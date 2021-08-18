U.S. markets open in 4 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,438.00
    -5.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,192.00
    -67.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,985.00
    -12.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,171.40
    -3.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.85
    +0.26 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.20
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    +0.09 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1722
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.09
    +1.97 (+12.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3757
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6110
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,094.84
    -1,157.05 (-2.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,124.45
    -56.91 (-4.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,156.84
    -24.27 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Community Fibre rolls out Lifemote for best Internet subscriber connectivity experience

·3 min read

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifemote, a leading provider of cloud based AI-driven WiFi Analytics, in partnership with Match-Maker Ventures, the expert on corporate venturing and scaleup- corporate collaboration, and Community Fibre, an internet service provider (ISP) dedicated to bringing better broadband connectivity to London, today announced the availability of fully rolled out innovative Wi-Fi analytics solutions in the field.

(PRNewsfoto/Lifemote)
(PRNewsfoto/Lifemote)

Community Fibre, who has been looking for a solution to increase the visibility of Wi-Fi problems and offer best-in-class customer service, today uses Lifemote to proactively fix any problems before subscribers complain and reactively provide better solutions faster when interacting with subscribers. The joint Lifemote - Community Fibre proactive taskforce, leveraging years of experience and best practices, highlights home network issues. For example, homes in need of extra mesh nodes are identified, along with those with misconfigured retail devices and those overusing 2.4GHz. The taskforce then intervenes in order to ensure all such subscribers use Wi-Fi in the most smooth and efficient way. This approach both increases customer satisfaction and deflects support calls preemptively.

"We have been deeply enthusiastic about our partnership with Community Fibre from Day 1, as it was quite clear that our teams shared a fundamental belief in the evolving attitudes of the subscriber." said Dr. Eren Soyak, co-founder and CEO of Lifemote. "We as users today need fast, reliable Internet connections on all our devices more than ever before. Community Fibre owns the user experience not only until the home, but all the way to their handheld devices. Team Lifemote is excited to be part of the Community Fibre journey to provide such unwavering service to an ever growing number of homes."

"Lifemote's highly innovative solution takes us a big step forward in our journey to offer the best broadband experience to everyone. Although we are still early-on in our collaboration, we can already experience the significant impact Lifemote's solution has on our business, ranging from increased customer experience and satisfaction to cost reductions. Match-Maker Ventures has been an incredible partner in this journey supporting the process end-to-end with their highly sophisticated knowledge in the telco industry."
Peter Rampling, Chief Commercial Officer at Community Fibre

"We are honored to have initiated and managed this successful collaboration end-to-end between our portfolio scaleup Lifemote and Community Fibre. Lifemote's solution is a must for every ISP wishing to deliver fully satisfying customer experience on the whole value chain, while also reducing costs. The collaboration is off to a fantastic start, and we are looking forward to bringing excellent broadband experience to many more customers to come."
Dr. Nicolai Schättgen, Founder and CEO of Match-Maker Ventures

About Lifemote

Lifemote is a SaaS platform for Internet Service Providers (ISPs), which uses AI to identify and fix home WiFi issues, and enables ISPs with various snapshots and insights** to get clear visibility of subscribers' home WiFi QoE. Adopting Lifemote allows ISPs to provide fast and effective customer support, resulting in high subscriber satisfaction and reduced cost of customer ownership. Lifemote technology also allows ISPs to better target upsell, and more effectively deploy new hardware to those subscribers in greatest need.

Low integration, fast launch and working with any CPE vendor places Lifemote in a favored position in the market especially for ISPs with multi-vendor deployments. Lifemote is deployed in more than 1.5 Mio homes and trusted by a variety of ISPs ranging from large Tier 1 operators such as Telia to regional ISPs in Norway, the Netherlands and the UK.

About Community Fibre

Community Fibre is an award-winning broadband provider, exclusively serving London's residents and businesses. With up to 3Gbps already available to residential homes and 10 Gbps for businesses, Community Fibre is committed to serving London by operating the fastest 100% full-fibre broadband network.

Community Fibre was named the UK's best Consumer Internet Service Provider at the Internet Service Provider Association (ISPA) Awards 2020 and the Operator of the Year at World Communication Awards 2020. Community Fibre was also recognised by customers as the #1 ranking internet provider on Trustpilot.

About Match-Maker Ventures

Match-Maker Ventures (MMV) drives tangible business impact by matching the innovation power of high-growth tech companies with the assets of large corporates. MMV's network of 100+ industry experts enables them to identify the best-fitting solutions for the dynamic needs of organizations. Match-Maker Ventures selective portfolio comprises of 15 scaleups with impactful deployments across 50+ countries in banking, insurance, telecommunications, e-commerce and beyond. Through a thorough match-making process, MMV ensures the right partners collaborate in the right way at the right time.

Contact: info@lifemote.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-fibre-rolls-out-lifemote-for-best-internet-subscriber-connectivity-experience-301355968.html

SOURCE Lifemote

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 18th, 2021

    Following a bearish Tuesday, the majors will need to move through the day’s pivot levels and yesterday’s highs to avoid another day in the red.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 17th, 2021

    Following Monday’s pullback, the majors will need to move through the day’s pivot levels to resume that upward trend.

  • Why Apple Is A 'Top Tech Name' To Own Right Now

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares raced back to all-time highs Monday amid optimism concerning its imminent hardware releases. The Apple Analyst: Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating and $185 price target on Apple shares. The Apple Thesis: Wedbush's Asia supply chain checks for the second half indicates iPhone builds between 130 million and 150 million, with the iPhone 13 accounting for 35%-45% of iPhone builds in the third quarter, analyst Ives said in a note. The positive

  • UScellular Launches Inseego MiFi® 8000 Mobile Hotspot

    SAN DIEGO, August 17, 2021--Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that its MiFi® 8000 4G LTE mobile hotspot is now commercially available at UScellular stores and UScellular.com. The MiFi 8000 provides high-speed 4G LTE connectivity for up to 15 Wi-Fi-enabled devices, including laptops, tablets and smartphones, with all-day battery life, quick recharging, and enterprise-grade security features.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy in August

    Cloud computing services started to proliferate in the 2010s, and with the tech now accepted as an essential part of business, it's completely disrupting the very fabric of the global economy. Across all industries, those companies making best use of the cloud are winning and leaving their peers in the dust.

  • Cardano surges to become fourth largest crypto asset

    Cardano became the world’s fourth-largest cryptocurrency over the weekend after revealing details about its much-anticipated Alonzo Purple upgrade.

  • This Is the Only Video Game Stock You Need

    The video game business has changed a lot in the last decade as consoles have given way to mobile games and the number of developers has exploded. Companies like Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) used to spend years developing and testing games before releasing them to the public. The company makes the most popular game engine in the world and is expanding its presence in VR, AR, animation, and much more.

  • Solana Surges Into Top 10 Market Cap Following All-Time High

    With a gain of more than 20% over the past day, Solana has surged into the top 10 cryptocurrencies in market capitalization

  • Boston Dynamics' robots can parkour better than you

    Boston Dynamics' robots are now successfully performing parkour in an obstacle course — let's hope they don't have to chase us.

  • T-Mobile says hackers steal about 7.8 million postpaid customers' personal data

    The company was made aware of the attack late last week, it said in a statement, after an online forum claimed that personal data of its users were leaked. Data from about 850,000 prepaid customers and more than 40 million records of former or prospective customers were also stolen, T-Mobile said. The telecom operator had acknowledged the data breach on Monday and said that it was confident the entry point used to access the data had been closed.

  • Microsoft Invests in Rubrik, Partners to Protect Customers from Ransomware

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is investing in software startup Rubrik Inc. and the two companies will combine on products that will help customers hit by ransomware recover their critical data without paying hackers.The companies declined to specify the size of the investment. The funding totaled in the low tens of millions and valued Rubrik at about $4 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private terms. Rubrik was started with the i

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Fiscal Q4 Earnings Due Aug. 18 Amid 2021 Rally

    A rebound in Cisco stock is largely tied to corporate spending on information technology as the Covid-19 emergency eases. Cloud computing sales are up but 5G wireless has yet to kick in.

  • Apple iPhones could be forced to change plug by rumoured new European law

    The executive is drafting a law that would establish a common charger for all smartphones

  • Apple to Increase Covid Testing of Staff as Delta Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc., confronting the rapid spread of Covid-19’s delta variant, will increase testing of both corporate and retail employees and has reversed course on rebooting in-store classes in the U.S. this month.This week, the iPhone maker informed staff participating in the company’s at-home testing program with Quest Diagnostics Inc. that they will now receive testing kits twice per week instead of weekly. The company told employees in the program that they are expected to get teste

  • They’re 14 and 9 years old—and making $32,000 a month thanks to Ethereum

    Ishaan Thakur, 14, and his sister Aanya, 9, have seen their college fund swell this year after they began mining in March with an old gaming computer.

  • Cryptocurrency firm asks hacker who stole $610m to become its chief security adviser

    Poly Network has got most of money back from ‘Mr White Hat’ and offered him $500,000 ‘bug bounty’

  • Pixel 5A with 5G: Google surprises us yet again

    Google has another new Pixel phone, and this one's only $449.

  • Pixel 5a review: The 4a 5G wasn't broken, so Google didn't fix it

    Google Pixel 5a review

  • How Can Amazon, Microsoft, Netflix, Spotify Gain From New Big Tech Bill?

    Last Wednesday, a bipartisan group of Senators launched a bill to rein the growing mobile operating system dominance of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google. The Open App Markets Act threatens the iPhone maker's $22 billion in annual high-margin revenue it makes from the App store. Apple has protested against the bill citing user security and privacy concerns, Bloomberg reported Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT), Tile Inc, and Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:

  • YouTube Premium members can get three free months of Stadia Pro

    Google has started a new promotion to entice YouTube Premium subscribers to check out its Stadia Pro service.