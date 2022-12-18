Communication Intelligence Market Is Expected to Generate $12.9 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in electronic warfare and machine learning majorly in defense departments around the world drive the global communication intelligence market. Moreover, favorable long-term impacts on the market are likely to be witnessed owing to the increasing defense spending by government across the globe. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global communication intelligence market share.

Portland, OR , Dec. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global communication intelligence market garnered $7.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $12.9 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $7.1 billion Market Size in 2031 $12.9 billion CAGR 6.1% No. of Pages in Report 298 Segments covered Mobility, Platform, and Region. Drivers The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in electronic warfare and machine learning majorly in defense departments around the world Opportunities Rise in application in multiple industries, including radio frequency (RF), jamming, spectrum mapping, eavesdropping, and cyber-surveillance Restraints High cost associated with the deployment of COMINT systems

Covid-19 Scenario:

The demand for military equipment over couple of years is unlikely to be affected because money for the defense projects were set aside before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic as they are vital to national defence. As a result, the market for COMINT systems is expected to expand in the future years.

Moreover, favorable long-term impacts on the market are likely to be witnessed owing to the increasing defense spending by government across the globe.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global communication intelligence market based on Mobility, Platform, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on mobility, the fixed segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global communication intelligence market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the man-portable segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on platform, the ground segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global communication intelligence market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the airborne segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global communication intelligence market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global communication intelligence market analyzed in the research include Bae systems, inc., Thales Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, elbit systems ltd, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., hensoldt, General Dynamics Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global communication intelligence market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

