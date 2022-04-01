U.S. markets closed

Community Brands Appoints David Wirta as New CEO

·2 min read

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Brands, the leading provider of cloud-based software and payments solutions for associations, nonprofits, and K-12 schools, today announced David Wirta as the company's new Chief Executive Officer, effective April 11, 2022.

Community Brands Named David Wirta as its Chief Executive Officer, effective April 11.

A seasoned executive across multiple software and technology verticals, Wirta has global experience in the private, public, and private equity sectors, driving aggressive growth strategies to scale businesses both organically and through acquisitions. He previously served in the executive suite at Community Brands in 2019 and 2020, before transitioning to a leadership role at Therapy Brands, another company within the same investment portfolio.

"Dave is a results-driven leader who understands how to build high-performance teams and guide them toward creating the best outcomes for clients," said Ross Croley, chairman of the board for Community Brands. "His sales performance focus and operational expertise will provide the rigor needed to further elevate the company's success and create value for shareholders and customers alike."

With its suite of connected solutions designed especially for mission-driven organizations, Community Brands has helped thousands of associations, schools and nonprofits grow and engage with their constituents, especially during the last two years when the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily halted events and kept people physically distanced.

Wirta added: "Community Brands has helped so many worthwhile organizations weather the storm of the last few years, and it's gratifying to rejoin this company at such a pivotal time of growth and tech acceleration. I look forward to leading the team in delivering innovative solutions that help these organizations focus on the great work they're doing in our communities."

About Community Brands
Community Brands helps mission-driven organizations thrive. Our software, services, and payment solutions power nonprofits, associations, and K-12 schools to engage the people they serve through programs and events; raise funds to enable their mission; and manage their financials and operations. Our family of brands are bound by a common purpose to serve the organizations that make our communities a better place to live. To learn more, visit CommunityBrands.com.

Media contact:
Kristin Alm
kristin.alm@greatersumventures.com
865-850-6087

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-brands-appoints-david-wirta-as-new-ceo-301516100.html

SOURCE Community Brands

