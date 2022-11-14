U.S. markets close in 1 hour 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,005.67
    +12.74 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,904.30
    +156.44 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,336.15
    +12.82 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.04
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.95
    -3.01 (-3.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.10
    +6.70 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    +0.49 (+2.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0353
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8740
    +0.0610 (+1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1783
    -0.0057 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.9620
    +1.2070 (+0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,547.38
    +2.36 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.42
    +14.14 (+3.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.17
    +67.13 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Cierra Bickel as Director of Sales and Marketing of the Springhill Suites Cincinnati Midtown

·2 min read

COVINGTON, Ky., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Cierra Bickel has been appointed the director of sales and marketing of the Springhill Suites Cincinnati Midtown. Ms. Bickel brings over 10 years of hospitality experience to her new role as director of sales and marketing having previously served as the director of sales for the Holiday Inn Express Cincinnati.

Newly Appointed Director of Sales at Springhill Suites Cincinnati Midtown
Newly Appointed Director of Sales at Springhill Suites Cincinnati Midtown

"We are delighted to have Cierra join Commonwealth," said Jennifer Porter, chief operating officer for Commonwealth Hotels. "We are confident that with her strategic sales approach and knowledge of the market; she will be a strong asset to the team at the Springhill."

An experienced leader in both sales and operations, Ms. Bickel built her career by inspiring vision and generating best-in-class hospitality. Prior to joining the Springhill Suites Cincinnati Midtown, Bickel served in various leadership roles with the AC Marriott Liberty Township, the Hampton Inn and Fairfield Inn Fairborn Dayton, the Residence Inn Exton, and Hampton Inn King of Prussia. Ms. Bickel holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Hospitality Management from Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She is active in the community and is vice president of the Madisonville Business Chamber as well as a member of the National Society of Minorites in Hospitality.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results.  The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full-service and select-service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 61 properties with nearly 7,600 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

Contact
Barbara E. Willen Commonwealth Hotels, LLC bwillen@commonwealthhotels.com
859.392-2254

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commonwealth-hotels-appoints-cierra-bickel-as-director-of-sales-and-marketing-of-the-springhill-suites-cincinnati-midtown-301677405.html

SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Novavax (NVAX) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Top 10 Energy Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss billionaire Ray Dalio’s top 10 energy stock picks. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Top 5 Energy Stock Picks. Ray Dalio is an American billionaire hedge fund manager and philanthropist. He is the founder of Bridgewater Associates, one […]

  • Warren Buffett Gets The Last Laugh During The Bear Market

    Warren Buffett famously said "Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked." And now it's clear.

  • Does XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Have the Potential to Rally 310% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?

    The mean of analysts' price targets for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) points to a 310.4% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

  • 20 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 20 biggest electric vehicle companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World. Courtesy of Elon Musk and Tesla, the electric vehicle segment has become one of the hottest in the world. While electric cars […]

  • Where Will Upstart Be in 1 Year?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has gone from darling to dud in a short time span. Without the second part changing, it doesn't seem like Upstart can get back to growth. Upstart is a credit evaluation platform that uses artificial intelligence to make more accurate assessments than traditional credit scoring tools.

  • Meta Platforms Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    Facebook rebranded itself as Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) on Oct. 28, 2021. Since that fateful day, Meta's stock declined more than 60% as it repeatedly disappointed its investors with its sluggish growth, feverish spending, and opaque plans for the future. Let's compare the main reasons to buy, sell, and hold Meta to see if this out-of-favor tech giant will finally bounce back in 2023.

  • AMD stock pops on Wall Street upgrades

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the rise in stock for AMD after Baird and UBS analysts upgraded the semiconductor company to Outperform.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Realistically Double in 5 Years

    Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) (IIP) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the regulated cannabis industry in the U.S. It currently owns 111 properties in 19 states. The company offers a dividend yield of nearly 7%. IIP has increased its dividend by 12x since 2017.

  • Algonquin Power & Utilities Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

    Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$666.7m (up 26...

  • Is Netflix (NFLX) Still an Attractive Investment Avenue?

    Investment management company LVS Advisory, a New York City-based full-service investment firm, recently released its third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The defensive portfolio of the fund gained 2.9% in the quarter. Year-to-date, the portfolio gained 3.3% compared to an 18.5% decline for the Barclays High-Yield Bond Index. In […]

  • Here's How Target (TGT) Looks Placed Ahead of Q3 Earnings

    Target's (TGT) third-quarter top-line results are likely to reflect its focus on enhancing omnichannel capacities, remodeling stores and expanding same-day delivery options.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Bought $9 Billion in Stock in Third Quarter

    Warren Buffett’s company kept the spending spigot on, with roughly a third of that money going toward energy companies Occidental Petroleum and Chevron.

  • Cathie Wood's Shocking Purchase of an Old-School Stock

    Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, focuses on young technology companies that she views as disruptors. To be sure, it's also a company that has performed well in recent years under a highly-regarded chief executive. The company is General Motors , and the CEO is Mary Barra.

  • If You Invested $10k In Annaly Capital Management 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Be Making In Dividends Today

    Income investors are always on the lookout for stocks that will produce high-yielding dividends, but many of these stocks do not perform well over the long term. Ironically, one of the most popular mortgage real estate investment trusts (mREITs) among income investors is a stock market laggard despite its reputation as a high-yielding income stock. Let’s take a closer look. Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) is an mREIT that invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) to loan money on re

  • Is Trending Stock Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) a Buy Now?

    Exxon (XOM) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Ford Motor Company (F) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Ford Motor Company (F). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • B&G Foods is Down 60% From Its High. Time to Buy?

    This unique food maker's stock fell out of favor, for good reason. After a dividend cut, is the risk worth taking here?

  • Here's Why Enbridge Is a No-Brainer Dividend Stock

    On the other hand, dividend growth stocks have delivered a 10.7% total annual return. One of the great things about Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) is it delivers the best of both worlds. It has also consistently increased its payout, delivering 27 years of consecutive dividend growth.

  • Company News for Nov 14, 2022

    Companies in The News Are: WBA, AMZN, COIN, AQN