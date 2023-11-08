Advertisement
Commerzbank Q3 net profit more than triples, beats expectations

Reuters
·1 min read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany's Commerzbank said on Wednesday that net profit more than tripled in the third quarter, better than expected and helped by higher interest rates, as it presented a strategy update.

Net profit of 684 million euros ($730.72 million) in the quarter compared with a profit of 195 million euros a year earlier. Analysts had on average expected profit of 611 million euros, according to a consensus forecast published by Commerzbank.

Like many banks, Commerzbank is benefiting from a rise in interest rates and the income that generates. Net interest income rose 34% to 2.2 billion euros, better than expectations for 2.1 billion euros.

Commerzbank, one of Germany's best known banks and partially held by the government after a bailout more than a decade ago, spent much of the past three years in a major overhaul, slashing its workforce and branch network to restore profits.

On Wednesday, management presented a strategy update, saying it would reduce its cost-to-income ratio to 55% by 2027 and aim for a net profit of around 3.4 billion euros in that year.

Those compare with a ratio of 60% so far this year and expectations for profit of 2.2 billion euros for the full year.

"With our refined strategy, we are strengthening our position as a decisive player in the German banking market," Chief Executive Officer Manfred Knof said.

($1 = 0.9361 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Frank Siebelt; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Kim Coghill and Miral Fahmy)

