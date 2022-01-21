Community Cares Rx Saved Patients More than $1B on Prescriptions in 2021

Rising prescription costs underscore the growing need for consumer savings programs

CARY, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2022 / Community Cares Rx, the most trusted prescription savings program for community pharmacies, saved patients more than $1 billion on their medications in 2021 - a 43% increase in savings over the previous year.

"The success of Community Cares Rx is attributed to our market competitive pricing, aligning with the interests of our pharmacy partners, and reducing the ballooning administrative costs typically associated with discount card programs," said Paramount Rx Executive Vice President Mike Sallusto.

In 2021, nearly 30% of all prescriptions filled by Community Cares Rx were medications to treat cardiovascular and mental health conditions, likely reflecting the current health care environment Americans are facing. As pharmacies continue to provide additional healthcare services through the pandemic and beyond, an increasing number are embracing Community Cares Rx to increase affordability and improve medication adherence.

"Community Cares Rx is not just about making medications more affordable - it's about making a meaningful difference in the communities where we operate together with our pharmacy partners," said Paramount Rx CEO Ken Hammond. "Last year we made significant contributions to community health and wellness, including $150,000 towards free flu and shingles immunizations, infrastructure to support mobile immunization units and operational support that provided COVID-19 vaccines to front-line workers."

Community Cares Rx operates as a strategic offering within the national Paramount Rx network of more than 50,000 pharmacies. As consumers and pharmacies continue to seek solutions to bring down the costs of prescriptions, Community Cares Rx is committed to growing its partner network nationwide.

About Paramount Rx Inc.

Paramount Rx is pharmacy solutions provider and full-service prescription benefits manager (PBM) focused on consumer-driven health care to help clients provide services for consumers to save money on prescription drugs. The company has tailored programs to help its customers and consumers achieve significant savings with discount prescriptions through a national network of over 50,000 participating pharmacies. For more information, visit www.paramountrx.com.Print out your free Community Cares Rx prescription discount card at www.communitycaresrx.com. A digital version of the card is also available via text or email.

Story continues

Media Contact:

Lindsay Poe

Largemouth PR

919-459-6456

lpoe@largemouthpr.com

SOURCE: Paramount Rx





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/685005/Community-Cares-Rx-Saved-Patients-More-than-1B-on-Prescriptions-in-2021



