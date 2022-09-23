U.S. markets open in 4 hours 58 minutes

Communiqué Orange: Caroline Guillaumin is appointed Executive Director of Communications

Orange
·2 min read
Orange
Orange

Press release

Paris, 23 September 2022

 

 

Caroline Guillaumin is appointed Executive Director of Communications

 

Christel Heydemann, Chief Executive Officer of Orange, has appointed Caroline Guillaumin as Executive Director of Group Communications as of 2 January 2023, taking over from Béatrice Mandine. As such, she will be a member of the Group’s Executive Committee.

 

Caroline Guillaumin is currently Head of Human Resources and Communications of the Societe Generale group. She began her career in 1989 in the high-tech sector, working for startups in France and the United States. In 1997, she joined Verity, the then leader in Internet search engines as Marketing and Communication Director for Europe. Between 1999 and 2009 she worked as Director of Communication and Sustainable Development at Alcatel, SFR then Alcatel-Lucent.

 

In January 2010, she took up the role of Head of Communications at Societe Generale group and also became, in June 2017, Head of Human Resources. Caroline Guillaumin is a graduate of the Institut d'Études Politiques de Bordeaux and holds a Master of Arts in International Relations from Boston University.

 

Christel Heydemann said: “I am delighted to welcome Caroline Guillaumin to the management team. She will support the deployment of the future strategic plan and will play an essential role in communicating this plan to employees and all of the Group's external stakeholders. I count on her experience to continue to strengthen the Orange brand in all countries. Finally, I would like to warmly thank Beatrice Mandine for the years spent promoting and defending the image and values of the Orange group”.

 

 

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 42.5 billion euros in 2021 and 137,000 employees worldwide at 30 June 2022, including 76,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 282 million customers worldwide at 30 June 2022, including 236 million mobile customers and 24 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business Services. In December 2019, the Group presented its "Engage 2025" strategic plan, which, guided by social and environmental accountability, aims to reinvent its operator model. While accelerating in growth areas and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model, the Group will be an attractive and responsible employer, adapted to emerging professions.

 

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

 

Press contacts:

Sylvain Bruno; sylvain.bruno@orange.com; +33 6 86 17 88 89

Tom Wright; tom.wright@orange.com; +33 6 78 91 35 11

 

Attachment


