Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market Size to Grow by USD 5.73 million | North America to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial vehicle transmission market will be driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of AMT in medium- and heavy-duty trucks. The use of AMT in heavy-duty vehicles offers fuel economy benefits, which reduces vehicular emission levels. European and North American countries are the major adopters of AMT/AT in medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Manufacturers such as Volvo and Daimler are increasingly adopting AMT in trucks.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The global commercial vehicle transmission market size is expected to grow by USD 5.73 million from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period. This report segments the market into type (automatic transmission, manual transmission, and automated manual transmission) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Request a Sample Report to learn about additional highlights related to market growth

Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market: Trend

The emergence of 3D printing in truck components is one of the key trends in the market. 3D printing is used in rapid prototyping and AM. In AM, objects of any shape or geometry are produced using digital model data from a 3D model or electronic data sources such as an additive manufacturing file (AMF). AM builds a 3D object from a computer-aided design (CAD) model or AMF file by successively adding material layer by layer.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. Download Our Sample Report

Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market: Segmentation by Type

The automatic transmission segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. There is high adoption of automatic transmission systems in North America, as SUVs are considered light-duty trucks in this region. Low fuel prices and increasing traffic congestion are the major reasons that are driving the adoption of automatic transmission in North America.

Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market: Segmentation by Geography

North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of AMT in medium- and heavy-duty trucks will drive the global commercial vehicle transmission market growth in North America during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the global commercial vehicle transmission market in North America.

Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market: Major Vendors

Aisin Corp - The company offers commercial vehicle transmission such as 1-motor hybrid transmission, High Torque Capacity RWD Multi Stage Hybrid Transmission, and others.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. - The company offers fully automatic transmissions to school bus drivers and fleets who know the importance of safety on the road with technologies such as Continuous Power Technology, Prognostics, Shift Energy Management, and FuelSense 2.0.

BorgWarner Inc. - The company offers commercial vehicle transmission such as DualTronic Clutch System, One-Way Clutches (OWC), and others.

Daimler AG - The company offers first automatic transmission developed in-house by Mercedes-Benz, that combines smooth gear-shifting with efficiency.

Dana Inc. - The company offers commercial vehicle transmission such as Hydrostatic Transmissions, Hydrodynamic Powershift Transmissions, And Hydromechanical Variable Transmissions (Hvt).

To know about other key vendors and their offerings, Download our Sample Report Now

Related Reports:

Truck Bedliners Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Two-wheeler Braking System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Global Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.78%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 5.73 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.13

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Mexico, Japan, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Aisin Corp, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Daimler AG, Dana Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Grupo KUO SAB de CV, Magna International Inc., Ricardo Plc, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Market characteristics

  • 2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Automatic transmission - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Manual transmission - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Automated manual transmission - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

  • 9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Aisin Corp

  • 10.4 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.

  • 10.5 BorgWarner Inc.

  • 10.6 Daimler AG

  • 10.7 Dana Inc.

  • 10.8 Eaton Corporation Plc

  • 10.9 Grupo KUO SAB de CV

  • 10.10 Magna International Inc.

  • 10.11 Ricardo Plc

  • 10.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-vehicle-transmission-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-5-73-million--north-america-to-notice-maximum-growth--technavio-301557905.html

SOURCE Technavio

