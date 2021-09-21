U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Samuel King as General Manager of The Radisson Hotel Jackson Downtown Capitol

·1 min read

COVINGTON, Ky., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Samuel King has been appointed the General Manager of the soon to open Radisson Hotel Jackson Downtown Capitol in Mississippi. Mr. King brings over 10 years of hospitality experience to his new role as General Manager having previously served as the General Manager for the Crown Plaza Denver Airport and Convention Center.

Newly appointed General Manager, Samuel King.
Newly appointed General Manager, Samuel King.

As general manager, King is responsible for overseeing and executing hotel and property operations, including staff management, guest satisfaction and community relations.

"I am thrilled to welcome Samuel to the team," said Jennifer Porter, Chief Operating Officer for Commonwealth Hotels. "We look forward to his strong leadership of the property's executive team."

Prior to joining the Radisson, King also worked with the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in Normal, Illinois as well as the Country Inn and Suites in Springfield, Illinois. In addition to his strong operations, communication, and customer service skills, he also holds multiple hospitality certifications. Samuel holds a Bachelor of Business Management from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 50 properties with nearly 6,000 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

Contact
Barbara E. Willen
Commonwealth Hotels, LLC
bwillen@commonwealthhotels.com
859.392-2254

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commonwealth-hotels-appoints-samuel-king-as-general-manager-of-the-radisson-hotel-jackson-downtown-capitol-301381909.html

SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.

