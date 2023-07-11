Commerzbank CEO Manfred Knof Is Set to Promise Higher Payouts, Profits

(Bloomberg) -- Commerzbank AG Chief Executive Officer Manfred Knof is likely to raise a key profitability goal when he unveils his next financial targets, as the German lender benefits from rising interest rates.

Knof wants Commerzbank to aim for a return on tangible equity of more than 10% under the new plan, compared with the more than 7.3% that he has pledged for next year, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The lender is also considering increasing shareholder payouts as part of the new strategy, which is likely to cover the period after the current turnaround plan concludes at the end of 2024.

Commerzbank’s leadership is currently discussing the new plan and intends to formally adopt it in late September, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing the private information. No final decision has been made and the details as well as the timing may still change, they said.

Commerzbank’s shares gained on the news, rising 2.6% at 2:14 p.m. in Frankfurt trading. A spokeswoman for the lender declined to comment.

While the new strategy will include additional savings as well as targeted investments, the CEO doesn’t see the need for more sweeping changes after he embarked on steep cost cuts more than two years ago, the people said. The rapid interest rate increases by the European Central Bank have made lending more profitable, giving a boost in particular to firms such as Commerzbank that rely heavily on retail and commercial banking.

Commerzbank has long been one of the least profitable banks in Europe, and it has also returned very little money to shareholders through dividends or buybacks since it was bailed out by the German government in the financial crisis. An ROTE of more than 10% would put the lender closer to levels seen at other European banks.

“We’re working to update our strategy,” Knof said at the annual general meeting in May. “Our medium-term goal is to earn our cost of capital.”

Commerzbank has estimated that its cost of capital was 9.2% at the end of last year, and rising interest rates have since increased that cost, the people said. By comparison, Commerzbank only returned 4.9% on tangible equity last year.

Commerzbank earlier this year mandated the consulting firm Bain to support work on the new strategy, Bloomberg has reported. Potential ideas include winning wealth management mandates from existing business clients, getting more companies to use digital services, and selling more products linked to sustainability considerations, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

