U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,487.00
    +28.75 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,820.00
    +213.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,534.00
    +92.50 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,245.00
    +17.20 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.62
    +0.90 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.10
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    -0.43 (-1.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1788
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3280
    -0.0130 (-0.97%)
     

  • Vix

    18.99
    +0.19 (+1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3834
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0660
    +0.1560 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,708.21
    -1,323.80 (-2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,139.08
    -66.67 (-5.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,081.85
    +52.65 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

Community Banks Can Now Provide Consumers Easy Access to Digital Wealth Management Services with New Partnership Between DCI and Unifimoney

·3 min read

Banks and credit unions of all sizes can facilitate access to Robo investing, commission-free trading, over 30 cryptocurrencies and precious metals within their digital banking platforms

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Center Inc. ("DCI") a leading provider of core and digital banking technologies is partnering with Fintech digital investment and wealth management platform Unifimoney to enable their bank customers to offer innovative digital wealth management services through their online and mobile banking portals.

These services include Robo investing, commission free trading of thousands of stocks and ETF's, over 30 cryptocurrencies and precious metals including gold, silver and platinum. The service will extend to other alternative assets including collectables later this year. This will enable community banks to meet the increasingly mainstream interest from consumers in investing in both traditional and alternative assets.

As an extension of DCI's latest digital innovations in community banking, the integration with Unifimoney will allow consumers to access their own investing accounts within their financial institution's online and mobile banking portals, providing users an easy way to trade and manage their investments through their trusted local financial institutions.

"Consumer interest in investing has soared in the last few years with retail investors expected to account for over 30% of total trade volume in 2021 with alternative investments being an increasingly large part of that," said Sarah Fankhauser, president and CEO of Hutchinson, Kan.-based DCI. "People continue to entrust their local community banks at the center of their financial lives, now those institutions can offer even more to help build and protect the long term wealth of their customers and communities."

"Our partnership with DCI represents an opportunity for community banks to bring innovative features and functionality that have until now been almost the exclusive preserve of Fintech companies," said Ben Soppitt, co-founder and CEO of Unifimoney. "Consumers want the simplicity of managing all their money in one place combined with the trust and service of their local banking partner, that's what we can deliver with DCI".

Consumers' relationships with and expectation from their financial institutions are changing fast, DCI is working to ensure that community banks and credit unions can support all their customers' needs both now and into the future.

About DCI
DCI is the developer of the award-winning iCore360® core banking software and iCoreGO™ multi-channel digital banking solutions for community banks and credit unions nationwide. DCI is privately owned by a group of bank clients, with several serving as board members and user group leaders. In addition to iCore360 and iCoreGO, DCI provides private ATM network/card management, teller solutions, remote capture, custom analysis, risk/vendor management, managed IT and more. Among other awards, DCI has been named a FinTech Rankings Top 100 technology provider by IDC Financial Insights, a FinTech Forward Top 100 technology provider by American Banker and BAI, a multiple winner of the BankNews ­­ Innovative Solutions Award and endorsements from multiple regional banking associations. For more information about DCI, visit www.datacenterinc.com.

About Unifimoney
Unifimoney is a multi asset investment and money management platform providing a broad range
of digital wealth management services. Unifimoney RIA is a wholly owned subsidiary and SEC Registered RIA. For more information visit www.unifymoney.com.

Media Contact:
Mark Harris, VP, Marketing
318660@email4pr.com
(620) 694-6771

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-banks-can-now-provide-consumers-easy-access-to-digital-wealth-management-services-with-new-partnership-between-dci-and-unifimoney-301373554.html

SOURCE Data Center Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, September 13, 2021.

  • 3 Red-Hot Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Given the stock's runaway growth, it would be easy to assume that the greatest gains have already been made, but evidence suggests that the best may be yet to come for Nvidia. The company still gets the lion's share of its sales from its industry-leading graphics processing units, which are the top choice of diehard gamers everywhere. Nvidia dominates the competition, with an 83% share of the discrete desktop GPU market.

  • Is Tesla a Buy Now?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is making a comeback. After hitting a record of just over $900 in January, Tesla shares lost more than a third of their value -- falling to $563 in March. Tesla closed Wednesday's trading session at $753.87, up 34% from this year's low.

  • 3 Value Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

    With enough looking, investors can still find quality companies trading at low valuation ratios across a range of sectors. Today, financial stock Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), tech giant Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and U.S. cannabis company Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F) all appear to fit that description. Credit card giant Discover Financial is up an impressive 33% on the year, but the stock is still one of the cheapest in the financial sector, which is also one of the lowest-valued sectors around.

  • This Economist Says Most Retirement Planning Is Wrong. Here’s How to Think About It.

    Economist Laurence Kotlikoff says that savers should focus on smoothing and protecting spending throughout their life, then saving toward retirement. Also: Wait until age 70 to collect Social Security.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Apple Led 'Epic' Market Rally Retreat; Covid Cases Fall Sharply

    Apple fueled last week's market slide, but Covid cases are clearly falling. Tesla released FSD Beta 10.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Looks Cheap Thanks to Market's Overreaction

    After going through a combination of lockup expiry and uneventful earnings in August, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) held the line at US$14 level. While the stock is still struggling to break above US$16, we can probably agree that it is doing better than expected. Yet, in the face of the latest rating, we will examine our take on the intrinsic value through the discounted cash flow (DCF) method.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – September 13th, 2021

    Following last week’s pullback, failure to move through the week’s pivot levels would leave the majors under pressure once more…

  • These 3 Stocks Could Rally Over 60%, Says BMO

    In recent sessions, we’ve seen conflicting trends pulling at the stock market. Overall, stocks are up. The S&P 500 has a year-to-date gain of 20%, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. But overlaid on that, we’ve seen several down sessions in a row, and both indexes are off their peak. It’s a situation that puts investors in a difficult position, trying to decide which trend will win out as 2021 starts to wind down. Covering the market for BMO Capital, chief investment strategist Brian Belski notes the conf

  • 3 Stocks That Could Soar 50% or Better, According to Wall Street

    All three of these growth stocks are poised to put up big gains once more investors land on the same page as investment bank analysts who follow them.

  • 1 Robinhood Stock That Could Crush the Market in the Long Run

    It understands today's customer, has brand strength, and operates in a growing market. Like other retailers, Starbucks suffered during the worst of the pandemic. How did Starbucks manage such a quick recovery?

  • AMC Stock: What Nobody Talks About

    AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) is a widely popular stock, so it's easy to hear arguments from both sides on the company's prospects. Folks who think the stock price will go up will point to the fact that fundamentals have nothing to do with this stock; it's all about the supply and demand of shares outstanding. On the other hand, those who think the stock price will go down highlight the abundance of facts pointing to the company's deteriorating operating performance.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $100 in Right Now

    You don't need a giant pile of cash to generate a healthy return from this trio of growth, value, and income stocks.

  • 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Should be on Your Dividend Watch List

    While the overall market has been rolling over in the last few days, 3M Company ( NYSE: MMM ) has been leading the decline. After a mediocre year, stock's price spent most of the summer ranging, before dropping almost 6% following the latest dividend payment. As the stock declines, we will examine the dividend – its growth potential, and other important factors.

  • If You Had $5,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Solana, Ethereum Or Dogecoin?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $5,000 to invest, would you put it on Solana, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) or Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) right now? Solana: 21.7% Ethereum: 42.8% Dogecoin: 35.5% See Also: How To Buy Solana Ethereum was trading

  • Boston Beer Stock Has Lost Its Fizz. It Might Be Time to Take a Sip.

    The company’s stock, which peaked in April at $1,306.45, has tumbled 60% to a recent $527.25 in less than five months. The decline has been driven by the same thing that drove shares higher—hard seltzer.

  • 17 Defensive Steps For Avoiding Possible Biden Tax Increases

    A big tax increase could be on its way. In fact, several tax increases appear imminent. And they likely have your name on them. Here's what to do now.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6%

    Companies that generate more cash than they know what to do with often give it back to shareholders through dividends. Think of it as a reward just for being a committed investor in a given company. A dividend yield is the percentage of the stock's current share price that the dividend amounts to over the course of a year.

  • Oracle Reports Earnings Today. Here’s What to Expect.

    Shares have rallied 40% this year amid growing investor confidence in the company's gradual shift of more of its business to the cloud.

  • SKLZ Stock is Taking Off: Is It a Buy Right Now?

    The stock of mobile gaming platform provider Skillz (SKLZ) has seen significant volatility throughout this current year. Shares of the company soared to the $46 level earlier this year, during the previous meme rally. However, since then, investors have seen a tremendous amount of value lost. Shares of Skillz stock can now be picked up for around $11 apiece. Like many analysts on SKLZ stock, I'm neutral on this mobile gaming play. Sure, the potential upside with this stock is tremendous. However