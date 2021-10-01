U.S. markets close in 6 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,306.31
    -1.23 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,955.14
    +111.22 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,397.45
    -51.13 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,210.39
    +6.01 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.22
    +0.19 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.00
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.45 (+2.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1604
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4820
    -0.0470 (-3.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3562
    +0.0087 (+0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9760
    -0.3140 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,096.90
    +3,872.53 (+8.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,160.12
    +78.04 (+7.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,037.82
    -48.60 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Communiqué - Orange Romania advances its convergence ambitions as it completes its acquisition of a 54% controlling stake in fixed operator Telekom Romania Communications

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Orange
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Press release
Paris, 30 September 2021

**THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS SENT ON 30/09/2021**

Orange Romania advances its convergence ambitions as it completes its acquisition of a 54% controlling stake in fixed operator Telekom Romania Communications

Orange announces today that it has completed its acquisition of a controlling stake in the fixed operator, Telekom Romania Communications (TKR). The closing of this deal will give Orange Romania a 54% controlling stake in one of Romania’s leading fixed telecom operators, with the remaining 46% stake retained by the Romanian State. Orange has obtained approval from the relevant authorities to enable it to complete the transaction for an enterprise value as previously stated of 497 million euros, based on 100% of TKR and its convergent customer base. This corresponds to an equity consideration of €296m*.

This successful transaction will now herald the acceleration of Orange’s strategy to be the preferred convergent services provider in Romania, with a firm commitment from Orange to pursue its investments in the Romanian telecommunications sector. Thanks to this acquisition, Orange, as the number one mobile operator in Romania and now with the combined strength of TKR’s fixed network, will create a fully fixed and mobile convergent operator across Consumer, Business and ICT** markets.

TKR is Romania’s second largest player in fixed telecoms with revenues of €633m reported in 2020. Through its owned network infrastructure, TKR provides fixed voice, broadband and pay-tv services to around five million customers and its approximately 90,000 km fibre network connects almost three million households. It also provides convergent services to close to 916,000 fixed-mobile convergent subscribers, as at 30 June 2021 through an MVNO contract with Telekom Romania Mobile. These customers will be migrated to Orange Romania’s network in due course shortly, following the completion of the transaction.

Both companies will continue to operate as two separate legal entities. Liudmila Climoc will continue her responsibilities as CEO of Orange Romania. Today, the TKR Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Andrei Popovici, as CEO of TKR.

Mari-Noëlle Jégo-Laveissière, Deputy CEO, in charge of Orange in Europe, commented: “Today is a landmark day for Orange as this acquisition will propel Orange Romania forward in its convergence ambitions. Convergence is the key to our growth across Europe, and Romania is a key part of the Group’s European success story.”

Liudmila Climoc, CEO, Orange Romania, commented: “We are part of a defining moment not only for Orange, but for the entire telecoms market in Romania. I am very proud that Orange Romania and TKR teams have reached this point. We now move forward together, as a joint force and with a common goal – to be the first choice for convergent services in Romania. Together, we will build for our customers a complete offer with extended fixed coverage, mobile services from Orange, including expanding 5G coverage, more varied TV content and ICT solutions that support the digital transformation of businesses and public administrations.”

* This corresponds to a purchase price of €268m, on a debt-free, cash-free basis
** ICT– Information Technology and Communications

About Orange
Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications carriers with a turnover of €42.3 billion in 2020 and 139,000
employees as at June 30, 2021, of whom 80,000 are in France. The Group had a total customer base of 263 million customers
as of June 30, 2021, including 218 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present
in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies,
under the brand Orange Business Services. In December 2019, the Group presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan,
which, guided by social and environmental accountability, aims to reinvent its operator model. While accelerating in growth
areas and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model, the Group will be an attractive and responsible employer,
adapted to emerging professions.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).
To find out more (online and via your mobile device), go to: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com or to follow us on
Twitter: @orangegrouppr.
Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand
Services Limited.

Press contacts
vanessa.clarke@orange.com, +44 7818 848 848
tom.wright@orange.com, +33 6 78 91 35 11

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Are Tanking This Week

    Shares of Moderna were down 10.2% for the week as of the market close on Thursday. BioNTech stock closed 18.1% lower for the week, and Novavax's shares were tumbling 16.5%. Neither Moderna nor Novavax announced anything that would affect their share prices.

  • My 5 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    One of the best parts about being a contributor with The Motley Fool is that I get to spend lots of time learning about great companies. In no particular order, these five are Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH), Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON). Zoom is a videoconferencing tool, and its core product is called Meetings; it's what most people likely think of first when Zoom is mentioned.

  • These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Soar Between 23% and 32%, According to Wall Street

    To use a car analogy, growth stocks are like Lamborghinis. Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) shares are down slightly year to date. The consensus price target of $80 reflects a premium of nearly 32% to BMS' current share price.

  • China's EV Makers Saw Monster Deliveries. Will Tesla Follow Suit?

    The stock market has had a tough go lately, with a sad September performance that saw major market benchmarks fall 4% to 5%. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures moved higher by 16 points to 4,314, and the futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had picked up 49 points to 14,731. It's the first day of the month, and that means that China's major electric vehicle manufacturers were out overnight with their latest delivery numbers.

  • 4 Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 25,750% to 2,970,000% in 5 Years

    High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.

  • The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

    In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that compared the average annual performance of companies that initiated and grew their payouts between 1972 and 2012 to publicly traded companies that didn't pay a dividend over the same time frame. Maybe the best thing about dividend stocks is you don't need to invest a boatload of cash to begin reaping the rewards of regular income. If you've got $300 in available capital, which won't be needed for bills or emergencies, this is more than enough to buy the following trio of smart dividend stocks right now.

  • Trulieve Completes Acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Creating the Largest and Most Profitable U.S. Cannabis Operator

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), and Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. ("Harvest") (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF) are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced arrangement, pursuant to which Trulieve acquired all of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares, multiple voting shares and super voting shares (collectively the "Harvest Shares") of Harvest (the "Transaction").

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman is smoking 'mentor' Warren Buffett with these income stocks

    This Buffett acolyte is beating Berkshire at its own game.

  • Capital Gains and Capital Pains in the House Tax Proposal

    It hasn’t been noticed much, but proposed changes to capital-gains taxes have good news for some of the highest-earning Americans and bad news for those earning between $400,000 and $1 million. The good news, for the highest earners: The House Ways and Means Committee didn’t adopt the Biden administration’s proposal to raise the top rate on long-term capital gains to 43.4% for people with income of $1 million or more.

  • U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) shareholder returns have been stellar, earning 248% in 1 year

    While U.S. Well Services, Inc. ( NASDAQ:USWS ) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had...

  • Bitcoin, ethereum rise as Venezuela launches digital currency

    The digital bolivar will use an SMS-based exchange system to facilitate payments and transfers between users.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Down at the bottom, investors get into the market for the same reason: to make money. And that drive will push them to find an equity strategy that ensures solid returns, no matter what the markets do. The conventional wisdom will suggest two such strategies: buying stocks when they’re priced low, and getting into dividend stocks. The first is self-explanatory. Low priced stocks have more room for share appreciation, and Wall Street’s analysts are always on the lookout for solid buys with a low

  • Merck Stock Surges Into Buy Zone As Covid Pill Reduces Risk Of Death, Hospitalization

    Merck stock surged Friday after the company said its Covid pill reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by half in a final-phase study.

  • The true difference between bitcoin and ethereum, according to Grayscale’s CEO

    Bitcoin and Ethereum are used for very different purposes that should be taken into account by investors, says Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale Investments, which calls itself the world's largest cryptocurrency asset manager.

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • Is Micron Stock A Buy As Memory-Chip Market Rises?

    Micron Technology stock has risen on improving memory-chip sales. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying MU stock right now.

  • At US$79.73, Is InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Worth Looking At Closely?

    InMode Ltd. ( NASDAQ:INMD ), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively...

  • Dow Jones Falls; Pelosi Touts Infrastructure Progress, Congress Averts Shutdown; CarMax Plunges

    The Dow Jones fell, even as Nancy Pelosi touted infrastructure bill progress. Congress passed a bill that averted a government shutdown. CarMax plunged.

  • Here are five places to invest for income that Wall Street is overlooking, says Fidelity manager

    It's been a difficult decade, not just month, for income investors, with interest rates so low. Now, income investors confront not just low rates but high inflation.

  • Why Macy's, Nordstrom, and Party City Just Crashed

    Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, shares of retail stocks Macy's (NYSE: M), Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN), and Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) crashed in quick succession Thursday, and were trading down by 7.9%, 9.1%, and 12.4%, respectively, as of 1:54 p.m. EDT. You can probably blame another retail stock -- Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) -- for all of that. You see, there was no particularly bad news on the wires concerning Macy's, Nordstrom, or Party City Thursday.