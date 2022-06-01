U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,106.43
    -25.72 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,802.42
    -187.70 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,046.60
    -34.79 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,849.57
    -14.47 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.42
    +1.75 (+1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.30
    -5.10 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    21.78
    +0.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0661
    -0.0076 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9000
    +0.0560 (+1.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2488
    -0.0114 (-0.90%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9300
    +1.2540 (+0.97%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,400.94
    -141.97 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    684.70
    +0.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,569.63
    -38.03 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

Commonwealth Capital announces its recent acquisition of Excel Financial & Frankel Financial.

·2 min read

HAVERFORD, Pa., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Capital and its affiliates today announced the acquisition of substantially all assets of Frankel Financial Corporation and Excel Financial Corporation. All three companies provide mortgage financing to businesses and individuals on the East Coast. Commonwealth Capital, a direct, balance sheet lender, will see its assets increase by over 20% with the closing of the acquisition and will significantly bolster its sales presence.

Rich Frankel, Owner & President of Frankel Financial and Excel Financial, will join Commonwealth as Chief Revenue Officer and all staff will move to parallel positions within the combined company. The team will operate from Commonwealth's current headquarters at 518 W Lancaster Ave, Haverford, PA. In conjunction with the acquisition, Alex Benoit has been promoted to President & Chief Lending Officer and Kevin Kane has been promoted to Chief Risk Officer.

Chandler Hoopes, Chief Executive Officer of Commonwealth Capital, commented, "We have worked closely with Rich and his team for nearly a decade. It became apparent a combination would allow both of us to better accomplish our mission – giving our clients and referral sources the execution, creativity, and speed they need, and providing best-in-class service along the way. Together, we are incredibly excited for the next great growth stage of this company. We are well prepared to be at the forefront as the private lending and mortgage industries continue to be disrupted each day."

Rich Frankel added, "We couldn't be more excited to join the Commonwealth family. This is a tremendous growth opportunity for both groups and we are looking forward to executing our shared vision."

Commonwealth Capital will continue to serve as your preeminent real estate lending partner on the East Coast.

Contact: Rich Frankel, rfrankel@commonwealthcap.com, 610-871-7501

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commonwealth-capital-announces-its-recent-acquisition-of-excel-financial--frankel-financial-301558420.html

SOURCE Commonwealth Capital, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Despite being not yet operational, and having no revenue to its name (much less profits), Lithium Americas stock has had a terrific run as investors bid up lithium assets in anticipation of booming demand for the metal, which is used to make the batteries that power electric vehicles. With lithium currently priced at $60,000 a ton, Goldman sees that slipping 10% to $54,000 later this year -- a pothole that precedes a bigger fall off a cliff. By next year, the banker believes, lithium prices will average just $16,000, a staggering 73% decline from present-day prices.

  • China stocks gain, Amazon approves 20-for-1 stock split, bitcoin rallies

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several stocks tied to leading industry stories, including how Chinese stocks are recovering from China's COVID lockdowns.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in June

    Although there are a lot of successful strategies to make money on Wall Street, riding Warren Buffett's coattails has, arguably, been one of the most profitable for the past 57 years. Since the Oracle of Omaha, as Buffett has come to be known, became CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's overseen the creation of close to $695 billion for his company's shareholders, and has led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annual average return of 20.1%. In other words, when Warren Buffett buys shares of a publicly traded company, Wall Street and investors rightly take notice.

  • This Steel Giant Has a Plan for Inflation

    Having built itself into a major North American steel player, Cleveland-Cliffs is ready for this massive headwind.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • Better Oil Stock: Murphy Oil or Devon Energy?

    Most energy stocks have a modest valuation and a decent dividend yield -- offering solid value to investors fleeing the lofty valuations and dividend-free zone of the high-growth technology sector. Murphy Oil is an independent oil and gas producer founded in 1950 and headquartered in Houston, Texas. Murphy's operations are based across three regions: Western Canada, Texas, and The Gulf of Mexico.

  • GameStop to report earnings Wednesday: What to watch

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith examines what to expect from GameStop's earnings report tomorrow.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Was a Bad Bet on Tuesday

    Investors slapping a few dollars down on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock Tuesday didn't make the best pick. Tuesday morning, Citigroup's Jason Bazinet gave his DraftKings price target a 20% haircut. In his new research note on the company, Bazinet wrote that his modification is based on a slight decline in DraftKings' active accounts, and a lower target enterprise value per account.

  • Jeremy Grantham warns the S&P 500 will ‘likely’ plunge another 40% minimum — here are 3 shockproof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • Salesforce beats on earnings, plans to slow hiring

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Salesforce.

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. Closes Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing

    Aurora Cannabis Inc. ("Aurora" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, has announced today the closing of its previously announced bought deal offering of units of the Company (the "Units") for gross proceeds of approximately US$172.5 million (the "Offering"). The Company sold approximately 70.4 million Units at a price of US$2.45 per Unit, including approximately 9.2 million Units sold pursuant to the exercise in full of th

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Brand-Name Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    While the blue-chip-heavy Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 11% from its all-time high, the growth-tilted Nasdaq Composite is officially in a bear market, having fallen 27% from its previous high. Adding some growth stocks to your nest egg can grow your money a little faster over time. Three Motley Fool contributors recently selected three top stocks that could rebound strongly once the dust clears.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • Is Altria's Future Up in Smoke?

    The tobacco company could be left scrambling as a recent merger has the potential to elevate its competition.

  • Better Stock-Split Buy: Alphabet or Amazon?

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) knew exactly how to fire up investors earlier this year. Both tech giants announced 20-for-1 stock splits a few months ago -- Alphabet in February and Amazon in March. Amazon's stock split will happen first, with trading on a split-adjusted basis expected to begin on June 6, 2022.

  • Fed to begin quantitative tightening: What that means for financial markets

    While the precise impact of “quantitative tightening” is still up for debate, analysts tend to agree that it's likely to present a further headwind to stocks.

  • ChargePoint Stock Is Slipping Despite a Big Sales Beat. Here’s What Went Wrong.

    Sales at the electric-vehicle charging-equipment company were much better than both management and Wall Street expected.

  • Cannabis CEOs ‘tempered the enthusiasm’ around weed legalization, analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst Vivien Azer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for the cannabis industry as weed stocks decline.

  • Tonix's stock jumps 43% on patent for experimental pox vaccines

    Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. gained 43.8% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a patent to the company's poxvirus vaccine and its recombinant poxvirus platform. The horsepox-based live virus vaccine is being developed against monkeypox and smallpox. The patent gives the company market exclusivity until 2037. Tonix's stock has tumbled 78.7% so far this year, while the S&P 500 is down 13.3%.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) posted its first-quarter earnings report on May 25. Nvidia's stock price advanced slightly after that big earnings beat, but it's still down about 36% for the year. Is it too late to buy Nvidia as a turnaround play in this turbulent market?