Communication Intelligence Market to Observe Significant Growth Owing to Product Launches and Company Collaborations by Market Players, such as Raytheon Company, TCI International and Others

·7 min read
Communication Intelligence Market was valued at USD 7.23 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach USD 12.15 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.70 % during the forecast period (2022-2029).

Pune, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the “Global Communication Intelligence Market” report published by Maximize market Research, the market is expected to reach USD 12.15 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.70 % during the forecast period (2022-2029).

Global Communication Intelligence Market Scope and Research Methodology

Maximize Market Research presents a detail analysis of the status of the financial industry with the integration of communication intelligence sector to provide information on market snapshots and latest developments by the major Key players operating in the market. The market report covers the dynamics like drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, assisting in the identification of driving and limiting forces as well as strategies to turn these factors into strengths. The data has been collected through the primary and secondary research data. Additionally, key players, their major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and market policies are reviewed detailed in the report. The competitive environment is a vital aspect of the financial key players. The report covers the competitive matrix and the competition scenario of the global communication intelligence market, which helps to know the competition at both domestic and global levels.

Global Communication Intelligence Market Overview

Ground, air, and marine reconnaissance all make use of communication intelligence (COMINT). The government must set up a supreme central agency to provide the technical foundation for all communication intelligence. When necessary, this agency uses trained linguists as its agents to execute the proper wireline, telephonic, and telegraphic traffic surveillance procedures. It can quickly become familiar with the requirements for missions while utilising the entire range of sources for data that are currently and in the future available. Communications solutions can establish reliable and secure 100Mbps wireless data networks almost everywhere in the world. New mission capabilities for the RQ-21A, like mesh network radios with dynamic spectrum access, like the X-Net radio, will significantly improve combat communications.

Global Communication Intelligence Market Dynamics

The MMR report contains a detailed study of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the communication intelligence market. The increasing defence budgets of major countries around the globe and the rise in terrorism are the main factors fuelling the growth of the market for communication intelligence solutions. However, the high cost of deployment of communication intelligence coupled with the software's incapacity to handle numerous threats restrain the growth of the communication intelligence market

Global Communication Intelligence Market Regional Insights

North America: Held the Dominant Position in the Global Communication Intelligence Market

North America is projected to lead the global communication intelligence market during 2022-2029. This is mainly owing to the US consistently leading the world in the adoption of new technologies for its defence industry. Additionally, COMINT will eventually profit from the increased funding for science, technology, and military & intelligence in nations like the US and Canada.

Market Size in 2021

USD 7.23 Bn.

Market Size in 2029

USD 12.5 Bn.

CAGR

6.70% (2022-2029)

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Base Year

2021

Number of Pages

213

No. of Tables

110

No. of Charts and Figures

112

Segement Covered

Modality, Platform

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America

Report Coverage

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Global Communication Intelligence Market Segmentation

by Mobility

  • Fixed

  • Man-Portable

by Platform

  • Airborne

  • Ground

  • Naval

  • Others

By platform, the ground sub-segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the communications intelligence market, and is expected to continue its leadership position during the forecast period. However, the airborne segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.22% during the forecast period.

Global Communication Intelligence Market Key Competitors:

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

  • Raytheon Company (US)

  • General Dynamics Corporation (US)

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

  • TCI International, Inc.(US)

  • L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US)

  • Thales Group (France)

  • BAE Systems (UK)

  • Rheinmetall AG (Germany)

  • HENSOLDT (Germany)

  • Avantix SAS (France)

  • Rohde & Schwarz(Germany)

  • Saab AB (Sweden)

  • Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)

Key questions answered in the Global Communication Intelligence Market are:

  • What is Communication Intelligence?

  • What is the growth rate of Communication Intelligence Market during the forecast period?

  • The degree of competition in Global Communication Intelligence industry in developed and developing economies?

  • Who are the leading key players in the Communication Intelligence Market?

  • Who are the market leaders in Communication Intelligence in Germany?

  • Who are the market leaders in Communication Intelligence in USA and Canada

  • Who are the market leaders in Communication Intelligence in India, China, Japan and South Korea?

  • Which region held the largest market share in Global Communication Intelligence Market?

  • What are the factors for the growth of Europe region in Global Communication Intelligence Market?

Key Offerings:

  • Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

  • Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Route of administration, Application, Facility of use and Region and Region

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Maximize Market Research is leading ITC research firm, has also published the following reports:

Voice Banking Market: Voice Banking Market was valued at USD 1.21 Billion in 2021 globally and is expected to reach USD 2.75 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.81 % during the forecast period (2022-2029). The market is driven by the growing use of artificial intelligence.

Defence Communication System Market: The defence Communication System Market was valued around at $ 53.24 Bn. in the year 2021, and is projected to reach $ 114.12 Bn. by the year 2029, growing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. Rising awareness for data privacy and security and effective ways of communication are driving factors of market growth.

Man-Portable Communication Systems Market: The Man-Portable Communication Systems Market size was valued at US$ 3.20 Bn. in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 3.4 % through 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 4.18 Bn. the growing demand for communication and massages relaying portable products by the defence industry has increased significant demand for the market.

Telecommunications Tower Market: The Telecommunications Tower Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.34% during the forecast period and the market is expected to reach US$ 53.71 Bn. by 2029. The market is driven by a rapid rate of development and the adoption of new technology is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

B2B Telecommunication Market: B2B Telecommunication Market size was valued at US$ 46.5 Bn. in 2021 and the total B2B Telecommunication Market revenue is expected to grow at 15 % from 2021 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 163.6 Bn. The market is driven by increasing industrialisation and urbanisation in countries, thanks to the adoption of IoT and wireless technology driving the market demand globally.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

Contact us for a more detailed view at: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

CONTACT: Contact Maximize Market Research: 3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2 Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe, Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India +091 96071 95908, +91 9607365656


