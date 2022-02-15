U.S. markets open in 6 hours 43 minutes

Commercial Water Heater Market to Reach USD 8.69 Billion by 2028; Increasing Emphasis on Amplifying Building Systems and Technologies’ Efficiency to Propel Market Growth: Fortune Business InsightsTM

·8 min read
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Covered in Commercial Water Heater Market are A.O. Smith (U.S.), Rinnai Corporation (Japan), Rheem Manufacturing (Scotland), Ariston Thermo spA (Italy), Racold (India), Midea Group (China), Nibe Corporation (Sweden), Nortiz Corporation (Japan), Hubbell (U.S.), Valliant (Germany), Lowe's (U.S.), Bradford White Corporation (U.S.), Flexiheat UK Ltd (U.K.), Daikin Industries (Japan)

Pune, India, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global commercial water heater market size is projected to reach USD 8.69 billion by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The rising emphasis on amplifying the efficiency across building technologies and systems is expected to bolster the market growth. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled, “Commercial Water Heater Market, 2021-2028”. The market size stood at USD 5.59 billion in 2020 and USD 5.98 billion in 2021.

Additionally, increasing hot water consumption across restaurants, hotels, and healthcare is expected to boost the market growth. In essence, the growing commercial applications for energy-efficient water heaters are likely to foster growth for the market.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/commercial-water-heater-market-103908

Companies Covered in this Market Report:

  • A.O. Smith (U.S.)

  • Rinnai Corporation (Japan)

  • Rheem Manufacturing (Scotland)

  • Ariston Thermo spA (Italy)

  • Racold (India)

  • Midea Group (China)

  • Nibe Corporation (Sweden)

  • Nortiz Corporation (Japan)

  • Hubbell (U.S.)

  • Valliant (Germany)

  • Lowe’s (U.S.)

  • Bradford White Corporation (U.S.)

  • Flexiheat UK Ltd. (U.K.)

  • Daikin Industries (Japan)

COVID-19 Impact-

COVID-19 Pandemic: Delay in Projects to Impede Market Growth


The coronavirus pandemic has negatively impacted the market growth. The disruptions in supply chains and raw material procurement have affected the market growth. Strict curfews and lockdowns implemented to curb the virus spread have severely impacted the market growth. Moreover, the temporary closure or shutdowns of commercial places aggravated the situation. The market is likely to experience monumental growth once the pandemic ends.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/commercial-water-heater-market-103908

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

5.5%

2028 Value Projection

8.69 billion

Base Year

2019

Market Size in 2021

5.98 billion

Historical Data for

2017-2019

No. of Pages

270

Segments covered

By Storage Capacity, Power Rating, Fuel Type, Application, and Region

Growth Drivers

By Storage Capacity, Power Rating, Fuel Type, Application, and Region

Increasing Focus for Energy-efficient Products for Commercial Application Drives the Market Growth

Growing Interest in Water Heating Installation for Public and Buildings Likely to Drive The Market Growth

Pitfalls & Challenges

Higher Installation and Maintenance Costs Likely To Hinder Market Growth


Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/commercial-water-heater-market-103908

Segments-

Storage Capacity, Power Rating, Fuel Type, Application, and Region are studied for the Market

On the basis of storage capacity, the market is segmented into more than 3000 L, 2000-3000 L, 1000-2000 L, 500-1000 L, and below 500 L. On the basis of power rating, the market is fragmented into more than 300 kW, 100 to 300 kW, 50 to 100 kW, and 0 to 10 kW. On the basis of fuel type, the market is divided into hybrid, solar, gas, electric, oil, and others. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into offices, institutes, restaurants, healthcare, and others. Geographically, the market is classified into Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage-

  • It provides a comprehensive market assessment.

  • It assimilates key market drivers and restraints.

  • It profiles the rankings of key market players accordingly.

  • It includes key market developments and information on different market segments.

  • It assesses the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the market.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Products to Fuel Market Growth

Water heaters account for approximately 18% of building or commercial energy. Several technologies are being implemented to improve the product’s efficiency. Thin insulation, improved designs, and advanced heat pump incorporated in such heaters can improve their efficiency. Hence, the increasing emphasis on augmenting building technologies and systems’ efficiency is likely to bolster the global commercial water heater market growth.

The rising demand for energy-efficient products in commercial applications is anticipated to be a key factor driving the market growth. The growing use of highly efficient commercial water heaters to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and energy consumption is expected to boost market growth.
Lastly, rising water heating installations for buildings and public are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Increasing hot water consumption across restaurants, hotels, and healthcare is expected to boost the market growth.
However, high maintenance and installation costs may impede market growth.

Quick Buy Commercial Water Heater Market Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103908

Regional Insights-

Sustainable Initiatives by Market Players to Boost Growth in North America

North America is anticipated to emerge dominant in the global commercial water heater market share. The significantly increasing hot water consumption coupled with sustainable initiatives by major market players to provide energy-efficient products is projected to fuel the region’s market growth.
Europe is predicted to gain remarkable growth in the coming years. The zero carbon emission movement drives hybrid commercial heaters due to their high heat efficiency and augments the growth of the commercial water heater market.

Asia Pacific is expected to gain substantial growth during the forecast period. The escalating demand for high capacity, energy-efficient water heaters across China is likely to be a key factor driving the region’s market growth.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are likely to witness moderate growth. Favorable incentives and subsidies on solar water heaters are expected to boost the market growth of the two regions.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Adopt Ingenious Strategies to Garner Growth

The market comprises several key players operating at large and small scales, delivering various products accordingly. The market includes Rinnai Corporation, AO Smith, Rheem Manufacturing, and Midea Group amongst the top market players. The key players emphasize introducing products to expand their product lines. They focus on product developments, partnerships, and strategic acquisitions to amplify their market presence and revenues. For instance, in June 2021, the Air Conditioning, Heating, Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) awarded AERCO a certification for 100% success and accomplishment in AHRI’s performance test.

Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions & Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Insight on Regulatory Landscape

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Porter Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Commercial Water Heater Market

    • Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19

    • Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Commercial Water Heater Market (USD Billion) Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Storage Capacity

      • Below 500 L

    • 500-1000 L

    • 1000-2000 L

    • 2000-3000 L

    • More than 3000 L

  • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Power Rating

    • 0 to 10 kW

    • 10 to 50 kW

    • 50 to 100 kW

    • 100 to 300 kW

    • More than 300 kW

  • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Fuel Type

    • Electric

    • Gas

    • Oil

    • Solar

    • Hybrid

    • Others

TOC Continued…

Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/commercial-water-heater-market-103908

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Vacuum Interrupter Market Size, Share, Growth and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Application (Circuit Breaker, Recloser, Contactor, Load Break Switch, and Others), and By End-user (Utilities, Oil & Gas, Mining, Transport, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Chemistry (Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA), Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NMC)), By Source (Electronics, Electric Vehicles, Power Tools, Others), By Recycling Process (Physical/Mechanical, Hydrometallurgical, Pyrometallurgical) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Medium Voltage Protection Relay (MV) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Self-Powered Relays, Feeder & Generator Relays, Recloser Control Relays, and Others), By Technology (Electromechanical & Static Relays and Digital & Numerical Relays), By Application (Generator, Transformer, Transmission Line, Bus Bar, Feeder, Motor, and Others), By End-user (Utility, Industrial, Railways, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Micro Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Residential and Commercial), By Capacity (Up to 2 kW, 2 – 10 kW, and 10 – 50 kW), By Prime Mover (IC Engine, Stirling Engine, Fuel Cell, and Others), By Fuel (Natural Gas, Hydrogen, Renewable Resources, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Turbine Motor Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Phase (Single Phase and Three Phase), By Application (Wind Turbine, Gas Turbine, Water Turbine, and Steam Turbine), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

U.S. :+1 424 253 0390

U.K. : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd


