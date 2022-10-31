Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market In Americas Size worth USD 7.97 billion by 2026, Market Segmentation by Type and Application - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial vehicle telematics market in the Americas research report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive analysis of different market segments. The commercial vehicle telematics market in America is expected to grow by USD 7.97 billion from 2021 to 2026 during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Report.

Top Key players of the Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market In the Americas:

Agero Inc.: The company offers commercial vehicle telematics such as 24-by-7 roadside assistance, digital reporting, status tracking, event monitoring, and dispatch details.

AT and T Inc.: The company offers commercial vehicle telematics such as fuel consumption monitoring, accident detection, and vehicle maintenance.

Continental AG: The company offers commercial vehicle telematic systems such as MultiViu Professional12 and ProViu ASL360.

General Motors Co.: The company offers commercial vehicle telematics such as Automatic Crash Response, Stolen Vehicle Assistance, Turn by Turn Navigation, and Roadside Assistance.

MiX Telematics Ltd.: The company offers commercial vehicle telematics such as In Cab Video Monitoring Systems, MiX Vision, and Driver Coaching Tool.

Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market In the Americas: Segmentation

By Type

By Application

Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market In the Americas: Key Dynamics

One of the main factors promoting the expansion of the commercial vehicle telematics market in America is the cost savings opportunities brought about by the adoption of UBI with telematics capabilities. Additionally, factors like decreased insurance premium costs and raised awareness of the dangers of risky driving practices are motivating consumers to purchase or upgrade their vehicles with UBI technology. These factors will encourage UBI suppliers to collaborate with other telematics function participants for data sharing in order to expand the system's usage for more varied purposes. Apart from this, other market trends include government initiatives increasing the adoption of OBD telematics systems and the emergence of next-generation telematics protocols.

Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market In Americas Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.6% Market growth 2022-2026 $7.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.1 Regional analysis Americas Key consumer countries US, Canada, and Rest of Americas Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Volvo, Agero Inc., Airbiquity Inc., AT and T Inc., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Continental AG, DrivSafe LLC, Ford Motor Co., Garmin Ltd., General Motors Co., Michelin Group, MiX Telematics Ltd., Omnitracs LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., TomTom International BV, Trimble Inc., Valeo SA, Verizon Communications Inc., and Visteon Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Embedded telematics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Smartphone-based telematics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Portable telematics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 LCV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 M and HCVs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Rest of Americas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Agero Inc.

11.4 Airbiquity Inc.

11.5 AT and T Inc.

11.6 Continental AG

11.7 General Motors Co.

11.8 MiX Telematics Ltd.

11.9 Omnitracs LLC

11.10 TomTom International BV

11.11 Trimble Inc.

11.12 Verizon Communications Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

