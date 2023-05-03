Get There: Commissioner Diaz Announces the Adoption of 13 New Career and Technical Education (CTE) Programs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. announced the adoption of 13 new career and technical education (CTE) curriculum programs for the 2023-24 school year, which will expand access to high-wage, in-demand jobs for Florida's high school and Florida College System students. In 2019, Governor Ron DeSantis set a goal of making Florida the number one state in the nation for workforce education by 2030. The adoption of these first-of-their-kind programs further supports Florida's nation-leading status while assisting students with wide-ranging backgrounds to prepare for high-paying occupations crucial to continued economic development.

"Thanks to the policies and leadership of Governor DeSantis and the Legislature, Florida is known for having an education system that is attuned to the needs of industry," said Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. "These programs were developed with industry leaders at the table in order to help guarantee student success and our collective economic success as a state. I am excited for the future!"

"Just this past year, Florida was rated number one in talent attraction. This is in part owed to our education system's ability to anticipate for emerging skills and talent needs," said Florida Department of Education's Dr. Henry Mack, Senior Chancellor. "These programs are evidence that our schools and colleges are nimble, flexible, and eager to help guarantee Florida's economic vitality and the mobility of our residents."

"Miami Dade College is focused on talent development as a strategic priority," said Miami Dade College President Madeline Pumariega. "The new programs we're forging in Tech and beyond are timely, relevant and designed to meet the workforce needs of industry partners as well as the demands of an evolving economy."

The approved curriculum frameworks consist of seven college credit certificates, three secondary programs, one career certificate, one associate in science degree and one adult education program. The frameworks range from Careers in Public Service, Cyber Security, and Control Tower Operators, to Data Science and Machine Learning, with each focused on educating students for employment and high earning potential ranging from an estimated $40,000 to $100,000 a year after graduating.

The Careers in Public Service framework is a first-of-its-kind initiative to develop civics academies throughout the state. Last year, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded Polk State College, Broward College, and Florida State College at Jacksonville with $6.5 million to launch the Career Pathways for Public Service Initiative, which will develop a national model for preparing students for public service and careers in local or state government. The approved frameworks are the fruit of last year's award, now allowing students to start preparing in 9th grade for meaningful careers in public administration while learning about the values of our state and nation and acquiring the skills needed to succeed.

Since 2019, Governor DeSantis has committed more than $5 billion for workforce education in Florida, while the Florida Department of Education has developed and maintained statewide CTE programs. In the current school year, there are record enrollments, with nearly 800,000 K-12 CTE students, more than 380,000 postsecondary CTE students, and over 17,000 registered apprentices.

