Community Conversation set for Princeton to help business owners with funding

Apr. 13—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON — A free event offering a conversation about small businesses finding financing with inclusive capital access is coming next week to Mercer County.

The West Virginia Hive is hosting a community conversation on inclusive capital access from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at The Loft on 1123 Mercer Street in Princeton. The event is free to those who register.

The West Virginia Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority. Its 13-county service area includes Mercer, McDowell and Monroe counties as well as Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Nicholas, Webster, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Wyoming, Logan and Mingo counties.

Judy Moore, WV Hive's executive director and the development authority's deputy director, said helping small businesses find capital access — avenues for finding financing needed for starting or expanding a business — is something WV HIVE is working to put into place.

"Capital access is one of the biggest issues for small businesses and it can be more complicated for minorities," Moore said Friday. "What we're attempting to do in this community is have a conversation where we're bringing together business owners throughout the community to talk about barriers and disparities causing issues with capital access to businesses in general but minorities specifically."

Access to capital is an essential element for business start-ups and the continued growth of existing businesses, Moore said.

"We need to better understand what southern West Virginia minority business owners are facing to help them eliminate barriers and identify the resources for their enterprises to thrive," she said.

WV Hive representatives will be discussing options for various capital access opportunities during the April 17 meeting. Interested individuals can register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/869159348007?aff=oddtdtcreator

Story continues

Stephanie Sanders, regional business advisor at the WV Hive, also said the purpose of this conversation is to collect data on capital access barriers and disparities in minority communities.

"As we work together to identify challenges surrounding access to capital, participation from minority business owners is critical," Sanders said. "We want to hear directly from the region's minority community stakeholders to gain insight into their unique experiences and challenges. Knowing where the gaps exist allows for critical, targeted interventions and innovative resource development to help solve for the needs identified. By dismantling barriers and disparities, we foster an environment where all entrepreneurs can thrive."

"It is meaningful that the WV Hive is helping find solutions and resources for entrepreneurs struggling to access capital. Through collaboration with business owners, community organizations and community leaders we can create a more inclusive economic landscape, reduce unemployment, and promote sustainable growth," she said.

More information about the WV Hive can be found at wvhive.com.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com