Communications firm specializing in providing services to minority-owned and female-owned businesses opens its doors
AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new and specialized agency, Meraki Public Relations was launched today with a mission to capture and showcase the stories of female and minority businesses, brands, and organizations.
With extensive experience in the industry, founder & CEO, Sarindee Patel hopes to create opportunities for a demographic that is often overlooked and underrepresented. "As an immigrant, minority, and a woman, I know first-hand the struggles of having your voice heard. I don't just want to get our clients a seat at the table, I want to ensure they have a VIP invite," said Sarindee Patel.
The Austin-based firm is now offering a variety of public relations, event marketing, and strategic communication services to US-based companies including:
Press release writing and distribution
Media relations
Media training
Crisis management
Thought leadership
Community outreach
Special events and experiences
Event production
B2B & B2C events
Communication strategy
ABOUT MERAKI PUBLIC RELATIONS
Meraki Public Relations specializes in providing public relations (PR), strategic communication, and event marketing services to female-owned and minority-owned businesses, brands, and organizations. Learn more about Meraki PR at www.merakipublicrelations.com.
