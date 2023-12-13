Community Benefits deal for $3B New Center development moves forward

A Community Benefits package for the proposed $3 billion development involving Henry Ford Health, the Detroit Pistons and Michigan State University in Detroit's New Center area was given a preliminary approval Tuesday night.

A volunteer group of area residents, known as a Neighborhood Advisory Council or NAC, voted 6-2 Tuesday night in favor of a benefits package with a wide-ranging list of 61 items. The proposal still needs a final approval next year by Detroit City Council.

Orange is proposed new housing. Green is the joint Henry Ford-MSU research center. Light blue is the Henry Ford Hospital expansion. Purple is parking garages.

Key items on the list included accepting Section 8 housing vouchers for the 20% of the development's apartments being set aside as "affordable," establishing a $2 million home repair fund for existing neighborhood residents, donating $500,000 for rental assistance and 50 free tuition MSU scholarships for seniors at University Preparatory Academy and Northwestern High School.

The full list of items is posted on the city's Community Benefits Ordinance website.

NAC Chair Lynda Jeffries acknowledged that the benefits package falls short of delivering all 155 of the council's initial requests.

The Neighborhood Advisory Council voted 6-2 in favor of the community benefits package on Dec. 12, 2023.

But she praised the package's affordable housing commitments, home repair funds, free scholarships and how neighborhood residents — followed by Detroiters in general — are to get first crack at some of the jobs to be created by the development.

“We did present quite a list of asks in the beginning," she said. "We probably would have been better served if we had identified priorities, instead of giving them a whole long laundry list. But the things that align with my values are embedded in the agreement — the education, the employment, the home repair — all are near and dear to my heart.

“So I look at what’s in the agreement that adds value, and not focus so much on what may not be there."

Several speakers during the meeting's public comments period criticized the benefits deal as insufficient in size and for including some things that the health system or the city of Detroit would be doing anyway.

Story continues

"Sometimes saying 'no' is your best option. In this case, no deal is better than a bad deal," said Tonya Myers Phillips of the Sugar Law Center for Economic and Social Justice. "If you don’t sign off on this tonight, you preserve the status quo, which is keeping our tax dollars going towards our kids, our schools, our libraries, our roads and the commons.

"So to trade all of that for this meager little pot — that’s a bad deal.”

More: New details revealed on $3B development set to transform Detroit's New Center

Richard Haddad, chief operating officer for the Pistons, said the organization is happy with the benefits package that emerged. Tuesday night was the NAC's ninth and final public meeting. The meeting was held inside University Preparatory Academy.

"It’s been a productive process," he said. "We’re happy to have been able to do the level of engagement that we did, and we’re excited to continue to work together to bring this to life in a way that makes a positive impact on this neighborhood."

Benefits packages are the final product of a mandated Community Benefits process in Detroit for large development projects that seek significant tax abatements and public subsidies.

The $3 billion development includes a significant Henry Ford Hospital expansion with a 21-story tower, 662 units of new mixed-income rental housing and a new joint Henry Ford Health/MSU medical research building.

The organizations are seeking at least $287 million in tax breaks, tax captures and various incentives over 35 years for the development's housing and medical research components.

A full 20% of the planned 662 apartments would be set aside at significantly reduced rents for those with below-median incomes, which the developers touted as the deepest affordable housing commitment in the history of Community Benefits packages.

There would be 13 units for those making no more than 30% area median income (AMI) or $19,890 a year for a single person; 107 units at 50% area median income or $33,150; and 13 units at 70% area median income or $46,410.

Actual rents for the 50% AMI units would be about $828 per month for a studio unit, $888 per month for a one-bedroom and $1,066 per month for a two-bedroom, according to a project presentation.

The developers are scheduled Wednesday to go before the Detroit Brownfield Redevelopment Authority for their request for a local and state-level Transformational Brownfield tax capture, valued at $232 million over 35 years.

The developers hope to break ground next year on the hospital expansion and the medical research center.

Contact JC Reindl: 313-222-6631 or jcreindl@freepress.com. Follow him on X @jcreindl.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Community Benefits deal for $3B New Center development moves forward