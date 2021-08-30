U.S. markets closed

Commercial Wood-fired Pizza Ovens Market: CAGR is Expected to Accelerate at 3.84%| Top Vendors Include Californo, EarthStone Wood-Fire Ovens, and Fontana Forni USA, among others| Analyzing Growth in Industrials Machinery Sector | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market is expected to grow by USD 11.26 million, according to Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2021. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.84%.

Latest market research report titled Commercial Wood-fired Pizza Ovens Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Market Analysis Report by Product (Commercial black wood-fired pizza ovens and Commercial white wood-fired pizza ovens) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA) Forecasts,2021-2025": https://www.technavio.com/report/commercial-wood-fired-pizza-ovens-market-industry-analysis

The commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market is driven by increasing consumption of pizza as meal in developing countries. The growth of the market will further be accelerated due to the rising popularity of fast-casual pizza restaurants. However, high initial and maintenance costs might impact the market growth adversely during the forecast period.

Major Five Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Companies:

  • Californo

  • EarthStone Wood-Fire Ovens

  • Fontana Forni USA

  • Le Panyol

  • Marra Forni

Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

  • Commercial black wood-fired pizza ovens - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Commercial white wood-fired pizza ovens - size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Related Reports on Industrials Sector Include:

Global Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The industrial bakery processing equipment market size has the potential to grow by USD 3.66 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.08%. To get more exclusive insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report

Global Commercial Oven Market: This market research study identifies Blodgett, Garland, Bakers Pride, TurboChef, and Alto-Shaam as the leading players in the global commercial oven market. A comprehensive analysis of this market is also presented by product (deck oven, convection oven, conveyor oven, and brick oven) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW). To get more extensive insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report of the Latest Version

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41608

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-wood-fired-pizza-ovens-market-cagr-is-expected-to-accelerate-at-3-84-top-vendors-include-californo-earthstone-wood-fire-ovens-and-fontana-forni-usa-among-others-analyzing-growth-in-industrials-machinery-sector---301364811.html

SOURCE Technavio

