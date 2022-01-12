U.S. markets close in 1 hour 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,726.65
    +13.58 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,273.13
    +21.11 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,205.42
    +51.97 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,185.54
    -8.46 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.46
    +1.24 (+1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.80
    +9.30 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    +0.44 (+1.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1455
    +0.0082 (+0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7230
    -0.0230 (-1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3710
    +0.0076 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4440
    -0.8660 (-0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,668.09
    +766.85 (+1.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,046.30
    +31.97 (+3.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.72
    +60.35 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     

Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Alicia Barefield as General Manager of The Hampton Inn Panama City Beach

·1 min read

COVINGTON, Ky., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced that Alicia Barefield has been appointed the general manager of the Hampton Inn Panama City Beach. Ms. Barefield brings over 20 years of hospitality experience to her new role as general manager having previously served as the general manager at the Hampton Inn Fort Morgan, Colorado.

Newly Appointed General Manager in Panama City Beach
Newly Appointed General Manager in Panama City Beach

"We are delighted that Alicia has joined our team.", said Jennifer Porter, chief operations officer of Commonwealth Hotels. "It is a pivotal time of growth for Commonwealth Hotels."

Prior to joining Commonwealth Hotels, Barefield built her career in a variety of markets with a diverse selection of brands including The Homewood Suites in Amarillo, Texas, The Courtyard by Marriott in Dothan, Alabama, The La Quinta Inn & Suites in Logan Utah, and the Colonial Gardens Bed & Breakfast in Williamsburg, Virginia.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 61 properties with nearly 7,600 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

Contact
Barbara E. Willen
Commonwealth Hotels, LLC
bwillen@commonwealthhotels.com
859.392-2254

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commonwealth-hotels-appoints-alicia-barefield-as-general-manager-of-the-hampton-inn-panama-city-beach-301459767.html

SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Ryanair and Lufthansa clash over EU's airport slot rules

    Two of Europe's largest airlines have revived a spat over the environmental impact of Europe's take-off slot rules, with Ryanair accusing Germany's Lufthansa of exploiting climate concerns to stifle competition. Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr told a newspaper last month that the airline still had to operate tens of thousands of additional flights in the winter to comply with European Union rules on slot usage, resulting in surplus emissions. Ryanair, Europe's largest budget carrier, hit back at the claims on Wednesday, saying Lufthansa was trying to hamper rivals in the months-old dispute over so-called ghost flights.

  • Universal Orlando closes 18-year-old Shrek attraction. Here’s what experts think is next.

    Universal Orlando Resort hasn't wasted time teasing what's next for the now-shuttered "Shrek 4-D" attraction. The theme park giant officially closed the 18-year-old Shrek attraction on Jan. 10 and has been teasing the future of the attraction on social media with images of bananas. This has many fans chattering that a new attraction may be themed after the Despicable Me film franchise.

  • What happened when six friends tested positive for Covid on holiday in Sri Lanka

    I was so smug. So smug about escaping Plague Island (Britain) just after Christmas to head for a more tropical one: Sri Lanka. Six friends and I had rented a house surrounded by palm trees in the south, on the banks of Lake Koggala. Our bedrooms had outside showers and grey monkeys that thumped across our ceilings every morning. We had a chef. We had staff who brought us king coconuts by the pool, the sweet, milky juice of which we’d sip through a straw. At 6pm, they subbed the coconuts for gin

  • UPDATE 2-Passenger breaks into American Airlines cockpit at Honduras airport

    A passenger broke into the cockpit of an American Airlines jet at an airport in Honduras and damaged the plane as it was boarding for a flight to Miami before being taken into custody, the airline said on Tuesday. Crew members intervened and the man, who was not immediately identified, was arrested by local authorities, American Airlines said in a statement. ABC News reported that the suspect ran down the jetway and into the cockpit, damaging flight controls and attempting to jump out an open window as a pilots tried to stop him.

  • These Are the Passports That Hold the Most Power in 2022

    Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, travel has become more appreciated. With many wanting to escape...

  • Fly direct, skip the first restroom, and 7 other insider travel tips from a retired airline pilot

    OUTSIDE THE BOX I was an airline pilot for 42 years before retiring about a year ago. Traveling was the job and, of course, the opportunity to fly free on days off was a big deal. That meant more traveling.

  • Is American Airlines Stock A Buy Ahead Of Q4 Earnings?

    Is AAL stock a good buy ahead of fourth-quarter earnings? Take a look at the American Airlines stock chart.

  • This New ‘Nomadic’ Luxury Hotel Concept Is Designed to Pop-Up and Then Disappear

    The brand's first outpost will open in New York's Hudson Valley this spring.

  • 21 Mistakes That Can Blow Your Budget While Traveling

    Many of us are eager to start traveling again, but since it's been awhile, we may be a little bit rusty when it comes to how to effectively book trips and get around on a budget. Learn: 13 Insider...

  • United Cancels More Flights Because 3,000 Airline Employees Have Covid

    Carriers have had a tough few weeks, but the worst looks to be over. And there are signs that should encourage investors as the new year wears on.

  • American Airlines deal with Aer Lingus will make flying to Europe easier

    Getting from North Texas to Ireland will be a little easier, thanks to an agreement between Fort Worth-based American Airlines and Dublin-based Aer Lingus. Why it matters: The travel industry, which affects nearly every part of the economy in North Texas, is still recovering from the pandemic drop-off. And international travel has taken one of the biggest hits.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's happening: The new codeshare agreement will allow Ameri

  • NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE INTRODUCES NORWEGIAN VIVA

    Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, today unveiled Norwegian Viva, the next ship in its brand-new Prima Class.

  • Omicron turbulence looms over U.S. airline earnings

    U.S. airlines have come a long way since the spring of 2020 when COVID-19 brought the industry to its knees. The latest wave of the health crisis, driven by the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant, has caused havoc for a short-staffed industry. A multifold increase in daily sick calls as well as a series of winter storms have led to mass cancellation of flights.

  • Michael O’Leary accuses Lufthansa of crying ‘crocodile tears’ to win Brussels cash

    Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary has accused Germany’s government-backed airline of crying “crocodile tears” in a bid to win more EU state aid.

  • Plan many small weekend trips or live the van life with an RV

    Experts at the Pittsburgh RV show talk about how a camper or motorhome is a great way to get away from it all this summer.

  • China suspends more U.S. flights, further cutting access

    BEIJING/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China ordered on Wednesday the suspension of six more U.S. flights in coming weeks after a surge in passengers testing positive for COVID-19, rising to 70 cancellations mandated this year in a schedule that had already been cut back drastically. The aviation regulator said it would suspend two additional United Airlines flights from San Francisco to Shanghai, after seven passengers tested positive on a recent flight. It will also suspend four China Southern Airlines flights from Los Angeles to Guangzhou from the week of Jan. 31, a move that would also affect return flights in February.

  • US airlines say China is forcing them to cancel some flights

    U.S. airlines say China has blocked more than a dozen recent and future flights from entering the country, which has been tightening already-strict COVID-19 travel restrictions. China ordered the cancellations after some passengers tested positive for COVID-19 on flights that arrived in China in late December, according to industry officials. American Airlines said Tuesday that six of its flights from Dallas-Fort Worth to Shanghai in late January and early February have been canceled.

  • Heathrow hit by 600,000 cancellations over Omicron

    The UK’s largest airport, which has suffered since the coronavirus outbreak ripped into the travel sector, handled just 19.4 million passengers during 2021 as a whole.

  • Alaska Airlines taps British Airways veteran to lead California

    The new executive will help the carrier compete in California, where United Airlines operates hubs in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

  • Mother says she couldn’t book ticket for child because of Delta Airlines’ lack of non-binary gender option

    ‘Delta is discriminating against #nonbinary individuals and not allowing them to fly despite legal ID issued’