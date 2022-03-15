U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

Community Banks Live Virtual Investor Conference March 22nd

  • CFST
  • WRIV
  • FBAK
  • CWBK
  • FRSB
  • MCBI
  • ALPIB
  • ISBA
  • INBC
  • CMTV
  • VTYB
  • SCZC
Virtual Investor Conferences
Virtual Investor Conferences

Company Executives share vision and answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Community Banks Virtual Investor Conference on March 22nd. This virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on the Community Bank sector.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3wjLY3h

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings.

NEW CONFERENCE FEATURE: Ability to schedule 1x1 meetings with presenting companies’ management.

“We are pleased to host the Community Bank Virtual Conference and provide a platform for our OTCQX Banks to communicate their strategies and industry perspectives to investors,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “We thank Stephens for their contribution as a keynote for this signature event.”

March 22nd Agenda:

Eastern
Time (ET)

Presentation

Ticker(s)

9:15 AM

Keynote Presentation from Stephens “Playing Offense (Capital and M&A) in a Volatile Market”

10:00 AM

Community Bancorp

OTCQX: CMTV

10:30 AM

White River Bancshares Company

OTCQX: WRIV

11:00 AM

Alpine Banks of Colorado

OTCQX: ALPIB

11:30 AM

First Resource Bank

OTCQX: FRSB

12:00 PM

Communities First Financial Corporation

OTCQX: CFST

12:30 PM

InBankshares, Corp

OTCQX: INBC

1:00 PM

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Inc.

OTCQX: MCBI

1:30 PM

Isabella Bank Corp.

OTCQX: ISBA

2:00 PM

Victory Bancorp Inc.

OTCQX: VTYB

2:30 PM

Santa Cruz County Bank

OTCQX: SCZC

3:00 PM

First National Bank Alaska

OTCQX: FBAK

3:30 PM

CW Bancorp

OTCQX: CWBK

4:00 PM

Bank of San Francisco

OTCQX: BSFO

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit
www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


