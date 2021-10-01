U.S. markets open in 5 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,275.50
    -22.25 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,505.00
    -217.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,612.00
    -70.50 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,184.10
    -16.70 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.68
    -0.35 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.50
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.19
    +0.14 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1586
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.22
    +1.66 (+7.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3453
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1840
    -0.1060 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,756.13
    +1,384.74 (+3.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,108.18
    +25.74 (+2.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,037.20
    -49.22 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Communiqué: Four years after its launch, Orange continues to develop Orange Bank

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Orange
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Press release
Paris, 1st October 2021

Four years after its launch, Orange continues to develop Orange Bank

To strengthen the development of Orange Bank, Orange is continuing to invest in its bank. A 230 million euro increase in capital will speed up the growth projects envisaged in the bank's strategic plan. The Group has also reached an agreement with its historic partner, Groupama, to buy its 21.7% stake while maintaining the excellent commercial relationship.

With 1.6 million customers in France and Spain1, Orange Bank is now one of the top five neobanks in France after just four years of existence. This success continues to build with over 40,000 new customers every month and over 1 billion euros in loans to be extended by the end of the year. What’s more, while the majority of neobanks have continued to deploy a free-to-use model, over 90% of new Orange Bank customers subscribe to a billed service.

These figures also reflect the success of the strategy for convergence between telecoms and financial services, which has been pursued from the initial launch of the bank. For example, in France, the average spending per customer who has also subscribed to an Orange Bank payment facility has doubled. In addition, thanks to the Group's distribution network, for every 100 sales linked to mobile telephony, 35 banking sales are made. In Spain, the attrition rate of Orange customers who have subscribed to the Orange Bank offer has halved.

Finally, in financial terms, Orange Bank should significantly reduce its losses in 2021 thanks to an increase in NBI (Net Banking Income), up 57% in H1 2021 compared with H1 2020, and decreased management costs owing to investments in the bank's processes over the past three years. As such, the management costs per customer have gone down by 35% since 2018. This trajectory - which includes substantial investments to create a new, modern, digital bank in line with Orange customers' expectations - was planned from the outset. The rate at which the bank is moving towards breakeven is comparable, or faster, than that of its peers in the neobanking industry.

Building on this success, Orange has decided to accelerate the development of Orange Bank. To do so, the bank will continue to invest in its platform to maintain its technological edge. New activities will be developed in partnership with the best fintechs: after acquiring Anytime to address the Professional/SME sector and signing a strategic partnership with Younited for credit, a tender process is in progress for new insurance offers.

The closing of this transaction is subject to the usual approvals. The value of the deal remains confidential. Groupama will however remain a major commercial partner having extended the exclusivity granted to Orange Bank for everyday banking and consumer credit until 2028.

Paul de Leusse, Chief Executive Officer of Orange Bank said "We would like to thank Groupama for its commitment to Orange Bank's success. We are now speeding up our industrial and geographic development strategy for a bank that is inherently designed to be accessible to everyone and used over the mobile phone. This new ambitious phase, which reflects the Orange Group's fundamental values, will give rise to a new advertising slogan that will be revealed on Sunday on TV and digital channels.

"We wish Orange Bank every success with its new strategic development plan," said Thierry Martel, Chief Executive Officer of Groupama. "We appreciate the partnership we have built over the years with Orange Bank and are determined to continue to work together in the years to come.”

About Orange
Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications carriers with a turnover of €42.3 billion in 2020 and 139,000 employees as at June 30, 2021, of whom 80,000 are in France. The Group has a total customer base of 263 million customers worldwide at Wednesday, June 30, 2021, including 218 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. In December 2019, the Group presented its new ‘Engage 2025’ strategic plan, which, guided by social and environmental accountability, aims to reinvent its operator model. While accelerating in growth areas and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model, the Group will be an attractive and responsible employer, adapted to emerging professions.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).
For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.
Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

Press contacts
Tom Wright, 06 78 91 35 11, tom.wright@orange.com
Sylvain Bruno, 06 86 17 88 89, sylvain.bruno@orange.com
Emmanuel Gauthier, 06 76 74 14 54, emmanuel2.gauthier@orange.com

1 Made up of 800k banking customers and 800k insurance customers.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Altria, Philip Morris Shares Are Trading Lower Today

    Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) and Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) are trading lower Thursday after the US International Trade Commission ruled the companies must halt sales and imports of the IQOS heated tobacco device due to patent infringement against Reynolds American. The US International Trade Commission's ruling found that the IQOS device infringed on two of Reynolds American's patents. The ruling is set for an administrative review that requires the signature of President Joe Bid

  • September was a terrible month for stocks. Here’s what you can expect in October.

    According to the bull and bear market calendar back to 1900 maintained by Ned Davis Research, nine changes to the U.S. market’s major trend occurred in October. The average number of trend changes across all months is between six and seven. It is true that an above-average number of bear markets in the Ned Davis Research calendar did come to an end during October: eight, versus an all-month average of between three and four.

  • Chinese EV Stocks: Xpeng Deliveries Crush Targets, Nio, Li Auto On Tap

    Chinese EV companies are gearing to report deliveries for the third quarter, after Nio and Li Auto cut delivery forecasts following a hot sales streak. The emerging rivals to Tesla in China cited twin headwinds to vehicle production from the pandemic and chip shortage.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Buying low and selling high may sound too basic to support a stock portfolio, but it has been and always will be a sure way to build profits. The only real trick to it – and it’s admittedly a tough trick to learn – is finding when a stock is at or near the bottom, to buy in. Plenty of stocks fall in price, that’s nothing new in the market. But most times, there’s a good reason, and it’s usually based in fundamental unsoundness. Successful investors will learn some way to sort this chaff from the

  • Dow Jones Falls; Pelosi Touts Infrastructure Progress, Congress Averts Shutdown; CarMax Plunges

    The Dow Jones fell, even as Nancy Pelosi touted infrastructure bill progress. Congress passed a bill that averted a government shutdown. CarMax plunged.

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman is smoking 'mentor' Warren Buffett with these income stocks

    This Buffett acolyte is beating Berkshire at its own game.

  • Dow Jones Futures: No End To Stock Market Woes, Infrastructure Vote Delayed; Tesla Deliveries Loom

    Stocks reversed lower again. Congress averted a shutdown, but the House delayed a vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill due to progressives' opposition.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Are Tanking This Week

    Shares of Moderna were down 10.2% for the week as of the market close on Thursday. BioNTech stock closed 18.1% lower for the week, and Novavax's shares were tumbling 16.5%. Neither Moderna nor Novavax announced anything that would affect their share prices.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond shares sink, Lordstown Motors nears deal to sell Ohio plant

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Time to Go Bottom Fishing? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are on Sale

    Rising Treasury bond yields around the world fueled a sell-off on Wall Street this week, as investors start to worry that stocks may be priced too high. The shift in the market comes as the Federal Reserve gives hints that it may switch from its current ultra-low rate policy to gradual rate increases as early as next year. Such a move will boost bond yields, a development that typically comes at the expense of stocks. In addition to worries about the Fed’s rate policy, markets are also dealing w

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures edge up after September slump

    Stock futures opened slightly higher Thursday evening after dropping during the regular session, with equities ending a volatile month in the red.

  • U.S. could be heading into an ‘era’ of high inflation that produces paltry, or even negative, real returns on safe assets, analyst warns

    High inflation in the U.S. could last for an entire decade -- creating paltry inflation-adjusted returns on safe assets like Treasury bonds and weakening the currencies of the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia, according to Capital Economics.

  • 4 Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 25,750% to 2,970,000% in 5 Years

    High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.

  • Here's Why Camber Energy Stock Soared Today

    Camber's share price is being driven higher by three powerful catalysts. Like many energy companies, it is benefiting from surging oil and gas prices. Investors seeking to profit from the rally in commodity prices have bid up many oil and gas stocks in recent weeks.

  • Why 2 EV Charging Stocks Face 'Offsetting Risks' To 'Outsized Opportunity'

    Electric vehicle charging stocks are among the key beneficiaries of the rapid EV transition underway currently, according to a BofA Securities analyst. The EV Charging Analyst: Ryan Greenwald maintained Neutral ratings on the shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) and EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO). The analyst has a $26 price target for ChargePoint and $11 price target for EVgo. The EV Charging Thesis: The Biden administration's top priorities include robust funding for EV charging infras

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • My 3 Top Dividend Stocks for October

    There are still plenty of great options out there for investors seeking reliable, above-average income.