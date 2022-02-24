Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Edward Carroll as General Manager of The Hampton Inn & Suites Tampa Riverview Brandon

COVINGTON, Ky., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Edward Carroll has been appointed the general manager of the Hampton Inn & Suites Tampa Riverview Brandon. Mr. Carroll brings over 27 years of hospitality experience to his new role as general manager having previously served as the dual general manager for the Hilton Garden Inn and Home2 Suites in Sarasota.

Newly appointed General Manager Edward Carroll

As general manager, Carroll is responsible for overseeing and executing the hotel and property operations, including staff management, guest satisfaction and community relations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Edward to the team." said Jennifer Porter, chief operations officer of Commonwealth Hotels. "We look forward to his strong leadership of the property's executive team."

Prior to joining the Hampton Inn & Suites Tampa Riverview Brandon, Carroll served in various leadership roles for the Hilton Garden Inn Tampa Ybor, Tampa North & Homewood Sarasota, and the Hilton Garden Inn Riverhead, New York; demonstrating his proven excellence in organizational leadership and results driven performance. Carroll holds a degree in hotel and restaurant management from Suffolk Community College. Carroll is also a member of the Ybor Chamber of Commerce and Visit Tampa Bay.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 61 properties with nearly 7,600 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

Contact

Barbara E. Willen Commonwealth Hotels, LLC bwillen@commonwealthhotels.com

859.392-2254

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commonwealth-hotels-appoints-edward-carroll-as-general-manager-of-the-hampton-inn--suites-tampa-riverview-brandon-301489828.html

SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.