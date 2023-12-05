Commissioners express disappointment in mayor's sales tax opposition

Dec. 4—Pittsburg County commissioners expressed disappointment that McAlester Mayor John Browne has come out in opposition to the commissioners' proposed quarter-cent county sales tax increase.

"We've never had a meeting to come out against the city on anything they're trying to pass since I've been here," District 3 County Commissioner Ross Selman said Monday.

Browne came out against the commissioners' proposal for a quarter-cent county sales tax increase during last week's McAlester City Council meting, where the item was entered on the city council agenda as "Discussion on county sales tax."

With the item set for discussion only, Browne used it as a forum to voice his opposition to the county's proposal.

Pittsburg County Commission Chairman/District 1 Commissioner said Monday he was not surprised when Browne came out against the measure.

"I talked to the mayor right before the meeting," Rogers said. "Everybody's entitled to their opinion."

County commissioners said they're asking voters to approve the quarter-cent sales tax proposal to benefit the Southeast Expo Center, operated by the county.

Selman said that some events held at the Expo Center will pack hotels and motels in McAlester and that many of those attending events at the Expo Center eat at restaurants in McAlester and also shop in the city, which leads to more city sales taxes and hotel/motel taxes being collected.

Rogers said the county could hold more events at the Expo Center, including concerts, with the funds generated through the proposed county quarter-cent sales tax increase.

District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith attended the Nov. 28 city council meeting when McAlester Mayor Browne opposed the county's proposed quarter-cent sales tax increase.

"I personally am against this," Browne told the rest of the city council.

Browne suggested the city may want to propose another sales tax increase of its own.

"We have a 30 year-old water plant," Browne said, indicating it needs to be upgraded.

"In order to pay for that, we would have to have some kind of sales tax revenue," said Browne.

County Commissioner Smith responded to some of Browne's comments.

"When you operated the Expo Center, you had the hotel/motel tax," Smith said, referring to a city tax that was to be used for the Expo Center.

"We don't," he said.

He said funds from the proposed county sales tax increase could only be used toward the Expo Center, because of the way the resolution is written.

"It can never be used to balance the budget," Smith said.

Also during the Nov. 28 city council meeting, Mayor Browne's proposal to de-annex the Expo Center from the McAlester City limits at the commissioners' request died for lack of a second from any of the other city councilors.

Commissioners passed two resolutions during their regular Oct. 30 meeting, setting a Jan. 9, 2024, election on a proposed quarter-cent sales and use tax increase, along with a proposed 5% hotel/motel lodging tax. The proposed county 5% hotel/motel lodging tax would not affect any municipality in the county that already has its own municipal hotel/motel tax.

Rogers said it's primarily aimed at the Airbnbs. An Airbnb is defined as residential property used for short-term rentals to vacationers and other travelers.

Properties used for an Airbnb range from entire houses to a single room and even boats. Most of the Airbnbs that would be affected by the county's proposed 5% hotel/motel tax are around Lake Eufaula, commissioners said.

Both county proposals will be presented as a separate stand-alone item on the Jan. 9 ballot, with all registered voters in Pittsburg County eligible to cast ballots on the measures. If one or both of them passes, they will not go into effect until April 1, 2024.

The proposed quarter-cent sales tax increase is "for the purpose of providing funding for the operation, maintenance, expansion, construction or new construction of facilities owned or utilized by the county, including the Pittsburg County Fairgrounds and Southeast Exposition Center," the election resolution states.

Adding an additional quarter-cent, or .25% sales tax, to Pittsburg County's current 1.50% sales tax would raise the total county sales tax to 1.75%.

Pittsburg County's current 1.50% sales tax that is already in place breaks down as follows:

—One cent, or 1%, goes to county roads.

—Another quarter-cent goes to fire departments in the county, including all volunteer fire departments as well as the McAlester Fire Department.

—The remaining quarter-cent county sales tax is split two ways: Three-fourths of that quarter-cent goes toward operations of the Pittsburg County Jail and the remaining fourth of that quarter-cent goes to the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter, said Pittsburg County Clerk Hope Trammell.

Passage of the proposed county quarter-cent sales tax increase in Pittsburg County would affect the total tax collected in municipalities in the county in different ways, depending on their individual municipal tax rates.

Oklahoma currently collects a 4.50 % sales tax of its own from every municipality in the state. If the quarter-cent, or .25%, proposed new sales tax passes, bringing the county total to 1.75%, then the total tax collected by the state of Oklahoma and Pittsburg County equals 6.25%.

If the proposed quarter-cent county sales and use tax increase passes, the state and county total will have to be added to the city sales tax rates each municipality already has in place — which varies from town-to-town.

McAlester currently has a 4% city sales and use tax in place. It's the result of the Nov. 9, 2021 election, in which city of McAlester voters passed an additional city quarter-cent sales tax increase for water improvements. That raised the then-3.75% city sales tax rate collected to benefit the city up to the current 4%.

If the state's 4.50% and the proposed county sales tax total of 1.75 are added to that, the total sales and use tax collected in McAlester would then total 10.25%.