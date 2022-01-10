U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Cheyenne Albert as General Manager of The Home2 Suites by Hilton El Reno

·1 min read

COVINGTON, Ky, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Cheyenne Albert has been appointed the general manager of the Home2 Suites by Hilton El Reno. Ms. Albert brings over 6 years of hospitality experience to her new role as general manager having previously served as the property's operations manager since joining the Home2 Suites El Reno in 2020.

An experienced leader in both operations and service, Ms. Albert build her career by inspiring vision, effectively leading teams, and developing future leaders through training and mentoring. Prior to joining the Home2 Suites El Reno, Albert served in various leadership roles with the Home2 Suites Oklahoma City South, The Hampton Inn & Suites Oklahoma City South, and Kusum Hospitality. Ms. Albert resides with her family in Mustang, Oklahoma.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC
Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 61 properties with nearly 7,600 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

Contact
Barbara E. Willen Commonwealth Hotels, LLC bwillen@commonwealthhotels.com
859.392-2254

Newly Appointed General Manager in El Reno, OK
Newly Appointed General Manager in El Reno, OK
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commonwealth-hotels-appoints-cheyenne-albert-as-general-manager-of-the-home2-suites-by-hilton-el-reno-301457281.html

SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.

