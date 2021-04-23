U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,133.00
    +5.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,748.00
    +39.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,767.25
    +17.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,239.90
    +11.60 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.75
    +0.32 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.50
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    26.17
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2022
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5540
    -0.0100 (-0.64%)
     

  • Vix

    18.71
    +1.21 (+6.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3841
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.9180
    -0.0420 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,758.21
    -2,484.52 (-4.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,194.82
    -48.24 (-3.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,938.24
    +42.95 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,860.77
    -327.40 (-1.12%)
     

Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market to Accelerate at a CAGR of Almost 5% During 2021-2025|Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the commercial water treatment equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 18.64 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download FREE Sample Report

Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the commercial water treatment equipment market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?
    The retail segment is the leading segment in the market.

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5%.

  • Who are the top players in the market?
    3M Co., Applied Membranes Inc., BWT Aktiengesellschaft, Calgon Carbon Corp., Clack Corp., Collins Water Solutions Pty Ltd., Culligan International Co., Ecolab Inc., EcoWater Systems LLC, and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA are the top players in the market.

  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
    The market is driven by the hard water and other contaminants hampering food service equipment quality. However, the high operational costs may impede the market growth.

  • How big is the APAC market?
    48% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Applied Membranes Inc., BWT Aktiengesellschaft, Calgon Carbon Corp., Clack Corp., Collins Water Solutions Pty Ltd., Culligan International Co., Ecolab Inc., EcoWater Systems LLC, and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA are some of the major market participants. Although the hard water and other contaminants hampering foodservice equipment quality will offer immense growth opportunities, the high operational cost is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this commercial water treatment equipment market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    o Retail
    o Hospitality
    o Education
    o Food Service
    o Others

  • Geographic
    o APAC
    o North America
    o Europe
    o MEA
    o South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70505

Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The commercial water treatment equipment market report covers the following areas:

  • Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market Size

  • Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market Trends

  • Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increased government regulations as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial water treatment equipment market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct, and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Related Reports on Utilities Include:
Global Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market- The water quality monitoring equipment market is segmented by application (groundwater, drinking water, wastewater, aquaculture, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report

Global Smart Water Network Market- The smart water network market is segmented by technology (smart meter, monitoring and control, communication network, and data management) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report

Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025.

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial water treatment equipment market growth during the next five years.

  • Estimation of the commercial water treatment equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • The growth of the commercial water treatment equipment market across APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America.

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors.

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial water treatment equipment market vendors.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 -2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Foodservice - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • 3M Co.

  • Applied Membranes Inc.

  • BWT Aktiengesellschaft

  • Calgon Carbon Corp.

  • Clack Corp.

  • Collins Water Solutions Pty Ltd.

  • Culligan International Co.

  • Ecolab Inc.

  • EcoWater Systems LLC

  • VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/commercial-water-treatment-equipment-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-water-treatment-equipment-market-to-accelerate-at-a-cagr-of-almost-5-during-2021-2025technavio-301275530.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Treasury-Buying Spree of $17 Billion Has UAE Eclipsing China

    (Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates went on its biggest Treasury-buying spree on record in February, purchasing more of the safe-haven securities than China in one of the worst months for U.S. debt markets in years.The Gulf nation, OPEC’s third-biggest crude producer, raised its stockpile by about $17 billion to $50.6 billion, making it the largest buyer after the U.K. that month, according to U.S. Treasury Department data. A spokesperson for the UAE central bank declined to make any immediate comment Wednesday.Though the UAE, whose capital Abu Dhabi accounts for almost 6% of the world’s oil reserves, may have built up enough of a buffer to commit more if its dollar earnings to the $21 trillion Treasuries market, it came as prices tumbled amid growing expectations of a global economic rebound. U.S. debt dropped 1.8% in February, according to a Bloomberg Barclays Index, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note climbing about 34 basis points, its sharpest increase since November 2016.“Other than the fact that rates were higher and that is the deepest and most liquid market, I wouldn’t know any other reason” why the government would boost purchases, said Abdul Kadir Hussain, the Dubai-based head of fixed-income asset management at Arqaam Capital.The move took UAE holdings to levels last seen in 2019 before the global pandemic and the crash in oil prices. China bought $9 billion of Treasuries in February to bring its total to $1.1 trillion, the highest since mid-2019. The country’s holdings are second only to Japan, which holds almost $1.3 trillion.Although a recovery in oil has been a boon across the energy-rich Middle East, the windfall may be even bigger for the UAE since it needs one of the lowest crude prices to balance its budget. Other top oil exporters in the Persian Gulf, including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, cut back their Treasury holdings in February.The official tally may not accurately reflect the true size of a country’s holdings if they are held by banks in foreign countries.Like many of its regional peers, the UAE needs to have sufficient reserves to maintain confidence in its currency peg to the dollar. The central bank’s gross international reserves rose to almost 389 billion dirhams ($105.9 billion) in February, from 381.9 billion dirhams a month earlier.The International Monetary Fund estimates the UAE central bank’s reserves will reach $119 billion this year, in addition to more than $1 trillion in assets managed by the country’s wealth funds.Treasuries extended their declines in March, with the 10-year yield jumping a further 34 basis points to 1.74%. The yield was at 1.58% as of 10:39 a.m. in London Wednesday.(Adds China ranking, Japan’s holdings in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • New York City sues Exxon, BP, Shell in state court over climate change

    The lawsuit comes after a federal appeals court this month rejected the city's effort to hold five major oil companies liable to help pay the costs of harm caused by global warming. The lawsuit said Exxon Mobil Corp, BP Plc, Royal Dutch Shell and industry group the American Petroleum Institute "have systematically and intentionally misled consumers" through fuel sales at branded stations as "cleaner" and "emissions-reducing" while not disclosing climate impacts.

  • Australia Policy Potency Sharpens as Iron Ore, Jobs Cut Deficit

    (Bloomberg) -- The Australian central bank’s bond-buying program is set to become more influential as 10-year high iron ore prices combined with a hiring spree narrow the budget deficit and reduce government debt financing needs.Iron ore was trading over $180 a ton this week, reflecting China’s massive demand as its economy leads the global recovery from Covid-19. The Australian government based its revenue projections on expectations prices would to fall to $55 a ton by the end of September. Unemployment was expected to average 7.25% over the fiscal year, yet in March it had already fallen to 5.6%.The fiscal shortfall for the 12 months ending June 30 could be half the A$198 billion ($153 billion) deficit forecast in December, due to the better-than-expected revenue receipts and less expenditure on welfare. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is due to announce his fiscal 2022 blueprint on May 11, which will contain the latest estimates for the current year.The stronger position of Australia’s books means that the government won’t need to issue as many bonds to bridge the fiscal shortfall. That also aids the Reserve Bank of Australia as its A$200 billion program will see it hold a greater proportion of debt, making monetary policy more effective.“It’s more bang for your buck,” said Phil Odonaghoe, an economist at Deutsche Bank AG. “For every bond that the RBA is now buying, it’s more influential on the yield curve and the currency than it otherwise would be because you’re buying that fixed amount from a smaller supply of bonds in the market.”Odonaghoe last month -- before the latest leg up in iron ore prices and leg down in the jobless rate -- estimated the budget could narrow to as little as A$100 billion in the current fiscal year. The relentless rise in the iron ore price is also likely to see the resource-rich Western Australia state record a budget surplus, he said.James McIntyre, economist for Australia and New Zealand at Bloomberg Economics, reckons the prevailing prices could add an additional A$40 billion to government revenue, accelerating the pace of fiscal consolidation.“A stronger than expected labor market recovery, coupled with a boost to profits from surging commodity prices, could see a major reduction in expected issuance, potentially amplifying the effectiveness of the RBA’s bond purchases,” he said.Stimulus DebateThe increased potency of monetary policy comes as debate emerges on whether the RBA will roll over its yield curve control on the three-year note to November 2024 from the current April 2024. Similarly, whether it will announce another round of quantitative easing once its second A$100 billion tranche ends in October.These questions were reignited after the central bank in Canada this week took the biggest step yet by a major economy to reduce emergency levels of monetary stimulus in response to a stronger than expected performance.“The Bank of Canada’s taper is partly a reflection of lower bond issuance in their next fiscal year -- they had their budget delivered Monday night -- and there’s going to be a similar dynamic in Australia,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. companies are beating profit estimates at record rate

    While it's still early in the earnings period, a record percentage of first-quarter profit reports from major U.S. companies are coming in above analysts' expectations. Earnings are rebounding from last year's pandemic-fueled lows, but many companies were holding off on giving guidance, making it harder for analysts to estimate results for this year. With results in from 110 of the S&P 500 companies as of Thursday, 85.5% have beaten analysts' estimates for earnings per share, according to Refinitiv's data.

  • Chinese Crypto Miners Face Unstable Regulatory Environment

    Tightening regulations have unnerved some crypto miners in China.

  • Inflation Forces the Bank of Canada’s Hand Ahead of Fed and ECB

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada sent out a warning to investors this week that inflation still matters.In a surprise move, it accelerated the timetable for a possible interest-rate increase and began paring back its bond purchases on Wednesday. That made Canada the first major economy to signal its intent to reduce emergency levels of monetary stimulus.It’s a turn in policy by Governor Tiff Macklem that shows there’s a limit to how much he’s willing to test the upper boundaries of inflation, with new forecasts showing the central bank expects the biggest persistent overshoot of its 2% target in at least two decades. The question is whether Canada’s situation is unique, or foreshadowing the start of a global exit from stimulus.Markets, however, see it as an outlier so far.“Canada does give you a flavor of what happens when your trajectory is stronger than anticipated,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada in Sydney.While the Canadian dollar jumped the most since June on Wednesday, the Bank of Canada’s big move didn’t cause much of a ripple effect in global markets. The MSCI benchmark for global stocks is trading within 1% of a record high. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields have fallen below 1.6%, from 1.74% at the end of March, as investors pare expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise rates soon.‘Distinguishing Factors’Counterparts elsewhere, meanwhile, are resisting. At a decision Thursday, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the institution isn’t discussing the phasing out of its emergency bond buying, while the Federal Reserve has long been adamant it won’t scale back the pace of its $120 billion-a-month bond purchases until it sees “substantial further progress” on employment and inflation.“Central banks of small economies can sometimes be canaries in the coal mine,” Krishna Guha, vice chairman at Washington-based Evercore ISI, said in a report to investors. “But while there are some elements of this decision that have an obvious read-across to other central banks, there are also distinguishing factors that caution against naive extrapolation.”Some analysts don’t even see the Canadian central bank taking a dramatically more aggressive policy stance, even after Wednesday’s move. At a press conference after the decision, Macklem emphasized the central bank’s commitment is not to raise interest rates before the economy fully recovers, and that any future hike would reflect economic conditions at the time.Macklem is right-sizing one of the more aggressive quantitative easing programs relative to the size of its bond market, in an economy also being supported by massive fiscal stimulus. The Bank of Canada owns more than 40% of outstanding federal government bonds, potentially distorting the market.“Canada is different. The amount of the bonds they are buying is huge,” Steve Englander, head of global G-10 FX research at Standard Chartered Bank in New York, said by phone. “The Fed doesn’t have that issue.”The economic fundamentals are also pretty solid. Canada’s jobs market has recouped 90% of losses during the pandemic, versus just over 60% of U.S. losses made up so far. Canada’s red-hot housing market is another worry.“The situation is sufficiently unique in Canada that I’m not sure it applies to the Fed, or ECB,” Jean-Francois Perrault, chief economist at Bank of Nova Scotia, said by phone. “Our labor market basically is back to where it was.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The Bank of Canada brought forward when it expects the economy’s excess slack to be absorbed, but the accompanying Monetary Policy Report includes discussion of several factors that could soften the need to pull forward a rate hike into 2022. We continue to think a rate move is likely to be delayed into the first quarter of 2023.”--Andrew Husby, economistFor a full report, see herePerhaps more consequential, the Bank of Canada’s mandate is narrow -- focused on a 2% inflation target, with some flexibility over timing. Consumer price gains are expected to be at or above that mark for more than 70% of the forecast horizon to the end of 2023, according to Bloomberg calculations on Bank of Canada data.Macklem justified his tolerance for above-target inflation this week by citing the central bank’s decision not to preemptively raise rates until a full recovery. It’s a policy that’s paralleled in the U.S.But the Fed is juggling a number of objectives. These include growing concerns about racial equity that suggest it’s waiting for the headline jobless number to drop even below estimates of full employment.A more accommodative approach was formalized in a policy review last year that now allows the Fed to explicitly overshoot 2% inflation moderately for some time. It’s an option the Bank of Canada is considering as it completes its own mandate renewal later this year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asia Stocks to Follow U.S. Lower on Tax Proposal: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks look set to slip in Asia Friday following broad-based declines in U.S. benchmarks as investors mulled a proposal for higher taxes on the wealthy to help pay for President Joe Biden’s social plan.Futures pointed lower in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia. U.S. contracts edged up after the steepest decline in five weeks for the S&P 500 Index. Speculation arose that traders may sell shares preemptively as Bloomberg News reported the Biden administration is considering raising the tax on capital gains to 39.6% for those earning more than $1 million a year.Treasury yields dipped overnight and the dollar was steady in early Asia trade.“For the short term most likely we’ll continue to see volatility as investors will use the current environment to capture gains,” said Teresa Kong, portfolio manager at Matthews International Capital Management, LLC.Investors are weighing the implications of higher taxes against the potential growth benefits of a spending program focused on infrastructure. Markets are also whipsawing on worsening news about the spread of Covid-19 in parts of the world and a mixed batch of earnings reports.AT&T Inc. jumped Thursday after beating earnings estimates, while Intel Corp. -- the biggest chipmaker -- slid after hours as it reported a drop in data-center revenue and a slump in gross profit margin.Markets were little moved overnight by further assurance from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde that the institution isn’t discussing any pullback in its emergency bond buying program even as economic data improve.Elsewhere, Bitcoin steadied after declining for the sixth time in seven days. Investors already face a capital-gains tax if they hold the cryptocurrency for more than a year. Oil gained on strengthening demand signals from key economies.The U.S. releases new home sales data later on Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures climbed 0.1% as of 8:25 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.9% Thursday.Nikkei 225 futures were down 0.8%.Hang Seng futures slipped 0.1% earlier.S&P/ASX 200 futures slid 0.2%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady.The euro traded little changed at $1.2016.The Japanese yen was flat at 107.96 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell about two basis points to 1.54%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate rose 0.7% to $61.87 a barrel.Gold was little changed at $1,784 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Raises $2 Billion as CEO Cuts Hedge Fund Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is raising $2 billion from investors and cutting the hedge fund unit at the center of the Archegos Capital Management losses as Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein seeks to recover from one of the most turbulent periods in the bank’s recent history.Credit Suisse, which has exited about 97% of its exposure to Archegos, expects a related 600 million-franc ($654 million) loss in the second quarter, taking the total hit from the collapse to about $5.5 billion. In response, it’s cutting about a third of its exposure in the prime business catering to hedge fund clients, while strengthening capital with the sale of notes converting into shares.Gottstein is battling to rescue his short tenure as chief executive officer after Credit Suisse was hit harder than any other competitor by the collapse of Archegos, the family office of U.S. investor Bill Hwang. The timing of the blowup could hardly have been worse, coming just weeks after Credit Suisse found itself at the center of the Greensill Capital scandal, when it was forced to suspend investment funds. While seeking to placate investors hurt by the losses, he also now faces the fresh challenge of navigating enforcement proceedings announced by Swiss regulator Finma on Thursday.The double whammy wiped out a year of profit and left Gottstein fighting to demonstrate to incoming Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio that he’s of the right mettle to carry the bank through the volatility which has left investors nursing losses and questioning its strategy and controls. Having taken on the position more than a year ago, the CEO had stumbled over other hits before Greensill shattered what was supposed to be a new era of calm.The two scandals have left the CEO standing while many once powerful members of his management board had to leave. Gone are investment banking head Brian Chin and Chief Risk Officer Lara Warner, along with a raft of other senior executives including equities head Paul Galietto and the co-heads of the prime brokerage business. Asset management head Eric Varvel is also being replaced in that role by ex-UBS Group AG veteran Ulrich Koerner.The bank has also suspended its share buyback and cut the dividend.Credit Suisse fell as much as 6.9% in Zurich trading and was 6.1% lower as of 11:19 a.m. local time, taking this year’s losses to about 23%.The bank plans to reduce risk at the investment bank, including cutting about $35 billion of leverage exposure at the prime brokerage unit -- which services its hedge fund clients, Gottstein said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. That’s about a third of its total exposure.“Although capital has been mainly addressed, we still see questions remaining in terms of strategy and risk management,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts wrote in a note to investors. “Capital has been clearly the main focus.”The bank said the convertibles notes were sold to core shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth individuals and will help bring the bank’s CET1 ratio -- a key metric for capital -- nearer its target 13%. That number had dropped to 12.2% at the end of the first quarter.In addition to the enforcement proceedings, Credit Suisse said that the Swiss regulator has told it to hold more capital to guard against losses by taking a more conservative view of its risk. The bank increased its assets weighted according to risk for both Archegos and Greensill. While the capital raise came after Finma raised the bank’s capital requirements, Gottstein said the decision was the bank’s own.“This was not as a reaction to any request by Finma or any other regulator,” Gottstein said on a call with analysts. “It was our proactive view that, together with the board, we decided to issue these two mandatories and that will really help us also against any possible market weakness over the coming months.”The Greensill debacle is also far from over. Credit Suisse has so far returned about half the $10 billion in investor money held by the funds at the time of their suspension. While the bank marketed the funds as among the safest investments it offered, investors are left facing the prospect of steep losses as the assets are liquidated. Credit Suisse is leaning toward letting clients take the hit of expected losses in the funds, a person familiar with the discussions said earlier this month.“We have good visibility for a large portion of the remaining positions,” Gottstein said. “There are three more distinct positions which we will work through in the next months and quarters. We are not planning to do any form of step-in. We are very clearly focused on getting the cash back to our investors.”The impact for Credit Suisse from both Archegos and Greensill could add up to $8.7 billion, according to JPMorgan analysts Kian Abouhossein and Amit Ranjan.First Quarter Highlights:International wealth management pretax profit 523m francs vs 442m estimateCET1 ratio 12.2% vs 12.1% estimateProvisions for credit losses 4.4b francsNet revenue 7.6b francsSwiss Universal Bank pretax profit 665m francs vs 548m estimateAPAC pretax profit 524m francs vs 304m estimate(Adds Gottstein comment on capital raise in 12th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Deutsche Boerse to de-list Coinbase from Xetra, Frankfurt trade

    Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday it would de-list the shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global from its Xetra trading system and the Frankfurt stock exchange by the end of Friday's trading session. "The reason for the de-listing is a missing reference data for these shares," Deutsche Boerse said, adding that the de-listing would apply until further notice. When Coinbase trading started at Deutsche Boerse's platforms, a wrong reference code - a so-called LEI code - was used by mistake, Deutsche Boerse said.

  • Top Forecaster Sees Aussie Rising to 85 U.S. Cents by Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The Australian dollar may climb to 85 U.S. cents within a year as commodity prices hold firm and the greenback retreats, according to the currency’s top forecaster.The Aussie is on track to recapture the 80 cents handle in the coming months, with the dollar expected to weaken as U.S. exceptionalism fades, said Ray Attrill at National Australia Bank Ltd., the most accurate Aussie forecaster in the first quarter in Bloomberg rankings.“This is a view heavily contingent on commodity prices remaining firm, risk sentiment holding up, and a related softening in the dollar,” Attrill said.The bets on the Aussie reflect confidence that the global economy is on the mend as commodities ranging from oil to iron ore push higher on signs of a recovery in demand. But not everyone shares that optimism, with asset managers extending short positions on the currency into a fourth week as at mid-April.The Aussie traded around 77 cents on Thursday and last reached the 85 mark in December 2014.The main risk to NAB’s call is if the renewed spike in virus cases “extends to a new infection wave in Europe, which runs ahead of rising vaccination rates and necessitates fresh large-scale economic lockdowns,” Attrill said.“Unless or until this risk eventuates, we continue to view any dips in AUD/USD back to the early April lows beneath 0.76 as buying opportunities,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mortgage rates plunge back under 3% and provide new refinance savings

    The lowest rates in about two months represent a huge opportunity for borrowers.

  • Supply woes push palladium to record high, gold up more than 1%

    Auto-catalyst metal palladium hit a record high on Wednesday fuelled by supply concerns and wider gains in precious metals prices, with gold jumping more than 1%. Palladium soared to an all-time high of $2,891.20 per ounce and was up 4.1% at $2,874.29 at 12:44 p.m. EDT (1644 GMT). "We're looking at pretty decent automotive and industrial use for this catalyst," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities, adding that with a very tight market projected, it would be difficult to source the metal.

  • Bain Capital considering bid to take Toshiba private - sources

    Bain Capital is looking at formulating a bid to acquire Toshiba Corp, two people familiar with the matter said, making it one of several firms said to be interested in taking the Japanese conglomerate private. The U.S. firm has entered into discussions with Japanese banks including the core units of Mizuho Financial Group Inc and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc to secure funding, one of the people said. A preliminary $20 billion buyout offer from CVC Capital Partners this month put Toshiba in play.

  • Gold Declines Amid Stronger-Than-Expected U.S. Jobs Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold fell the most in more than a week as better-than-expected U.S. jobs data reduced its appeal as a safe haven.Applications for state unemployment insurance unexpectedly plunged to a fresh pandemic low as the recovery gathers steam. Initial claims decreased by 39,000 to 547,000 in the week ended April 17, Labor Department data showed Thursday. Economists in a Bloomberg survey had forecast 610,000 in claims.After a record-breaking rally last year, bullion has lost momentum amid the advancing dollar and rising bond yields. Investors remain focused on the economic outlook, with rising bond yields denting demand for non-interest bearing bullion.Unemployment-insurance claims are “the lowest number we’ve seen since the pandemic,” said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures. “The market wasn’t expecting that.”Still, renewed buying from India and China after a year on the sidelines could provide support for the precious metal going forward. India’s gold imports from Switzerland surged to highest in almost eight years in March as jewelry buyers took advantage of a dip in prices during the ongoing wedding season.“These latest numbers certainly demonstrate the degree of pent-up demand in the country after the implosion in 2020,” Rhona O’Connell, an analyst at StoneX, wrote in a note.To be sure, India’s gold-market revival is now “evaporating as a result of the rapid spread of the Covid virus,” she added. India posted the world’s biggest one-day jump in Covid-19 cases on Thursday.Chinese ImportsChina also boosted shipments from Europe’s premier gold-refining hub. Imports from Switzerland rose nearly fourfold to a seven-month high following the resumption of purchases in February. China’s central bank is approving imports of about 75 tons a month to meet domestic consumption, according to people familiar with the matter.Spot gold fell as much as 0.8% to $1,779.46 an ounce, the most since April 12, and was trading at $1,780.76 as of 1:39 p.m. in New York. Futures for June delivery on the Comex fell 0.6% to settle at $1,782.Silver and platinum declined, while the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%. Spot palladium fell 1.4%, after touching a record high of $2,895.96 an ounce on Wednesday, as the economic rebound fueled expectations for increasing demand from automakers amid deepening supply shortfall.The price of the metal used in catalytic converters in gasoline-powered vehicles is up 16% in this year, building on a five-year rally. The bulk of this year’s gains have come since mid-March after flooding at Russian mines run by MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC curbed output.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Inflation Stalks Emerging Bonds, Stoking Demand for Refuge

    (Bloomberg) -- As the global economy rebounds and commodity prices hit multi-year highs, emerging-market investors are seeking refuge in the one area that offers protection from inflation concerns.While this year’s global bond rout and the prospect of accelerating inflation have inflicted pain across markets from Brazil to Russia, debt securities that are linked to the pace of consumer-price gains have weathered the storm better than their nominal counterparts.Surging price pressures have long been a scourge eroding the appeal of developing-market bonds and currencies. Now, data across the world is flashing warning signs again. U.S. inflation for March came in higher than estimates, while CPI also picked up in Peru, Brazil, South Korea and India due to a surge in energy and food costs. On Thursday, inflation in Mexico rose to the fastest pace in over three years. Meanwhile, central banks face pressure to keep rates low to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.“The quickest way for EM policy makers to stimulate the economy is via monetary policy,” said Michael Roche, a strategist at Seaport Global Holdings in New York. “This activity builds inflation expectations, which leads fixed-income investors to seek protection in CPI-linked securities.”Inflation expectations are likely to keep climbing as emerging-market central banks take the lead from the Federal Reserve, Roche said. The Fed has signaled that it will continue with expansionary monetary policy for an extended period. Five-year Treasury breakevens -- a bond-based measure of inflation expectations in the world’s biggest debt market -- have climbed to nearly 2.6%, hovering close to the highest in over a decade.Pace SetterAmong emerging markets, South Africa leads the charge, with five-year breakeven rates to 4.4% on expectations the central bank will fail to contain prices amid rising energy costs. While concern is high, inflation quickened less than forecast in March as underlying pressures remain muted for now. South Africa’s 2033 inflation-linked bonds have gained 6.1% so far this year, handily surpassing the 1.9% loss in equivalent-maturity, nominal bonds.Inflation expectations in Brazil are almost as high, with one-year breakeven rates climbing to 5.1%, the upper bound of the central bank’s target range for 2022, amid increased government spending. As a result, Brazilian inflation-linked bonds maturing in 2030 have weakened just 6.8%, even as their fixed-rate counterparts cratered 9.6%.In Turkey, rising oil prices and a weak currency are set to fuel a surge in consumer costs, even as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan -- who fired the last central bank chief -- pushes for interest rate cuts. Inflation accelerated to 16.2% in March from 14.6% at the start of the year. Turkish inflation-linked bonds maturing in 2028 have lost 2.1% this year, while the nominal benchmark bonds plunged nearly 21%.In Asia, South Korea’s inflation-adjusted bond yield curve flattened across all tenors, as demand picked up to take into account the potential return of higher consumer prices. Inflation in the North Asian nation returned to its pre-pandemic level in March amid higher oil prices and as consumer demand started to recover.Philippine bonds lost 4.2% this year in nominal terms as inflation breached 4%, the upper end of the central bank’s target, for three straight months on the back of higher food prices.The RisksThere are risks to the strategy. Edwin Gutierrez, a portfolio manager at Aberdeen Asset Management in London, says that while the trade may hold up for another month or so, food and fuel prices seem to have peaked.“You switch out of fixed-rate paper into linkers and you lock in some big losses,” Guttierez said. “It’s a bit late for the trade.”Gennadiy Goldberg, a rates strategist at TD Securities in New York, also stresses the need to be watchful.If inflation doesn’t materialize, “we could see some investors taking profit on their inflation hedge and that could lead the move to reverse” later this year, he said.For the moment though, with inflation fears on the rise across the world, investors may still look for a hedge.“We’ll continue to see some strength in the near-term” in inflation-linked bonds, Goldberg said. “Markets are betting loose central bank policy, pent-up demand, and accelerating growth expectations will create a perfect storm for inflation.”(Updates to include Mexican inflation figures in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street rebounds after two-day fall; Netflix slides

    Wall Street's main indexes rose on Wednesday after falling for two straight sessions, as gains in mega-cap stocks more than offset declines in Netflix following disappointing results. Tesla Inc and Microsoft Corp were the biggest boosts on the S&P 500 index by early afternoon trading, while streaming service provider Netflix tumbled 7.3%. Nine of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with communication services, which houses Netflix, and the defensive utilities sectors falling.

  • Big Tech $100 Billion Foreign-Profit Hoard Targeted by Tax Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology giants led by Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. disclosed more than $100 billion in profit outside the U.S. in their last fiscal years, making them prime targets of President Joe Biden’s proposals to boost taxes on earnings stashed overseas.The tax proposals, unveiled this month to help foot the bill for massive infrastructure plans, target common tactics used by U.S. multinationals such as stashing income-generating assets in low-tax offshore jurisdictions. The tech industry is particularly adept at shifting profits to tax-friendly locales because its main assets -- software code, patents and other intellectual property -- are relatively easy to move around compared to factories and other physical assets.Former President Donald Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was supposed to crack down on offshore tax maneuvering, but Republicans neutered the rules by adding extra deductions and other benefits, according to Andrew Silverman, a tax policy analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.Big Tech will find it harder to dodge Biden’s plan because, if turned into law, it would close most of the loopholes left by Trump’s 2017 legislation. The move threatens to leave the industry further at odds with Washington, where lawmakers are already scrutinizing the spread of misinformation on online platforms and regulators are embarking on antitrust investigations into large tech companies.“Biden’s proposals may accomplish what the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act promised but failed to deliver: higher taxes on large U.S. technology companies,” said Silverman, who has previously advised corporations on these strategies. “For some companies there will be a huge impact.”One yardstick to estimate possible exposure, according to Silverman, is examining the regulatory filings of large U.S. tech companies such as Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc., Intel Corp. and Alphabet Inc. Those six corporations disclosed more than $100 billion in overseas pretax income in their most-recent financial years. On Thursday, the first of these companies, Intel, reports first-quarter earnings that are expected to top $4 billion.The tax plan has divided opinion among executives: Amazon Chairman Jeff Bezos says he supports higher corporate taxes, while Intel boss Pat Gelsinger criticized Biden’s plan after a recent meeting at the White House to discuss bringing semiconductor manufacturing back to the U.S. “We’re trying to step forward in a dramatic way, a decade-shaping way,” Gelsinger said. “Now is not the time to tell me I’m going to give you a buck over here and take two bucks over there.”Three specific Biden proposals have the potential to add billions of dollars to the annual tax bills of U.S. tech companies, based on the analysis of regulatory filings. All of the companies declined to comment on the proposed tax measures when contacted by Bloomberg.Global Minimum RateTrump’s 2017 U.S. tax law included a levy on global intangible low-taxed income, or Gilti, which taxes profits made in many foreign countries generated from intangible assets such as IP and software code.This targeted a common tactic among large tech companies: They transfer their IP to Bermuda or other low-tax locations, and then the companies’ subsidiaries in high-tax locations, such as France, are charged by the Bermuda entity for using the IP. This way, the “high-tax” units of the company technically make no profit and so pay very little tax.“It’s simpler to move your intangible asset than machinery,” according to Daniel Bunn, vice president of global projects at the Washington-based Tax Foundation.Biden wants to raise the Gilti tax rate to 21% from 10.5% and limit the use of foreign tax credits, according to Silverman. The Tax Foundation, a right-leaning think tank, estimates the proposed changes to Gilti could increase corporate tax bills by almost $300 billion over a decade. Much of that cost would likely fall on the tech sector.For example, Microsoft’s annual Gilti tax bill would potentially more than double to $2 billion under Biden’s proposal, Silverman estimates. In its 2020 fiscal year, Microsoft got 86% of its foreign pretax income from operations in Ireland and Puerto Rico, which have lower corporate tax rates than the U.S., according to the company’s annual report.Deduction RepealThe 2017 tax law also offered a tax deduction for foreign derived intangible income, or FDII. It was designed to encourage American companies to keep intangible assets, such as IP, in the U.S. or bring these assets home from overseas. Alphabet did just that at the end of 2019 when it started licensing IP in the U.S. that had been previously licensed in Bermuda. Facebook made a similar change.Now, Biden is proposing to repeal FDII, which would likely increase the tax bills of tech companies, according to Bunn. Amazon took total FDII deductions of almost $500 million combined in 2018, 2019 and 2020, according to its latest annual report. “You might see some companies rethink holding in intellectual property in the U.S. if this tax break goes away,” said Bunn.Minimum Book TaxFinally, there’s a proposal in Biden’s plan to introduce a 15% “minimum book tax” on large corporations that report high profits, but have little taxable income. Big U.S. tech companies often have low effective tax rates due to a slew of available deductions for items including research and development, foreign credits and stock-based compensation.“The biggest impact for tech companies is this minimum tax on book income,” said Bunn. “This would likely hit some companies much harder than the current tax system.”If Biden’s book tax existed in 2020, Google’s bill would’ve been $847 million higher. Amazon would’ve owed an additional $1.2 billion and Apple another $3.8 billion, according to Silverman’s estimates.Tech companies are also facing scrutiny from outside the U.S. Global talks, led by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, are trying to address many countries’ concerns that tech giants -- and other multinationals -- aren’t being properly taxed under the current system. The OECD effort seeks to replace the digital services taxes a growing number of countries are enacting to capture more revenue from companies like Google and Facebook. However, Amazon, which would likely escape the new rules as its margins are so thin, is becoming a roadblock in those negotiations.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SEC to Examine Fund Disclosure Rules After Archegos Blowup

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. regulators are considering tougher disclosure requirements for investment firms in response to this year’s implosion of Archegos Capital Management and trading gyrations in GameStop Corp.Securities and Exchange Commission officials are exploring how to increase transparency for the types of derivative bets that sank Archegos, the family office of billionaire trader Bill Hwang, according to people familiar with the matter. The regulator also faces pressure from Capitol Hill to shed more light on who’s shorting public companies after the GameStop frenzy.The review is in its early stages and Gary Gensler, who took over as SEC chairman last week, will decide how to proceed, the people said. A spokesman for Gensler declined to comment.The SEC is focusing on public documents known as forms 13F and 13D that reveal big stock holdings of hedge funds, mutual funds and family offices. Investment firms that own shares worth at least $100 million must file a 13F detailing their portfolios every quarter, while funds issue a 13D once their stake in a single corporation exceeds 5% -- alerting other investors that they may be pursuing a hostile takeover or the breakup of the company.Archegos, which doesn’t appear to have ever filed a 13F or a 13D, used swaps rather than common stock to stealthily amass huge positions, including an estimated $10 billion wager on ViacomCBS Inc. Like derivatives, short-sales are also largely excluded from the forms, an issue that became a flashpoint this year when lawmakers questioned how hedge funds made bearish bets that were seemingly bigger than GameStop’s market value without anyone knowing who was behind the trades.Read More: Archegos Exposes SEC Blind Spots, Dithering on Market OversightAmong issues the SEC is evaluating are whether filings should include derivatives and short positions, and if firms should submit 13Fs more frequently than every three months, said the people, who asked not to be identified in discussing internal conversations. An overhaul might help regulators and Wall Street spot risks that are building up in the financial system. The billions of dollars in losses that Archegos triggered for Credit Suisse Group AG and other firms show the consequences of having such blind spots.“Current reporting is both too slow and it’s incomplete,” said Andrew Park, a senior policy analyst at Americans for Financial Reform, a Washington-based group that pushes for stringent financial regulations. “Few people knew about Archegos until after it had blown up.”New details on the Archegos fallout emerged Thursday with Credit Suisse saying it would slash its lending to hedge funds by a third after the blow up cost the bank $5.5 billion. The losses were among the costliest in the firm’s history and have prompted it to tap investors for $2 billion in fresh capital.If the SEC requires more transparency, it would be welcomed by business groups that have long argued that investors should be compelled to disclose bets against companies and derivatives that are directly linked to share prices.But hedge funds and activist investors would likely lobby to fend off changes. Such firms claim that having to reveal short positions would make them targets of corporate smear campaigns and deter trading that can expose badly run companies or even frauds. The industry also says more disclosure isn’t necessary because market participants already know the level of negative wagers made against specific companies even if they can’t see who’s making the trades.One thorny issue the SEC is examining is how much legal flexibility it has to revamp rules, some of the people said. Current disclosure requirements are based on equity stakes that give investors the right to vote shares in corporate elections, not complex financial instruments like derivatives or options.Democrats on the House Financial Services Committee are also evaluating whether regulations should be tightened, including by making family offices like Archegos file confidential forms to the SEC that are meant to help identify threats to market stability, a congressional aide said. Even when family offices file 13Fs, they often avoid reporting their investments publicly because the SEC permits them to submit parts of the documents covertly.Read More: How New Wealth, Few Rules Fueled Family Office BoomThere isn’t yet a push to pass legislation because lawmakers would like to give Gensler time to get up to speed in his new job, according to the aide. In addition, some congressional members believe the SEC has all the authority it needs to make changes.Any move to increase transparency would be a reversal from what was proposed during the Trump administration when the SEC sought to exempt firms from filing 13Fs unless they held stock worth at least $3.5 billion. The plan was scuttled late last year amid heavy criticism from public companies.(Updates with details on Credit Suisse losses in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Central Bank Rate Hike Chatter Weighing on Prices

    The direction and the price action will ultimately be determined by whether investors will continue to be willing to chase the market higher.

  • Credit Suisse to Cut Hedge Fund Lending by Third After Archegos

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is planning to slash lending to hedge funds by a third after the Archegos Capital blowup cost the bank $5.5 billion and forced it to tap investors for additional capital.The Swiss lender on Thursday said it’s conducting a review with a goal of “resizing and derisking prime brokerage and prime financing businesses,” confirming a Bloomberg News report two weeks ago. It plans to focus the business on clients that have relationships with other parts of the firm and will reduce lending to hedge funds by some $35 billion, Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said in an interview.The losses -- among the costliest in the bank’s 165-year history -- have wiped out more than a year of profit, prompting it to tap investors for $2 billion in fresh capital, and raised questions about Gottstein’s future after little more than a year in the role. The implosion of Bill Hwang’s family office is the latest reckoning for lenders chasing the lucrative business of catering to hedge funds, which present the potential for both outsized gains and huge losses, magnified by large borrowing.“Clearly this loss came as a big surprise,” Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein said on a call with analysts. “We are taking measures that this will not reoccur, we are reducing our exposure in that business and we are doing an investigation how it exactly happened.”Prime-brokerage divisions cater specifically to hedge funds, lending them cash and securities and executing their trades, and the relationships can be vital for investment banks as well as being a significant source of revenue.Credit Suisse, one of the biggest prime brokers among European banks, has already moved to tighten financing terms with some hedge funds, and hopes changes to the unit can allow it to forgo major cuts to other parts of the investment bank, Bloomberg reported earlier.“Is it an isolated case?” Gottstein said. “I definitely hope it is and I think it is, but we are obviously reviewing the entire bank now just to make sure that our risk processes and systems are where they should be.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.