Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market In Americas Size worth USD 7.97 billion by 2026, Market Segmentation by Type and Application - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial vehicle telematics market in the Americas research report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive analysis of different market segments. The commercial vehicle telematics market in America is expected to grow by USD 7.97 billion from 2021 to 2026 during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in Americas 2022-2026

Top Key players of the Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market In the Americas:

  • Agero Inc.: The company offers commercial vehicle telematics such as 24-by-7 roadside assistance, digital reporting, status tracking, event monitoring, and dispatch details.

  • AT and T Inc.: The company offers commercial vehicle telematics such as fuel consumption monitoring, accident detection, and vehicle maintenance.

  • Continental AG: The company offers commercial vehicle telematic systems such as MultiViu Professional12 and ProViu ASL360.

  • General Motors Co.: The company offers commercial vehicle telematics such as Automatic Crash Response, Stolen Vehicle Assistance, Turn by Turn Navigation, and Roadside Assistance.

  • MiX Telematics Ltd.: The company offers commercial vehicle telematics such as In Cab Video Monitoring Systems, MiX Vision, and Driver Coaching Tool.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product
offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market In the Americas: Segmentation

  • By Type

  • By Application

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their
impact in coming years, Buy Sample Report.

Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market In the Americas: Key Dynamics

One of the main factors promoting the expansion of the commercial vehicle telematics market in America is the cost savings opportunities brought about by the adoption of UBI with telematics capabilities. Additionally, factors like decreased insurance premium costs and raised awareness of the dangers of risky driving practices are motivating consumers to purchase or upgrade their vehicles with UBI technology. These factors will encourage UBI suppliers to collaborate with other telematics function participants for data sharing in order to expand the system's usage for more varied purposes. Apart from this, other market trends include government initiatives increasing the adoption of OBD telematics systems and the emergence of next-generation telematics protocols.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

  • What was the size of the global commercial vehicle telematics in America's industry by value?

  • What will be the size of the global commercial vehicle telematics in America's industry in 2026?

  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global commercial vehicle telematics in the American industry?

  • How has the industry performed over the last five years?

  • What main segments make up the global commercial vehicle telematics market in the Americas?

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to your strategies

  • Refine  your business plan & growth

  • Get a Holistic View of the Market

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 

Automotive OBD Dongle Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the automotive OBD dongle market segmentation by vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

E-Axle Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the e-axle market segmentation by vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market In Americas Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.6%

Market growth 2022-2026

$7.97 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

23.1

Regional analysis

Americas

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, and Rest of Americas

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AB Volvo, Agero Inc., Airbiquity Inc., AT and T Inc., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Continental AG, DrivSafe LLC, Ford Motor Co., Garmin Ltd., General Motors Co., Michelin Group, MiX Telematics Ltd., Omnitracs LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., TomTom International BV, Trimble Inc., Valeo SA, Verizon Communications Inc., and Visteon Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Embedded telematics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Smartphone-based telematics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Portable telematics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 LCV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 M and HCVs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Rest of Americas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Agero Inc.

  • 11.4 Airbiquity Inc.

  • 11.5 AT and T Inc.

  • 11.6 Continental AG

  • 11.7 General Motors Co.

  • 11.8 MiX Telematics Ltd.

  • 11.9 Omnitracs LLC

  • 11.10 TomTom International BV

  • 11.11 Trimble Inc.

  • 11.12 Verizon Communications Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in Americas 2022-2026
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-vehicle-telematics-market-in-americas-size-worth-usd-7-97-billion-by-2026--market-segmentation-by-type-and-application---technavio-301662347.html

SOURCE Technavio

