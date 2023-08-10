The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Full-Year Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) last week reported its latest full-year results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. The result was fairly weak overall, with revenues of AU$26b being 2.5% less than what the analysts had been modelling. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Following the latest results, Commonwealth Bank of Australia's 15 analysts are now forecasting revenues of AU$27.2b in 2024. This would be an okay 2.8% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to decrease 5.3% to AU$5.76 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of AU$27.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$5.74 in 2024. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of AU$90.59, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst has a price target of AU$105 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at AU$80.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Commonwealth Bank of Australia is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that Commonwealth Bank of Australia's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 2.8% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 3.5% p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 2.9% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Commonwealth Bank of Australia's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Commonwealth Bank of Australia analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Commonwealth Bank of Australia that you should be aware of.

