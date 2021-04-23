Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market to Accelerate at a CAGR of Almost 5% During 2021-2025|Technavio
NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the commercial water treatment equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 18.64 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the commercial water treatment equipment market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?
The retail segment is the leading segment in the market.
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5%.
Who are the top players in the market?
3M Co., Applied Membranes Inc., BWT Aktiengesellschaft, Calgon Carbon Corp., Clack Corp., Collins Water Solutions Pty Ltd., Culligan International Co., Ecolab Inc., EcoWater Systems LLC, and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA are the top players in the market.
What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the hard water and other contaminants hampering food service equipment quality. However, the high operational costs may impede the market growth.
How big is the APAC market?
48% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Applied Membranes Inc., BWT Aktiengesellschaft, Calgon Carbon Corp., Clack Corp., Collins Water Solutions Pty Ltd., Culligan International Co., Ecolab Inc., EcoWater Systems LLC, and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA are some of the major market participants. Although the hard water and other contaminants hampering foodservice equipment quality will offer immense growth opportunities, the high operational cost is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this commercial water treatment equipment market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market is segmented as below:
Application
o Retail
o Hospitality
o Education
o Food Service
o Others
Geographic
o APAC
o North America
o Europe
o MEA
o South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70505
Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The commercial water treatment equipment market report covers the following areas:
Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market Size
Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market Trends
Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increased government regulations as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial water treatment equipment market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct, and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Related Reports on Utilities Include:
Global Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market- The water quality monitoring equipment market is segmented by application (groundwater, drinking water, wastewater, aquaculture, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report
Global Smart Water Network Market- The smart water network market is segmented by technology (smart meter, monitoring and control, communication network, and data management) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report
Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025.
Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial water treatment equipment market growth during the next five years.
Estimation of the commercial water treatment equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market.
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
The growth of the commercial water treatment equipment market across APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America.
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors.
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial water treatment equipment market vendors.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 -2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Foodservice - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
3M Co.
Applied Membranes Inc.
BWT Aktiengesellschaft
Calgon Carbon Corp.
Clack Corp.
Collins Water Solutions Pty Ltd.
Culligan International Co.
Ecolab Inc.
EcoWater Systems LLC
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/commercial-water-treatment-equipment-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-water-treatment-equipment-market-to-accelerate-at-a-cagr-of-almost-5-during-2021-2025technavio-301275530.html
SOURCE Technavio