Commercial Water Heaters Market Size to Grow by USD 2.16 Bn | Increasing demand for hybrid water heaters to boost market growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, Commercial Water Heaters Market will witness a YOY growth of 4.65% in 2022 at a CAGR of 5.41% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by type (electric water heater, gas water heater, and solar water heater) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Latest market research report titled Commercial Water Heaters Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The Commercial Water Heaters Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

A. O. Smith Corp.

Ariston Holding NV

Bradford White Corp.

Eccotemp Systems LLC

Electrolux AB

Ferroli Spa

Guangdong Vanward New Electric Co. Ltd.

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Hangzhou Kangquan Water Heater Co. Ltd.

Hubbell Electric Heater Co.

The Jaquar Group

MIDEA GROUP

Noritz Corp.

Paloma Co. Ltd.

Rinnai Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG

Vaillant Group

Viessmann Werke GmbH and Co. KG

Watts Water Technologies Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis

During the forecast period, APAC will account for 43 percent of market growth. In APAC, China, Japan, and India are the most important markets for commercial water heaters. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Several growing economies, including India, China, Vietnam, and the Philippines, are increasing their infrastructure spending on commercial projects, which would help the commercial water heaters market grow in APAC throughout the projection period.

Story continues

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Japan, India, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Commercial Water Heaters during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/commercial-water-heaters-market-size-industry-analysis

Key Segment Analysis

During the projected period, the electric water heaters segment will gain a major proportion of the commercial water heaters market. In the coming years, ongoing innovations in tankless or instantaneous water heaters will drive the segment's growth. Furthermore, electric water heaters are far more cost-effective than gas water heaters.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The growing demand for hybrid water heaters is one of the major reasons driving the global commercial water heaters market. Water heaters in commercial spaces save more energy than those in residential buildings since they are put in a larger number of bathrooms and hot water is used more frequently. Furthermore, the increasing expansion of air passenger traffic will propel the global hotel sector forward. As a result, numerous worldwide luxury hotel companies are constructing new hotels to boost tourism.

However, the high installation and maintenance costs are the main obstacles to the global commercial water heaters market's growth.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Commercial Water Heaters Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Soft Drink Dispensers Market by Product Placement and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Variable Frequency Drives Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Commercial Water Heaters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.41% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.65 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled A. O. Smith Corp., Ariston Holding NV, Bradford White Corp., Eccotemp Systems LLC, Electrolux AB, Ferroli Spa, Guangdong Vanward New Electric Co. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Kangquan Water Heater Co. Ltd., Hubbell Electric Heater Co., The Jaquar Group, MIDEA GROUP, Noritz Corp., Paloma Co. Ltd., Rinnai Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG, Vaillant Group, Viessmann Werke GmbH and Co. KG, and Watts Water Technologies Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Electric water heater - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Gas water heater - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Solar water heater - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 A. O. Smith Corp.

10.4 Ariston Holding NV

10.5 Bradford White Corp.

10.6 Electrolux AB

10.7 Ferroli Spa

10.8 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

10.9 Hubbell Electric Heater Co.

10.10 MIDEA Group Co. Ltd.

10.11 Rinnai Corp.

10.12 Viessmann Werke GmbH and Co. KG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

Unless explicitly mentioned, all revenues are represented in US dollars

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-water-heaters-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-16-bn--increasing-demand-for-hybrid-water-heaters-to-boost-market-growth--technavio-301508066.html

SOURCE Technavio