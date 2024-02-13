Australia’s Biggest Bank CEO Cautions on Risks to Economy

(Bloomberg) -- Commonwealth Bank of Australia Chief Executive Officer Matt Comyn said risks are mounting in the economy after profit at the country’s largest lender topped expectations even as it continues to battle strong competition in the mortgage market.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Cash profit from continuing operations came in at A$5.02 billion ($3.2 billion) in the six months ended Dec. 31, the Sydney-based firm said in a statement Wednesday. That beat the average estimate of A$4.92 billion in a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

With margins under pressure from the fiercely contested market for home loans, investors are scrutinizing the bank’s 20% share price surge since the start of November and are weighing whether expectations have run too far ahead. CEO Comyn, who has been prepared to lose a little market share in mortgages to keep rates elevated, is grappling with softer inflation in Australia and as traders bet that benchmark interest rates will start to come down later this year.

“The economy has been fairly resilient, supported by a strong labor market, savings and repayment buffers, population growth and relatively high commodity prices,” Comyn said in the statement. “However, downside risks are building as slowing demand and persistent inflation impact Australian businesses. Ongoing geopolitical tensions also create uncertainty.”

CBA will pay an interim dividend of A$2.15 per share, topping the estimate for A$2.11, and said it will continue to target a full-year payout ratio of 70%-80% in its cash profit.

Consumer arrears increased in recent months, but remain historically low, reflecting ongoing pressures from higher interest rates and the elevated cost of living, according to the statement.

Story continues

Comyn also said his firm expects “financial strain to continue in 2024, with an uptick in our arrears and impairments. We remain well provisioned and capitalised, with capacity to navigate an uncertain economic environment.”

(Adds detail from fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.