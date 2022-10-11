Community Association Services of Indiana Volunteers Help Care For Abused And Neglected Dogs

Associa Community Association Services of Indiana took time out of their workday to volunteer at Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside (FIDO)

(L to R) Ed Flecker, Community Association Manager; Rod Hoch, Associa On Call Service Manager; Jennifer Freeman, Branch President; Lori Miller, Associa On Call Regional Service Coordinator: Kristy Burk, Associa On Call Field Service Director: Olga Hunt, Senior Community Association Manager: and Tarsis Santos, Director of Management Services.

INDIANOPOLIS, Ind., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Association Services of Indiana (CASI), a leading provider of community management and lifestyle services throughout Indianapolis and surrounding counties, recently answered the call to help Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside (FIDO), a non-profit organization dedicated to improving quality of life for outside dogs. CASI volunteers helped bag straw for pet beds and filled food bags for distribution. They also pulled apart wooden crates that are used to help pet owners repair fences.

The event was part of Associa’s Great Giveback, an annual companywide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Habitat for Humanity, and Meals-on-Wheels.

FIDO is a non-profit, advocacy organization formed in 2005 that works with dog owners to improve quality of life for outside pets—with a focus on dogs living isolated on the end of a chain. Many of the dogs they help have never been to a veterinarian and spend most of their lives outdoors. They offer free or discounted supplies and services to residents who are interested in helping improve their dogs’ quality of life. Thus far in 2022, FIDO has visited 887 homes, supported 85 fence repair projects, and distributed more than 114,000 pounds of dog food.

“Dogs bring so much joy and companionship to our lives and ask for so little in return,” said Jennifer Freeman, CMCA®, president of Community Association Services of Indiana. “Our support of FIDO is a perfect opportunity to show the communities and homeowners we serve just how much we care about them and their fur babies.”

