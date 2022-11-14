U.S. markets open in 5 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,988.00
    -12.25 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,695.00
    -68.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,783.25
    -64.75 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,881.60
    -5.20 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.83
    -0.13 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.60
    -4.80 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    21.73
    +0.06 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0341
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.02
    +0.49 (+2.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1819
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.7570
    +1.0020 (+0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,764.06
    +44.79 (+0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.32
    -5.81 (-1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,355.25
    +37.21 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

Communication Relay Market to record USD 114.62 Mn growth; Driven by Miniaturization of Electronic Components - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Communication Relay Market by Application (Telecom switching systems, Mobile base stations, Broadband equipment, and Broadband studios) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the communication relay market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 114.62 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download a Free PDF Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Communication Relay Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Communication Relay Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: The market is driven by the miniaturization of electronic components. The convergence of IT, audio, and visual technologies have drastically changed the electronics industry. This convergence has resulted in a demand for miniaturized electronic components to cater to the changing technology and the growing demand for compact electronic products in both consumer electronics and electronic equipment. Communication relay equipment, such as reed relays and compact signal relays provide a fast-switching action and a low forward voltage drop. These relays have a large switching range from uV and uA to A and 250 V. Along with these benefits, their compact design makes them an effective option for use in communication and telecom equipment. Thus, the miniaturization of communication equipment will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenges: The increasing demand for wireless communication networks will challenge the growth of the market. Wireless networks can have a wide operating area. The increasing penetration of the Internet around the world, the rising demand for digital content, and the growing adoption of IoT-enabled devices have increased the demand for wireless communication networks. All these factors have increased the need for effective wireless communication devices such as wireless routers and modems in commercial, residential, and industrial setups. Signal relays are an integral part of modems and routers and aid in switching the signal and controlling the network connection. Therefore, the increasing demand for wireless communication is expected to raise the demand for communication relay equipment.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with
Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report Now

Vendor Landscape

The global communication relay market is in the growth stage and is expected to grow during the forecast period. As there are several growth opportunities in this market, the competition will intensify during the forecast period. To survive and succeed in this highly competitive environment, it becomes imperative for the vendors in the market to distinguish their service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition. However, due to slow growth in the communication relay equipment segment, vendors have diversified their offerings and are now focusing on providing relays for power applications, which are used in the manufacturing and electronics industries. Vendors are evaluated by end-user industries based on their technical expertise, total offerings, and superiority of service offerings, which has resulted in intense competition. Some of the major vendors in the market include:

  • ABB Ltd.

  • American Electronic Components Inc.

  • American Zettler Inc.

  • Fujitsu Ltd.

  • IDEC Corp.

  • KEMET Corp.

  • OMRON Corp.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG

  • Rao Electromechanical Relays Pvt. Ltd.

  • RJS Electronics Ltd.

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Siemens AG

  • Song Chuan Precision Co. Ltd.

  • TE Connectivity Ltd.

  • Teledyne Technologies Inc.

  • Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic Co. Ltd.

  • Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co. Ltd.

  • Gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with
    Technavio. Buy Now!

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging
technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to
our Technavio Insights

Related Reports:

  • The ethernet switch and router market will grow by USD 6074.87 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 2.67%. The rising demand for colocation data centers among SMEs is notably driving the ethernet switch and router market growth, although factors such as interoperability issues may impede the market growth.

  • The alarm monitoring market is projected to grow by USD 10.66 billion with a CAGR of 4.29% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The increasing prevalence of crimes globally is notably driving the alarm monitoring market growth, although factors such as the rise in fraudulent and counterfeit alarm monitoring systems may impede the market growth.

Communication Relay Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4.8%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 114.62 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.36

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., American Electronic Components Inc., American Zettler Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., IDEC Corp., KEMET Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Rao Electromechanical Relays Pvt. Ltd., RJS Electronics Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Song Chuan Precision Co. Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Telecom switching systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Mobile base stations - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Broadband equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Broadcasting studios - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 American Electronic Components Inc.

  • 10.4 American Zettler Inc. 

  • 10.5 Fujitsu Ltd.

  • 10.6 KEMET Corp.

  • 10.7 OMRON Corp.

  • 10.8 Panasonic Corp.

  • 10.9 Song Chuan Precision Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 TE Connectivity Ltd.

  • 10.11 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

  • 10.12 Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Communication Relay Market 2022-2026
Global Communication Relay Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/communication-relay-market-to-record-usd-114-62-mn-growth-driven-by-miniaturization-of-electronic-components---technavio-301674373.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Synthetic Graphite Becomes Crucial To Meeting Battery Demand Surge

    On the current trajectory of EV sales and other li-ion battery demand, total battery anode materials (BAM) demand will increase 300% by 2025

  • The Great Remorse takes over the Great Resignation as most workers who quit their job are having a hard time finding a new one

    Quality roles are proving hard to come by for job seekers these days.

  • Here Are All 23 Stocks I've Bought During the 2022 Bear Market

    The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and tech-dependent Nasdaq Composite have all plunged into bear market territory. Historically, stock market crashes, corrections, and bear markets have represented the ideal time for long-term investors to put their money to work. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is a new addition to my portfolio in 2022 (I specifically bought GOOGL).

  • ArcelorMittal S.A. Just Missed EPS By 12%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

    It's been a pretty great week for ArcelorMittal S.A. ( AMS:MT ) shareholders, with its shares surging 11% to €26.07 in...

  • Binance CEO says crypto industry needs clarity of regulations

    Dominant cryptocurrency exchange Binance's chief executive Changpeng Zhao called for new but stable and clear regulations for the industry, in light of recent developments and participants "cutting corners". "We're in a new industry, we've seen in the past week, things go crazy in the industry," Zhao told a gathering of G20 leaders at the summit in Bali. "We do need some regulations, we do need to do this properly, we do need to do this in a stable way."

  • The Classic 60-40 Investment Strategy Falls Apart. ‘There’s No Place to Hide.’

    The standard advice to keep retirement savings in a mix of stocks and bonds has helped offset big losses in previous years—but not this one.

  • Elon Musk, Tesla Board Members to Defend CEO’s Pay in Court

    Elon Musk is headed to court this week in Delaware to defend his multibillion-dollar compensation package at Tesla.

  • Walmart Is Flexing Its Muscle Again

    The largest U.S. retailer and other industry giants are taking an increasingly aggressive stance with suppliers as the economy slows. “The world has turned.”

  • USA Chip Regulations and What They Mean for Semiconductor Investors

    In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss how semiconductor companies are currently dealing with the recent chip regulations. For example, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has designed the A800, a slow-down version of its A100, to bypass export restrictions to countries like China.

  • Can I Use My HSA for My Spouse?

    Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) offer triple tax benefits. Contributions are tax-deductible, they grow tax-deferred and withdrawals are tax-free when used for eligible medical expenses. If you're married, you might be wondering if you can use your HSA funds to pay … Continue reading → The post Health Savings Account (HSA) Rules for Spouses appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • First Mover Asia: Extreme Fear Hits Crypto as FTX Hack Makes Bad Situation Worse. What Comes Next?

    Bitcoin just had its worst week since the aftermath of the Terra blockchain's collapse. PLUS: Sam Reynolds takes a fresh look at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's case against Ripple, where a 2018 SEC official’s speech motes may prove crucial.

  • Meta abandons its Portal smart displays and smartwatch project following mass layoffs

    Meta will stop any and all development on its smart displays and fledgling smartwatch project, according to Reuters.

  • Amid global conflicts, Boeing reveals future aircraft needs in new report

    Coming out of the Covid pandemic and in the midst of the Russia/Ukraine conflict, the aerospace industry is assessing the future.

  • Disney Plans Job Cuts And Hiring Freeze; CEO Bob Chapek Anticipates 'Tough And Uncomfortable Decisions'

    Amidst economic uncertainty, Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is reportedly planning to freeze hiring and cut some jobs. In addition, the media conglomerate has reported its quarterly results with an operating loss of $1.47 billion for its consumer segment. The revenue for the company's Media and Entertainment segment was $12.7 billion, down 3% year-over-year. The operating income in the fourth quarter was down 91% for the Media segment and up over 100% for the Parks segment. According to a Reuters re

  • This Is How Warren Buffett Defines a Great Business -- and How You Should too

    One consistent voice of reason through decades of ups and downs is guru investor Warren Buffett, who has beaten the market through his value-oriented approach. Buffett says, "A truly great business must have an enduring 'moat' that protects excellent returns on invested capital." The "moat" he talks about refers to a competitive advantage that makes the business unique and better than others.

  • IRA vs. Annuity: What's the Difference?

    IRAs and annuities are both retirement savings tools, but they have differences you need to know—especially if you want to house one inside the other.

  • Smartphone chip firm MediaTek CEO sees 'incremental' move away from Taiwan

    Tensions between China and the United States are pushing some manufacturer companies to talk about moving some of their supply chain away from Taiwan as well, although it’s “incremental,” the head of Taiwan’s most important smartphone chip design firm told Reuters over the weekend. Some of the "very large (equipment manufacturers) will require their chip suppliers to have multiple sources, like from Taiwan and from U.S., or from Germany or from Europe," said MediaTek Inc Chief Executive Rick Tsai. While MediaTek's most advanced smartphone chips are made at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co in Taiwan, Tsai said some older smartphone chips are made by GlobalFoundries Inc, which has factories in places like the U.S. and Singapore, and pointed to an announcement earlier this year to make its chips at Intel Corp’s fabrication facilities.

  • Khersonoblenergo starts work on restoration of electricity supply in Kherson

    IHOR PYLYPIV - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12 2022, 16:05 Specialists of the Khersonoblenergo [a company that supplies electricity at a regulated tariff to consumers in the Kherson Oblast and transmits electricity through local power grids - ed.

  • A Used-Car Dealer Has Big ESG Backers. Some of Its Low-Income Customers Ran Into Problems.

    Idaira Chavez is just the type of car buyer that BlackRock new social-impact fund might have had in mind when it bought a stake in Tricolor Auto Group. Tricolor gave Chavez, 21, a loan to buy a 2012 Kia Optima off one of its lots earlier this year. “In putting our clients’ money to work in companies like Tricolor, we’re helping more people gain access to affordable transportation and build a better life,” BlackRock says on its website.

  • China's chip executives brace for winter as US sanctions push country's semiconductor industry to the brink of desperation

    On a recent Wednesday afternoon in Shanghai, the founder of a semiconductor start-up spotted the head of a well-known chip venture capital firm near the elevator at an industry event - and grabbed the chance for a 60-second "elevator pitch". The venture executive walked away and the entrepreneur was left with a sense of foreboding. "I'll run out of money soon if there's no new investment," said the founder, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the topic. "It is not as easy as t