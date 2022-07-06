Common priorities focus of annual meeting of ministers of education

REGINA, SK, July 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Provincial and territorial ministers of education met on July 5 for the 110th meeting of the Council of Ministers of Education, Canada (CMEC).

The Honourable Gordon Wyant, Q.C., Chair of CMEC and Saskatchewan's Minister of Advanced Education, was pleased to welcome his provincial and territorial colleagues to Regina, Saskatchewan, which he acknowledged is located within Treaty 4 territory and homeland of the Métis.

Focusing on CMEC's strategic priorities over the next four years, ministers adopted the Framework for the CMEC Indigenous Education Plan, 2023–27, as well as the CMEC Postsecondary Education Strategy, 2023–27. The meeting also afforded the opportunity to discuss CMEC's presence on the international scene, and how to advance international education-related engagement activities to support CMEC's strategic priorities.

In presenting the Framework for the CMEC Indigenous Education Plan, 2023–27 to his colleagues, the Honourable Wayne Ewasko, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Learning in Manitoba and co-lead of CMEC's work on Indigenous education noted, "This Framework was designed to ensure CMEC's Indigenous Education Plan continues to reflect CMEC members' respective commitments to advance progress on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's Calls to Action. The Framework seeks to support provincial and territorial education systems to recognize the historical impacts and unique cultures, and advance truth, reconciliation, and success for Indigenous students."

Minister Wyant was also pleased to welcome his provincial and territorial colleagues and members of their delegations to the CMEC Symposium on Indigenizing Education, which was held in conjunction with the annual meeting of ministers. The symposium was attended by over 300 in-person and virtual participants, and centred on the themes of partnerships, awareness, well-being, and change.

During the symposium, ministers heard directly from experts, leaders of postsecondary Indigenous institutions, Elders, and Indigenous students. They also heard from Dr. Jacqueline Ottman, President of First Nations University of Canada, who delivered a keynote address on Indigenizing education.

Story continues

"The experiences and insights of everyone participating are critical to the long-term success of our education systems," Minister Wyant said. "It is inspiring to recognize both our unique and our common challenges."

About CMEC

Founded in 1967, CMEC is the collective voice of Canada's ministers of education. It provides leadership in education at the pan-Canadian and international levels and supports provincial and territorial governments in the exercise of their exclusive jurisdiction over education. For more information, visit us at www.cmec.ca.

SOURCE Council of Ministers of Education, Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/06/c4251.html