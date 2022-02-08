Commonwealth Bank Shares Climb on Profit Beat, Buyback

(Bloomberg) -- Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares opened 5% higher after first-half profit topped estimates and the nation’s largest lender said it will buyback up to A$2 billion ($1.4 billion) of its stock, a further sign the country’s economy is recovering from the pandemic.

Cash profit from continuing operations climbed 23% to A$4.75 billion in the six months ended Dec. 31, the Sydney-based bank said in a statement Wednesday. That beat the average analyst estimate for A$4.51 billion.

The results come at a time of intense competitive pressure among Australian lenders for mortgages, with many borrowers locked in on less profitable fixed rates. Still, the bank is reaping rewards from an economic recovery that has helped Australian households sustain the nation’s long-running housing boom.

“We expect the Australian economy to have a strong year in 2022 despite early challenges from the omicron strain of Covid-19,” Commonwealth Bank Chief Executive Officer Matt Comyn said in the statement.

The stock rose 5.1% as of 10:03 a.m. in Sydney Wednesday.

Competing Lenders

The firm’s net interest margin was down 14 basis points to 1.92%, driven in part by homeowners switching to fixed-rate loans and competition in that sector. Rivals Westpac Banking Corp. and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. also this month cited pressure on that metric.

In addition to the on-market buyback, Commonwealth Bank raised its interim dividend to A$1.75 per share. Meantime, impairment provisions declined by A$961 million to A$5.85 billion.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

“CBA’s A$5 billion fiscal 1H payout, including a A$2 billion buyback, could top the record A$12 billion paid in 2021, thanks to A$6 billion of surplus capital and comfort over a new capital framework,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Matt Ingram. “Loan growth may slow in 2H as macroeconomic prudential measures hurt CBA’s 7% investment lending growth.” Read report here.

