U.S. markets close in 3 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,144.12
    +42.89 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,968.85
    +155.62 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,222.39
    +227.93 (+1.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,883.77
    +28.95 (+1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.06
    +1.80 (+1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,873.40
    +24.70 (+1.34%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    +0.41 (+1.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0745
    +0.0088 (+0.83%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9260
    -0.0050 (-0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2575
    +0.0089 (+0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.7800
    -0.3540 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,247.32
    -206.87 (-0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    656.31
    +9.67 (+1.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,413.88
    -44.01 (-0.16%)
     

Communications Professionals Selected as an Accelerate Partner in the African-American Cisco Partner Community

·1 min read

TROY, Mich., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications Professionals announced today that it has been officially designated as an Acceleration Partner in the African American Cisco Partner Community (AACPC), a distinction indicating that the company has not only satisfied the rigorous personnel, support, and specialization requirements to achieve Cisco's Select level, but is also a key partner in Cisco's Social Justice efforts to power and inclusive future for all. In recognition of this accomplishment, Communications Professionals is identified as a Cisco Select Integrator in the Cisco Partner Locator.

"We're proud to be an AACPC Accelerate Partner and achieve the Select Integrator Certification, as it further demonstrates the level of Cisco expertise our teams bring to the table when helping our clients overcome their most significant business challenges," said Andrew Wallace, President and CEO. "We want to understand our customer's challenges and key business objectives and create solutions that solve those issues and push their businesses forward."

Achieving Acceleration Status along with the Cisco Certifications, Authorizations, and Specializations positions Communications Professionals among the industry's elite organizations with the most in-depth skills and demonstrated success in supporting mission-critical initiatives with technology.

The Cisco Partner Program and AACPC provides a structure for partners to build the sales, technical, and Lifecycle Services skills required to deliver Cisco solutions. Through specializations and certifications, Cisco recognizes our expertise in deploying solutions based on Cisco advanced technologies and services. Using a third-party audit process, the program validates a partner's technology skills, business practices, customer satisfaction, pre-sales and post-sales support capabilities, and other critical factors that customers consider when choosing a trusted partner.

Backed by Cisco, Communications Professionals will help you change how your organization plans and manages your complete technology lifecycle, including acquisition, upgrades, moves, and disposition.

For more information about Communications Professionals, visit their website at www.cpgp.com.

CONTACT: ANDREW WALLACE
248.557.0100

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/communications-professionals-selected-as-an-accelerate-partner-in-the-african-american-cisco-partner-community-301560393.html

SOURCE Communications Professionals

Recommended Stories

  • 'Nein danke': Musk's office ultimatum faces pushback in Germany

    Elon Musk’s demand that Tesla staff stop "phoning it in" and get back to the office got short shrift from Germany’s largest trade union on Thursday. The Tesla chief executive waded into the future of work debate by telling staff at the electric carmaker that they must return to the office for at least 40 hours a week or leave the company, according to an email seen by Reuters. The IG Metall union in Berlin-Brandenburg-Sachsen, where Tesla's plant is located, said it would support any employee who opposed Musk’s ultimatum.

  • Elon Musk’s remote-work policy at Tesla exposes one of the company’s biggest problems

    Elon Musk is calling Tesla executives back to the office—and using factory workers’ demanding schedules to justify his orders. The Tesla CEO sent out an email on May 31 entitled “Remote work is no longer acceptble (sic)” arguing for the company to succeed, executives needed to be back in Tesla’s main offices. “Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla,” the electric-vehicle magnate wrote in the internal email reported by Bloomberg.

  • China EV startups say May sales up, post-lockdown output constrained

    Li Auto Inc reported a May sales gain of 166% from a year earlier to 11,496 vehicles on Wednesday. Xpeng Inc posted a gain of 78% with 10,125 deliveries. Nio Inc delivered 7,024 EVs, up 5% from a year earlier.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk issues ultimatum to remote workers

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to detail Tesla CEO Elon Musk's demand that the company's workers and executives should be expected to return to the office.

  • Elon Musk tells workers to return to the office or quit. The gloves are off: ‘Tesla is kick-starting its own local Great Resignation’

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon recently clarified his stance on remote work after employees proved resistant to returning to the office full time.

  • OPEC’s Oil Deal Is Too Little, Too Late to Reduce Prices

    The boost to output isn't enough to make up for a drop in production from Russia. OPEC has been pumping less oil than allowed for under limits the cartel has set for itself.

  • GM to cut prices on EV Chevrolet Bolt up to 18 percent

    GM is cutting prices on the Bolt by around $6,000 and by as much as 18% for the lowest-price version, which will start at $26,595, down from $32,495. "This change reflects our ongoing desire to make sure Bolt EV/EUV are competitive in the marketplace," GM said in a statement, adding "affordability has always been a priority for these vehicles." GM said it plans to build more Bolt EVs and EUVs this year than in any other year since it launched in 2016.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Growth Opportunities Energy Transfer Investors Won't Want to Overlook

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a lot of growth coming down the pipeline to expand its existing operations. The master limited partnership (MLP) has several pipeline projects under way and in development, along with building new processing and export capacity. Two that investors might have missed are its potential expansion into Panama and the emerging carbon capture and storage (CCS) market.

  • Verizon Claps Back After T-Mobile's Callout

    On May 31, the mobile carrier--or, as it calls itself, the "Un-Carrier"-- sent out a release that not only highlighted both AT&T and Verizon 's recent news about price increases, but also announced Price Lock, a new guarantee that T-Mobile would not raise its prices. "Verizon and AT&T, do your customers a favor and adopt a version of T-Mobile's Price Lock," it says. Now, Verizon has decided to rise to the challenge.

  • Ford to invest $1.5B in Sheffield Village plant to assemble new electric vehicle

    The automaker is aiming at producing 2 million electric vehicles a year globally by the end of 2026.

  • I want my 401(k) and IRA to go to my spouse when I die — should I name them or my trust as beneficiary?

    Then they can convert the retirement plans to their own IRA and take withdrawals on their own schedule. Trusts are also used in estate tax planning. If you live in one of those states, a trust may protect this amount from being taxed upon the death of the survivor of yourself and your spouse.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • 3 Growth Stocks I'm Ready to Buy If the Market Crashes in June

    After thriving for more than a decade in a near-zero interest rate environment, growth stocks are getting hammered now that the Federal Reserve has signaled multiple rate hikes in 2022. Shares of businesses in a high growth phase have been sinking because nobody knows how severely to discount their future cash flows yet. Interest rate uncertainty is enough to batter growth stocks on its own, but this isn't the only weight on the minds of investors right now.

  • Nvidia's Potential Is Massive as 2 New Data Center Types Emerge

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported record sales from data centers during Q1 (the three months ended May 1, 2022). Industries across the entire economy are putting AI to work, and Nvidia is emerging as the top platform for the movement. As a result, data centers are likely to remain the company's top revenue source going forward.

  • How our retirement system shortchanges the middle class

    America has a vast and elaborate system of public policies supposedly designed to help us all save for retirement and avoid the catastrophe of a penurious and poverty-stricken old age. “The middle class is left behind by the retirement savings system in key ways,” report authors Tyler Bond, the NIRS research manager, and Dan Doonan, the executive director.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Nasdaq Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down almost 25% from its peak, as macroeconomic uncertainty has caused investors to reevaluate their exposure to risky assets. Not surprisingly, many individual growth stocks have fallen much further. For instance, Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) are down about 77% and 73%, respectively.

  • Oil little changed in choppy trade as OPEC+ boosts output, U.S. crude inventories tumble

    Oil futures chop between gains and losses after OPEC+ agreed to boost output by larger increments in July and August, while U.S. inventories showed a much larger-than-expected drop.

  • Ford adds jobs as electric vehicle production ramps up

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Ford adding jobs as electric vehicle (EV) production begins to ramp up.

  • Gas prices: 7 U.S. states top $5 per gallon as inflation bites

    Seven states are now at an average of $5 or higher per gallon, with Illinois becoming the latest to join California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, and Alaska.

  • Oil Rises as Stockpiles Fall, OPEC+ Supply Hike Disappoints

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher as US crude inventories dropped, exacerbating concerns about a tight market after traders expressed doubt that OPEC+ can deliver on its agreement to accelerate the pace of a supply hike. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Tril