  • 10.10 Volkswagen AG

  • 10.11 WeiChai Holding Group Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-vehicle-retarder-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-298-98-mn-44-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-technavio-301527195.html

SOURCE Technavio

