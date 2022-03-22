U.S. markets close in 5 hours 23 minutes

Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Andy Holloway as General Manager of the Country Inn and Suites by Radisson, Panama City Beach, Florida

·1 min read

COVINGTON, Ky., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Andy Holloway has been appointed the general manager of the Country Inn and Suites by Radisson, Panama City Beach, Florida. Mr. Holloway brings over 16 years of hospitality experience to his new role as general manager having previously served as the property's co-owner of Beachyvacations Rental Management in Panama City Beach, Florida.

Newly appointed General Manager, Andy Holloway.
Newly appointed General Manager, Andy Holloway.

An experienced leader in both operations and service, Mr. Holloway built his career by inspiring and creating strategic vision, effectively leading teams, and delivering positive guest experience to maximize profitability for his properties. Prior to joining the Country Inn and Suites Panama City Beach, Holloway served in various leadership roles with Laketown Wharf, Hampton Inn, Seahaven Beach Resort, and Edgewater Beach Resorts.

Holloway serves as chairman of the board for Beach Care Services, ambassador for both the Bay County Chamber of Commerce and the Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a minor in business management from Florida State University.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 61 properties with nearly 7,600 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

Contact
Barbara E. Willen
Commonwealth Hotels, LLC
bwillen@commonwealthhotels.com
859.392-2254

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commonwealth-hotels-appoints-andy-holloway-as-general-manager-of-the-country-inn-and-suites-by-radisson-panama-city-beach-florida-301507899.html

SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.

