Commercial Wood-fired Pizza Ovens Market: CAGR is Expected to Accelerate at 3.84%| Top Vendors Include Californo, EarthStone Wood-Fire Ovens, and Fontana Forni USA, among others| Analyzing Growth in Industrials Machinery Sector | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market is expected to grow by USD 11.26 million, according to Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2021. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.84%.

Latest market research report titled Commercial Wood-fired Pizza Ovens Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Market Analysis Report by Product (Commercial black wood-fired pizza ovens and Commercial white wood-fired pizza ovens) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA) Forecasts,2021-2025": https://www.technavio.com/report/commercial-wood-fired-pizza-ovens-market-industry-analysis

The commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market is driven by increasing consumption of pizza as meal in developing countries. The growth of the market will further be accelerated due to the rising popularity of fast-casual pizza restaurants. However, high initial and maintenance costs might impact the market growth adversely during the forecast period.

Major Five Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Companies:

Californo

EarthStone Wood-Fire Ovens

Fontana Forni USA

Le Panyol

Marra Forni

Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

Commercial black wood-fired pizza ovens - size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial white wood-fired pizza ovens - size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

