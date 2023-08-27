Community Bank System's (NYSE:CBU) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.45 on the 10th of October, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 3.8%.

Community Bank System's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Community Bank System has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Community Bank System's payout ratio of 61% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 12.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio will be 57%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Community Bank System Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $1.08 total annually to $1.80. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.2% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Over the past five years, it looks as though Community Bank System's EPS has declined at around 5.1% a year. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

In Summary

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. While the payments look sustainable for now, earnings have been shrinking so the dividend could come under pressure in the future. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Given that earnings are not growing, the dividend does not look nearly so attractive. Very few businesses see earnings consistently shrink year after year in perpetuity though, and so it might be worth seeing what the 6 analysts we track are forecasting for the future. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

