U.S. markets close in 5 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,174.03
    -51.47 (-1.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,515.71
    -616.05 (-1.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,942.59
    -94.90 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,934.51
    -9.58 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.55
    +5.45 (+5.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.90
    +12.50 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.74
    +0.19 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1137
    -0.0171 (-1.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9080
    -0.0690 (-3.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3313
    -0.0230 (-1.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4000
    +0.4200 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,722.02
    -2,857.83 (-7.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    809.40
    +16.27 (+2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,255.92
    -242.26 (-3.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Edward Carroll as General Manager of The Hampton Inn & Suites Tampa Riverview Brandon

·1 min read

COVINGTON, Ky., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Edward Carroll has been appointed the general manager of the Hampton Inn & Suites Tampa Riverview Brandon. Mr. Carroll brings over 27 years of hospitality experience to his new role as general manager having previously served as the dual general manager for the Hilton Garden Inn and Home2 Suites in Sarasota.

Newly appointed General Manager Edward Carroll
Newly appointed General Manager Edward Carroll

As general manager, Carroll is responsible for overseeing and executing the hotel and property operations, including staff management, guest satisfaction and community relations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Edward to the team." said Jennifer Porter, chief operations officer of Commonwealth Hotels. "We look forward to his strong leadership of the property's executive team."

Prior to joining the Hampton Inn & Suites Tampa Riverview Brandon, Carroll served in various leadership roles for the Hilton Garden Inn Tampa Ybor, Tampa North & Homewood Sarasota, and the Hilton Garden Inn Riverhead, New York; demonstrating his proven excellence in organizational leadership and results driven performance. Carroll holds a degree in hotel and restaurant management from Suffolk Community College. Carroll is also a member of the Ybor Chamber of Commerce and Visit Tampa Bay.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC
Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 61 properties with nearly 7,600 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

Contact
Barbara E. Willen Commonwealth Hotels, LLC bwillen@commonwealthhotels.com
859.392-2254

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commonwealth-hotels-appoints-edward-carroll-as-general-manager-of-the-hampton-inn--suites-tampa-riverview-brandon-301489828.html

SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Disney Has a New Competitor Charging Half as Much For Tickets

    While it's easy for most people to agree that visiting a Disney park is a delightful experience for both children and adults alike, there's one small detail that dulls the sparkle of the whole adventure: the swiftly rising price of admission. An adult ticket for one of the four Disney World theme parks currently costs $109-$159 (Disney uses variable pricing based on demand), which Disney has not increased since before the pandemic. Add in tickets for the rest of your family for multiple days, the Park Hopper add-on, Genie+, Lightning Lanes, hotel and food costs, and--well, let's say that unless you're rolling in literal mountains of money in your free time, you better enjoy your charming frolic in Disney's magical streets because it's likely the only one you can afford this year.

  • Travel recovery driven by ‘continued growth in traveler confidence,’ Marriott CEO says

    Marriott International CEO Anthony Capuano joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss quarterly earnings for the company, leisure travel, and how the hotel industry is transforming amid COVID-19.

  • Accor CEO Says Hotel Giant Won’t Wait for Business Travel to Return

    One of the most financially battered hotel companies from the pandemic made a sharp U-turn to profitability last year. Accor reported Thursday morning a roughly $95 million profit for all of 2021. While the profitability figure may be less than what was seen by most of Accor’s U.S.-based competitors, it is a seismic improvement over […]

  • TRANSAT ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF MARC-PHILIPPE LUMPÉ AS CHIEF AIRLINE OPERATIONS OFFICER

    Transat A.T. Inc. ("Transat" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Marc-Philippe Lumpé as Chief Airline Operations Officer. In this role, Mr. Lumpé will be in charge of all of the Company's airline operations, replacing Jean-François Lemay, who has helmed Air Transat since 2013. Mr. Lumpé is scheduled to assume his new duties on June 1, subject to receiving his work permit in Canada. Mr. Lemay, whose departure was announced previously, will work alongside him during a t

  • Disney shares peek at new Star Wars hotel and Port Canaveral cruise ship

    Two of The Walt Disney Co.'s major tourism additions are steps closer to debuting in 2022, and bringing more visitors to Central Florida. Disney's much-anticipated Star Wars hotel — the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser — shared a video that gave a look at many amenities in action, including the bridge of the fictional Halcyon space cruise ship. The video shows how guests will enter the starcruiser experience, which is a two-night, fully immersive experience set in the Star Wars universe.

  • JetBlue Is Hosting a Major Flight Sale on Trips From the U.S. to London — but You Have to Act Fast

    It's time to make your way across the pond.

  • Booking beats Street estimates on strong demand in United States

    "We are still in a potentially volatile environment with high COVID infection rates in some part of the world and geopolitical uncertainty that could impact our business, especially in Europe," said David Goulden, chief financial officer of Booking Holdings. Online travel agency Bookings said it continues to grow its alternative accommodation supply with people still working remotely and workplaces moving to a more hybrid environment. Gross travel bookings soared 160% to $19 billion from the prior quarter.

  • Siesta Key Beach in Sarasota ranked No. 2 in the U.S., No. 14 in the world by Tripadvisor

    Tripadvisor ranked nine Florida beaches in the Top 25 this year, more than any other state.

  • Virgin Hyperloop to focus on cargo, not people

    The futuristic transport firm is changing direction and laying off staff, blaming the pandemic.

  • Royal family unveil packed spring world tour for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

    The Royal family will undertake a series of overseas tours this spring to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Buckingham Palace has announced.

  • THE PEARLE HOTEL & SPA, AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION, SITUATED ON LAKE ONTARIO'S SERENE WATERFRONT IS NOW OPEN

    Located on Burlington's vibrant waterfront, The Pearle Hotel & Spa, Autograph Collection has opened its doors, offering an urban retreat with a storied look into Burlington's rich past. As Ontario's first Autograph Collection, the new lifestyle hotel joins a diverse and dynamic collection of over 240 independent hotels hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspective on design and hospitality.

  • Melbourne's New Four Seasons Hotel Will Have the World's Tallest Vertical Garden — Stretching Nearly 4 Miles Into the Sky

    When biophilic design meets luxury hospitality.

  • London's Heathrow records lowest annual passenger numbers since 1972

    LONDON (Reuters) -London's Heathrow airport, Britain's busiest, saw its lowest number of passengers since 1972 last year and suffered wider losses as the coronavirus pandemic slashed demand for business travel and holidays. Passenger numbers fell to 19.4 million in 2021. Heathrow also recorded a pretax loss of 1.79 billion pounds ($2.43 billion) for 2021, taking total loses during the pandemic to 3.8 billion pounds due to the drop in passengers and high fixed costs.

  • Thailand eases entry requirements despite omicron threat

    Thailand will ease some entry requirements for foreign visitors as it balances a rising number of coronavirus cases with the need to rebuild its pandemic-damaged economy, the government announced Wednesday. Beginning March 1, fully vaccinated visitors must take a RT-PCR test on arrival and spend their first night at an approved hotel while awaiting the results, but will no longer need to take a second RT-PCR test and spend another night at a hotel on their fifth day, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration said. Instead, visitors arriving under the “Test & Go” program will need to take a self-administered rapid antigen test on the fifth day and report the result on a cellphone app.

  • Hilton Sees Pent-Up Travel Demand, Asia Pacific President Says

    Alan Watts, president for Asia Pacific at Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., discusses the prospects for the hotel operator amid the coronavirus pandemic. Hilton last week reported&nbsp;fourth-quarter earnings that missed expectations as sluggish corporate-travel demand continues to weigh on the hotel recovery. Watts speaks with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Sky Harbor Airport parking rates go up Feb. 25. Here's what it will cost to leave your car

    It's the first parking fee increase at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport since 2017. Here's what you'll pay to park in garages and lots.

  • Exclusive: A Beloved Hollywood Wellness Retreat Is Opening an Outpost in Italy

    Starting May 15, the Ranch Malibu will be taking its famous "no options" program to the land of pasta.

  • Aircraft makes emergency landing outside Dulles Airport

    An airplane traveling to Dulles International Airport was forced to make an emergency landing Tuesday in Loudoun County.

  • Hundreds of flights canceled at DFW Airport

    Airlines are already canceling hundreds of flights at DFW Airport and Love Field because of expected winter weather in the Dallas area.

  • Caesars Plans a Huge Move on the Las Vegas Strip

    The casino company battles with MGM on Sin City's iconic street, and it has a big plan to change the equation.