The Community Financial Corporation Announces Record Results of 1.22% Return on Average Assets for First Quarter 2021
First Quarter 2021 Highlights
Net Income: Net income totaled $6.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, or $1.07 per diluted common share compared to net income of $2.7 million or $0.47 per diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
Overall Profitability: The Company’s return on average assets ("ROAA") and return on average common equity ("ROACE") were 1.22% and 12.53% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to 0.61% and 6.00% for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The Company improved ROAA from its previous record results of 1.18% reported in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Core Profitability: Pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") ROAA and PTPP ROACE increased to 1.68% and 17.34% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to 1.51% and 14.82% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
Dividend Increase: The Company increased its quarterly per share dividend 20% from $0.125 to $0.15 for the first quarter dividend that will be paid in the second quarter of 2021.
Asset Quality Improvement
Non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs to total assets decreased 31 basis points to 0.77% at March 31, 2021 from 1.08% at December 31, 2020. Classified assets decreased $6.2 million to $16.1 million at March 31, 2021 from $22.4 million at December 31, 2020.
At March 31, 2021, COVID-19 deferred loans decreased to $23.1 million, representing 1.08% of assets, or 1.53% of gross loans, excluding U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans.
WALDORF, Md., April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCFC) (the “Company”), the holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake (the “Bank”), today reported its results of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $6.3 million, or $1.07 per diluted common share compared with net income of $6.1 million, or $1.04 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2020, and net income of $2.7 million or $0.47 per diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
Management Commentary
"I am proud of the results our team has delivered during the prolonged pandemic while remaining committed to our communities, our shareholders and each other. This was the second consecutive quarter of record ROAA performance for the Company, despite these challenging economic conditions," stated William J. Pasenelli, Chief Executive Officer. "In addition to delivering strong results during the first quarter, we significantly reduced nonperforming assets, introduced two new product lines, continued to optimize our branch and virtual banking operations, and continued to drive operating efficiency."
During March 2021, the Bank introduced a new residential mortgage program and retail and commercial credit card program that merge the technology and expertise of two proven FinTech firms with our business development team's demonstrated capabilities. “These two new programs are the result of outstanding collaboration between our team and two great partners and a great example of how our community bank can provide local businesses and consumers best of class FinTech products and services,” stated James M. Burke, President.
The Bank’s expansion into Virginia has been a growth engine for the last five years. “Since opening our downtown Fredericksburg branch in 2016, our lenders and business development teams have done an incredible job driving deposit and loan growth in this market,” said William J. Pasenelli, Chief Executive Officer. “We believe Fredericksburg provides significant opportunities for continued organic growth supported by our efficient operating model and ability to leverage technology." At March 31, 2021, loans in the greater Fredericksburg, Virginia area accounted for approximately 40% of the Bank's outstanding portfolio loans, and Fredericksburg branch deposits were $89 million with an average cost of deposits of six basis points.
On April 21, 2021, the Bank purchased its second location in Virginia at 5831 Plank Road, Spotsylvania. The full-service branch is expected to open in late 2021 and will provide banking, lending and wealth management services with a focus on digital banking. Effective March 31, 2021, the Bank consolidated its St. Patrick's Drive branch in Waldorf, Maryland into the Bank's nearby main office branch. This realignment of our branches will enable the Company to serve a wider customer base. The net financial impact of the new Spotsylvania branch and the closing of the St. Patrick's Drive branch is expected to be neutral to the Company's expense run rate.
Results of Operations
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended March 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
$ Change
% Change
Interest and dividend income
$
17,678
$
18,039
$
(361
)
(2.0
)%
Interest expense
1,169
3,686
(2,517
)
(68.3
)%
Net interest income
16,509
14,353
2,156
15.0
%
Provision for loan losses
295
4,100
(3,805
)
(92.8
)%
Noninterest income
2,360
2,121
239
11.3
%
Noninterest expense
10,148
9,683
465
4.8
%
Income before income taxes
8,426
2,691
5,735
213.1
%
Income tax expense (benefit)
2,127
(57
)
2,184
(3,831.6
)%
Net income
$
6,299
$
2,748
$
3,551
129.2
%
Net Interest Income
Net interest income increased $2.16 million or 15.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020. Net interest margin of 3.50% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 increased seven basis points from 3.43% for the comparable period. The increase in net interest income resulted primarily from significant decreases in interest expense from lower funding costs. Interest income decreased from significantly lower asset yields partially offset by increased interest income from larger average balances and accelerated loan fee recognition following the forgiveness of U.S. SBA PPP loans.
The sharp decline in interest rates in 2020 not only reduced interest income on floating-rate commercial loans and liquid interest-earning assets, but it also reduced competitive pressures and depositor expectations concerning deposit interest rates. In 2020, the Company increased its net interest margin in the first quarter, had stable margins during the second and third quarters and slightly increased margins during the fourth quarter of 2020 after adjusting for U.S. SBA PPP loan and funding activity. Net interest margin increased from 3.40% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 to 3.50% for the three months ended March 31, 2021. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, net interest margin increased 18 basis points as a result of net U.S. SBA PPP loan interest income and accelerated loan fee recognition compared to seven basis points for the three months ended December 31, 2020.
Loan yields decreased from 4.56% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 to 4.17% for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Loan yields were 4.25% for the fourth quarter of 2020. Loan yields, excluding U.S. SBA PPP loan interest income, were 4.01% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to 4.24% for the three months ended December 31, 2020.
The Company’s cost of funds continued to decrease during the first quarter of 2021. The prepayment of $30.0 million of FHLB advances with a 2.2% average rate in the last six months of 2020, the repricing of time deposits, the increase in non-interest bearing accounts as a percentage of total deposits and lower costs for transaction deposit accounts all contributed to lowering the Bank's cost of funds in 2020 and 2021. Cost of funds decreased from 0.93% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 to 0.25% for the three months ended March 31, 2021. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company's cost of funds decreased 17 basis points from 0.42% for the three months ended December 31, 2020.
Excluding the acceleration of interest income with U.S. SBA PPP loan forgiveness, compression of our net interest margin is probable in the second quarter of 2021 as interest-earning assets reprice faster than interest-bearing liabilities. We expect U.S. SBA PPP loan forgiveness to positively impact margins and net interest income in the second and third quarters of 2021 with the recognition of remaining net deferred fees.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income increased $239,000 or 11.3% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020. The increase for the comparable periods was primarily due to increased gains on the sale of investment securities and increased fees on deposit accounts partially offset by a loss on the sale of impaired loans. During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Bank sold non-accrual and classified commercial real estate and residential mortgage loans with an amortized cost, net of charge-offs, of $9.1 million and recognized a loss on the sale of $191,000.
Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets was 0.46% and 0.47%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense of $10.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, increased $465,000 or 4.8%, compared to $9.7 million the three months ended March 31, 2020. The increase in noninterest expense for the comparable periods was primarily due to increases in other expenses of $1.4 million and FDIC insurance of $82,000, partially offset by decreases in compensation and benefits of $400,000 and OREO of $600,000. FDIC insurance increased due to the overall significant increase in FDIC insured deposit accounts that began in the second quarter of 2020. OREO expenses have moderated as the Bank has been successful at disposing foreclosed assets over the last 12 month period, which have been reduced from $6.3 million at March 31, 2020 to $2.3 million at March 31, 2021.
Noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2021 included two non-recurring expenses. First, during the first quarter of 2021, the Company incurred an expense of $1.3 million related to an isolated wire transfer fraud incident. Our investigation determined that no information systems of the Bank were compromised and no employee fraud was involved. No additional expense is expected to be incurred relating to this incident and the Company is submitting an insurance claim which could result in a recovery of a portion of the expense. Any recovery of insurance proceeds would be recognized in the quarter received. Second, compensation and benefits were decreased $250,000 as the Company recorded the deferred costs to underwrite U.S. SBA PPP loans. Deferred costs are being amortized as a component of interest income through the contractual maturity date of each individual U.S. SBA PPP loan. Excluding the impact of these two non-recurring expenses, the Company's first quarter 2021 noninterest expense was $9.1 million. The Company's projected quarterly expense run rate for the second quarter of 2021 remains between $9.2-$9.4 million.
The Company’s efficiency ratio was 53.78% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to 58.78% for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The Company’s net operating expense ratio was 1.50% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to 1.68% for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The efficiency and net operating expense ratios have improved (decreased) as the Company has been able to generate more noninterest income while controlling expense growth.
Income Tax Expense
The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was 25.24% compared to an effective tax rate of (2.1%) for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The Company's new state tax apportionment approach was implemented during the first quarter of 2020 and included the impact of amended income tax filings of the Company and Bank. Management evaluated the tax position and determined the change in tax position qualified as a change in estimate under FASB ASC Section 250. The following table shows a breakdown of income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 split between the apportionment adjustment and a normalized 2020 income tax provision:
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
(dollars in thousands)
Tax Provision
Effective Tax Rate
Income tax apportionment adjustment
$
(743
)
(27.6
)%
Income taxes before apportionment adjustment
686
25.5
%
Income tax expense as reported
$
(57
)
(2.1
)%
Income before income taxes
$
2,691
Balance Sheet
Assets
Total assets increased $123.1 million, or 6.1%, to $2.15 billion at March 31, 2021 compared to total assets of $2.03 billion at December 31, 2020 primarily due to increased cash of $110.8 million. The increase in cash was principally driven by the cash received from the SBA from the forgiveness of U.S. SBA PPP loans, as well as an increase to our customer deposits accounts from the recent legislation that authorized another round of federal government funding for U.S. SBA PPP loans in December 2020. In addition, net loans and investments increased $8.2 million and $6.4 million, respectively, partially offset by decreases to OREO of $780,000 and all other assets of $1.6 million. The Company’s loan pipeline was $133.3 million at March 31, 2021.
During the first quarter of 2021, total net loans, which include portfolio loans and U.S. SBA PPP loans, increased 2.1% annualized or $8.2 million from $1,594.1 million at December 31, 2020 to $1,602.3 million at March 31, 2021. Gross portfolio loans increased 0.8% annualized or $2.9 million from $1,504.3 million at December 31, 2020 to $1,507.2 million at March 31, 2021. Portfolio loans include all loan portfolios except the U.S. SBA PPP loan portfolio.
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate as a percentage of risk-based capital at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 were $741 million or 328% and $696 million or 316%, respectively. Construction loans as a percentage of risk-based capital at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 were $126 million or 56% and $139 million or 63%, respectively.
Funding
The Bank uses retail deposits and wholesale funding. Retail deposits continue to be the most significant source of funds totaling $1,859.9 million or 98.1% of funding at March 31, 2021 compared to $1,737.6 million or 98.0% of funding at December 31, 2020. Wholesale funding, which consisted of FHLB advances and brokered deposits, were $35.3 million or 1.9% of funding at March 31, 2021 compared to $35.3 million or 2.0% of funding at December 31, 2020.
Total deposits increased $122.3 million or 7.0% (28.0% annualized) at March 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020. The increase comprised a $127.5 million increase to transaction deposits offsetting a $5.2 million decrease to time deposits. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $44.2 million or 12.2% at March 31, 2021, representing 21.8% of deposits, compared to 20.7% of deposits at December 31, 2020. Customer deposit balances have increased during the last 12 months due to customer acquisition as well as lower levels of consumer and business spending related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stockholders' Equity and Regulatory Capital
During the three months ended March 31, 2021, total stockholders’ equity increased $2.7 million due to net income of $6.3 million and net stock related activities in connection with stock-based compensation and ESOP activity of $0.2 million. These increases to equity were partially offset by common dividends paid of $0.7 million and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $2.8 million due to decreased unrealized gains in the investment portfolio.
The Company's common equity to assets ratio decreased to 9.34% at March 31, 2021 from 9.77% at December 31, 2020. The Company’s ratio of tangible common equity ("TCE") to tangible assets decreased to 8.82% at March 31, 2021 from 9.22% at December 31, 2020 (see Non-GAAP reconciliation schedules). The decrease in the TCE ratio is due primarily to significant increases in cash and loans from COVID-19 government stimulus.
In April 2020, banking regulators issued an interim final rule that excluded U.S. SBA PPP loans pledged under the PPPLF from the calculation of the leverage ratio. The Bank did not have any PPPLF advances at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. In addition, the interim final rule excluded U.S. SBA PPP loans from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios by assigning a zero percent risk weight. The Company remains well capitalized at March 31, 2021 with a Tier 1 capital to average assets ("leverage ratio") of 9.70% at March 31, 2021 compared to 9.56% at December 31, 2020.
Asset Quality
COVID-19 Loan Programs
While the outbreak of COVID-19 adversely impacted a range of industries in the Company's footprint, we have taken steps to protect the health and well-being of our employees and customers and to assist customers who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security ("CARES") Act was signed into law on March 27, 2020. There have been additional clarifications to regulation and legislation since the original law was passed, including the recent legislation that authorized another round of federal government funding for U.S. SBA PPP loans in December 2020.
U.S. SBA PPP balances increased a net of $5.4 million during the first quarter of 2021 which resulted in 865 of loans with balances of $115.7 million at March 31, 2021. No credit issues are anticipated with U.S. SBA PPP loans as they are guaranteed by the SBA and the Bank's allowance for loan loss does not include an allowance for U.S. SBA PPP loans. During the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company originated $53.4 million or 456 of new U.S. SBA PPP loans under the recent round of authorized funding and processed forgiveness for $48.0 million or 447 of U.S. SBA PPP loans.
Beginning in April of 2020, the Company added COVID-19 payment deferral programs for impacted customers. The Company deferred either the full loan payment or the principal component of the loan payment for a period of between 90 and 180 days with most deferrals set to a six month period. As of March 31, 2021, $23.1 million or 1.5% of gross portfolio loans had deferral agreements, down $12.3 million from the $35.4 million or 2.4% of gross portfolio loans at December 31, 2020. All COVID-19 deferred loans were current prior to the crisis and will not be considered delinquent loans or troubled debt restructures ("TDRs") upon completion of the modification agreements due to provisions in the CARES Act and regulations that permit U.S. financial institutions to temporarily suspend U.S. GAAP requirements to treat such loan modifications as TDRs.
Allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") and provision for loan losses ("PLL") and Non-Performing Assets
The Company's allowance reflects the continued economic uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic. The ALLL increased in 2020 primarily due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company's allowance methodology considers quantitative historical loss factors and qualitative factors to determine the estimated level of incurred losses in the Company's loan portfolios. ALLL levels decreased to 1.21% of portfolio loans at March 31, 2021 compared to 1.29% at December 31, 2020. At and for the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company's ALLL decreased $1.2 million or 6.0% to $18.3 million at March 31, 2021 from $19.4 million at December 31, 2020. The decrease in the general allowance was primarily due to improvements in the qualitative factors of delinquency and risk classification rating, as well as slower loan growth partially offset by higher charge-offs in the first quarter.
The Company recorded a $295,000 PLL for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to $4.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Net charge-offs also increased for the comparable periods from a $19,000 recovery in the first quarter of 2020 to $1.5 million in net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2021. During the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Bank sold non-accrual and classified commercial real estate and residential mortgage loans with an amortized cost of $9.1 million, net of charge-offs of $1.4 million, and recognized a loss on the sale of $191,000. The Company's sale of these impaired loans decreased the specific reserve, improved asset quality and improved several ALLL qualitative factors.
Management believes that loans included in the COVID-19 deferral program in 2020 and 2021 are more likely to default in the future and that the identification and resolution of problem credits could be delayed. In our evaluation of current and previously deferred loans, we considered the length of the deferral period, the type and amount of collateral and customer industries. Consistent with regulatory guidance, if new information during the deferral period indicates that there is evidence of default, the Bank may change the classification rating (e.g., change from passing credit to substandard) and accrual status (e.g., change from accrual to non-accrual status) as deemed appropriate. As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, there were $1.0 million and $3.4 million, respectively, of COVID-19 deferred loans deemed to be non-accrual and substandard based on reviews.
Management believes that the allowance is adequate at March 31, 2021.
During 2020, classified assets decreased $12.3 million. The sale of $9.1 million in impaired loans during the first quarter of 2021 was a continuation of management's intent to expeditiously resolve non-performing or substandard credits that were not likely to become performing or passing credits in a reasonable timeframe. Classified assets decreased $6.2 million from $22.4 million at December 31, 2020 to $16.1 million at March 31, 2021. Management considers classified assets to be an important measure of asset quality. The Company's risk rating process for classified loans is an important input into the Company's allowance methodology. Risk ratings are expected to be an important indicator in assessing ongoing credit risks of COVID-19 deferred loans.
Non-accrual loans and OREO to total gross portfolio loans and OREO decreased 36 basis points from 1.42% at December 31, 2020 to 1.06% at March 31, 2021. Non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs to total assets decreased 31 basis points from 1.08% at December 31, 2020 to 0.77% at March 31, 2021.
Non-accrual loans decreased $4.6 million from $18.2 million at December 31, 2020 to $13.6 million at March 31, 2021. Non-accrual loans of $8.2 million (60%) were current with all payments of principal and interest with specific reserves of $42,000 at March 31, 2021. Delinquent non-accrual loans were $5.5 million (40%) with specific reserves of $742,000 at March 31, 2021.
The OREO balance decreased $780,000 from $3.1 million at December 31, 2020 to $2.3 million at March 31, 2021.
About The Community Financial Corporation - Headquartered in Waldorf, MD, The Community Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake, a full-service commercial bank with assets of approximately $2.1 billion. Through its branch offices and commercial lending centers, Community Bank of the Chesapeake offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The Company’s branches are located at its main office in Waldorf, Maryland, and branch offices in Bryans Road, Dunkirk, Leonardtown, La Plata, Charlotte Hall, Prince Frederick, Lusby and California, Maryland; and downtown Fredericksburg, Virginia. More information about Community Bank of the Chesapeake can be found at www.cbtc.com.
Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures - Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, and believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.
Forward-looking Statements - This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws.
Data is unaudited as of March 31, 2021. This selected information should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and notes included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.
SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
Interest and Dividend Income
Loans, including fees
$
16,592
$
16,776
$
16,176
$
16,277
$
16,502
Interest and dividends on securities
1,064
1,091
1,269
1,341
1,469
Interest on deposits with banks
22
46
38
20
68
Total Interest and Dividend Income
17,678
17,913
17,483
17,638
18,039
Interest Expense
Deposits
802
1,166
1,534
1,937
3,044
Short-term borrowings
—
—
14
28
69
Long-term debt
367
775
567
449
573
Total Interest Expense
1,169
1,941
2,115
2,414
3,686
Net Interest Income ("NII")
16,509
15,972
15,368
15,224
14,353
Provision for loan losses
295
600
2,500
3,500
4,100
NII After Provision For Loan Losses
16,214
15,372
12,868
11,724
10,253
Noninterest Income
Loan appraisal, credit, and misc. charges
198
76
49
35
14
Gain on sale of assets
—
—
6
—
—
Net gains on sale of investment securities
586
714
229
112
329
Unrealized gain (losses) on equity securities
(85
)
(14
)
—
40
75
Income from bank owned life insurance
214
220
222
220
219
Service charges
1,187
960
839
709
982
Referral fee income
451
414
321
1,143
502
Loss on sale of loans
(191
)
—
—
—
—
Total Noninterest Income
2,360
2,370
1,666
2,259
2,121
Noninterest Expense
Compensation and benefits
4,788
4,552
5,099
4,714
5,188
OREO valuation allowance and expenses
181
897
421
1,100
782
Sub Total
4,969
5,449
5,520
5,814
5,970
Operating Expenses
Occupancy expense
761
806
734
736
734
Advertising
79
145
129
130
121
Data processing expense
936
829
990
924
928
Professional fees
640
658
652
477
626
Depreciation of premises and equipment
147
154
142
151
158
Telephone communications
58
49
43
53
43
Office supplies
29
28
31
30
31
FDIC Insurance
252
260
249
260
170
Core deposit intangible amortization
133
139
144
151
157
Other
2,144
955
817
671
745
Total Operating Expenses
5,179
4,023
3,931
3,583
3,713
Total Noninterest Expense
10,148
9,472
9,451
9,397
9,683
Income before income taxes
8,426
8,270
5,083
4,586
2,691
Income tax expense (benefit)
2,127
2,131
1,284
1,136
(57
)
Net Income
$
6,299
$
6,139
$
3,799
$
3,450
$
2,748
SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - Continued
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
126,834
$
56,887
$
93,130
$
103,914
$
15,498
Federal funds sold
43,614
—
69,431
29,456
—
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
17,390
20,178
25,132
13,051
10,344
Securities available for sale ("AFS"), at fair value
253,348
246,105
229,620
234,982
214,163
Equity securities carried at fair value through income
4,787
4,855
4,851
4,831
4,768
Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions
207
207
209
209
209
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock - at cost
2,036
2,777
3,415
4,691
5,627
Net U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection ("PPP") Loans
112,485
107,960
127,811
125,638
—
Portfolio Loans Receivable net of allowance for loan losses of $18,256, $19,424, $18,829, $16,319, and $15,061
1,489,806
1,486,115
1,479,313
1,478,498
1,477,087
Net Loans
1,602,291
1,594,075
1,607,124
1,604,136
1,477,087
Goodwill
10,835
10,835
10,835
10,835
10,835
Premises and equipment, net
20,540
20,271
20,671
20,972
21,305
Premises and equipment held for sale
430
430
430
430
430
Other real estate owned ("OREO")
2,329
3,109
3,998
3,695
6,338
Accrued interest receivable
7,337
8,717
8,975
6,773
5,077
Investment in bank owned life insurance
38,275
38,061
37,841
37,619
37,399
Core deposit intangible
1,394
1,527
1,666
1,810
1,961
Net deferred tax assets
8,671
7,909
7,307
6,565
6,421
Right of use assets - operating leases
6,391
7,831
8,005
8,132
8,257
Other assets
2,822
2,665
4,797
1,655
902
Total Assets
$
2,149,531
$
2,026,439
$
2,137,437
$
2,093,756
$
1,826,621
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits
Non-interest-bearing deposits
$
406,319
$
362,079
$
360,839
$
356,196
$
254,114
Interest-bearing deposits
1,461,577
1,383,523
1,418,767
1,314,168
1,258,475
Total deposits
1,867,896
1,745,602
1,779,606
1,670,364
1,512,589
Short-term borrowings
—
—
—
5,000
27,000
Long-term debt
27,285
27,302
42,319
67,336
67,353
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF") Advance
—
—
85,893
126,801
—
Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures ("TRUPs")
12,000
12,000
12,000
12,000
12,000
Subordinated notes - 4.75%
19,468
19,526
—
—
—
Lease liabilities - operating leases
6,614
8,088
8,193
8,296
8,397
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
15,509
15,908
16,576
14,517
14,015
Total Liabilities
1,948,772
1,828,426
1,944,587
1,904,314
1,641,354
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock
59
59
59
59
59
Additional paid in capital
96,181
95,965
95,799
95,687
95,581
Retained earnings
103,294
97,944
92,814
89,781
87,070
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,684
4,504
4,780
4,517
3,159
Unearned ESOP shares
(459
)
(459
)
(602
)
(602
)
(602
)
Total Stockholders' Equity
200,759
198,013
192,850
189,442
185,267
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
2,149,531
$
2,026,439
$
2,137,437
$
2,093,756
$
1,826,621
Common shares issued and outstanding
5,897,685
5,903,613
5,911,940
5,911,715
5,910,064
SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - Continued
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND RATIOS (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
KEY OPERATING RATIOS
Return on average assets ("ROAA")
1.22
%
1.18
%
0.73
%
0.69
%
0.61
%
Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROAA**
1.68
1.71
1.46
1.62
1.51
Return on average common equity ("ROACE")
12.53
12.51
7.86
7.27
6.00
Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROACE**
17.34
18.08
15.69
17.03
14.82
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity ("ROATCE")**
13.56
13.58
8.65
8.05
6.69
Average total equity to average total assets
9.71
9.46
9.33
9.52
10.20
Interest rate spread
3.43
3.29
3.15
3.21
3.21
Net interest margin
3.50
3.40
3.27
3.34
3.43
Cost of funds
0.25
0.42
0.46
0.54
0.93
Cost of deposits
0.18
0.26
0.37
0.48
0.82
Cost of debt
2.50
3.45
1.16
1.06
2.61
Efficiency ratio
53.78
51.64
55.48
53.75
58.78
Non-interest expense to average assets
1.96
1.83
1.82
1.88
2.15
Net operating expense to average assets
1.50
1.37
1.50
1.43
1.68
Avg. int-earning assets to avg. int-bearing liabilities
128.84
126.18
125.40
125.51
124.44
Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans
0.40
0.00
0.00
0.61
0.00
COMMON SHARE DATA
Basic net income per common share
$
1.07
$
1.04
$
0.64
$
0.59
$
0.47
Diluted net income per common share
1.07
1.04
0.64
0.59
0.47
Cash dividends paid per common share
0.125
0.125
0.125
0.13
0.13
Basic - weighted average common shares outstanding
5,888,250
5,892,751
5,895,074
5,894,009
5,886,981
Diluted - weighted average common shares outstanding
5,897,698
5,894,494
5,895,074
5,894,009
5,886,981
ASSET QUALITY
Total assets
$
2,149,531
$
2,026,439
$
2,137,437
$
2,093,756
$
1,826,621
Gross portfolio loans (1)
1,507,183
1,504,275
1,496,532
1,492,745
1,490,089
Classified assets
16,145
22,358
24,600
25,115
33,489
Allowance for loan losses
18,256
19,424
18,829
16,319
15,061
Past due loans - 31 to 89 days
1,373
179
838
5,843
7,921
Past due loans >=90 days
5,453
11,965
17,230
20,072
12,877
Total past due loans (2) (3)
6,826
12,144
18,068
25,915
20,798
Non-accrual loans (4)
13,623
18,222
20,148
22,896
16,349
Accruing troubled debt restructures ("TDRs")
504
572
573
593
641
Other real estate owned ("OREO")
2,329
3,109
3,998
3,695
6,338
Non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs
$
16,456
$
21,903
$
24,719
$
27,184
$
23,328
** Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP measures.
____________________________________
(1) Portfolio loans include all loan portfolios except the U.S. SBA PPP loan portfolio. Asset quality ratios for loans exclude U.S. SBA PPP loans.
(2) Delinquency excludes Purchase Credit Impaired ("PCI") loans.
(3) There were no COVID-19 deferred loans in process as of April 23, 2021 that were reported as delinquent as of March 31, 2021.
(4) Non-accrual loans include all loans that are 90 days or more delinquent and loans that are non-accrual due to the operating results or cash flows of a customer. Non-accrual loans can include loans that are current with all loan payments. At March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the Company had current non-accrual loans of $8.2 million and $6.3 million, respectively.
SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - Continued
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND RATIOS (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS (1)
Classified assets to total assets
0.75
%
1.10
%
1.15
%
1.20
%
1.83
%
Classified assets to risk-based capital
6.81
9.61
11.89
12.49
17.00
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.21
1.29
1.26
1.09
1.01
Allowance for loan losses to non-accrual loans
134.01
106.60
93.45
71.27
92.12
Past due loans - 31 to 89 days to total loans
0.09
0.01
0.06
0.39
0.53
Past due loans >=90 days to total loans
0.36
0.80
1.15
1.34
0.86
Total past due (delinquency) to total loans
0.45
0.81
1.21
1.74
1.40
Non-accrual loans to total loans
0.90
1.21
1.35
1.53
1.10
Non-accrual loans and TDRs to total loans
0.94
1.25
1.38
1.57
1.14
Non-accrual loans and OREO to total assets
0.74
1.05
1.13
1.27
1.24
Non-accrual loans and OREO to total loans and OREO
1.06
1.42
1.61
1.78
1.52
Non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs to total assets
0.77
1.08
1.16
1.30
1.28
COMMON SHARE DATA
Book value per common share
$
34.04
$
33.54
$
32.62
$
32.05
$
31.35
Tangible book value per common share**
31.97
31.45
30.51
29.91
29.18
Common shares outstanding at end of period
5,897,685
5,903,613
5,911,940
5,911,715
5,910,064
OTHER DATA
Full-time equivalent employees
192
189
189
194
196
Branches
11
12
12
12
12
Loan Production Offices
4
4
4
4
4
CAPITAL RATIOS
Tier 1 capital to average assets
9.70
%
9.56
%
9.73
%
9.76
%
10.20
%
Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets
11.72
11.47
11.11
11.12
11.04
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
12.47
12.23
11.87
11.89
11.82
Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets
14.83
14.69
13.06
12.94
12.80
Common equity to assets
9.34
9.77
9.02
9.05
10.14
Tangible common equity to tangible assets **
8.82
9.22
8.49
8.50
9.51
** Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP measures.
____________________________________
(1) Asset quality ratios are calculated using total portfolio loans. Portfolio loans include all loan portfolios except the U.S. SBA PPP loan portfolio.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
Reconciliation of US GAAP total assets, common equity, common equity to assets and book value to Non-GAAP tangible assets, tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible book value.
This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain performance measures, which exclude intangible assets. These non-GAAP measures are included because the Company believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the underlying performance trends of the Company.
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
Total assets
$
2,149,531
$
2,026,439
$
2,137,437
$
2,093,756
$
1,826,621
Less: intangible assets
Goodwill
10,835
10,835
10,835
10,835
10,835
Core deposit intangible
1,394
1,527
1,666
1,810
1,961
Total intangible assets
12,229
12,362
12,501
12,645
12,796
Tangible assets
$
2,137,302
$
2,014,077
$
2,124,936
$
2,081,111
$
1,813,825
Total common equity
$
200,759
$
198,013
$
192,850
$
189,442
$
185,267
Less: intangible assets
12,229
12,362
12,501
12,645
12,796
Tangible common equity
$
188,530
$
185,651
$
180,349
$
176,797
$
172,471
Common shares outstanding at end of period
5,897,685
5,903,613
5,911,940
5,911,715
5,910,064
Common equity to assets
9.34
%
9.77
%
9.02
%
9.05
%
10.14
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.82
%
9.22
%
8.49
%
8.50
%
9.51
%
Common book value per share
$
34.04
$
33.54
$
32.62
$
32.05
$
31.35
Tangible common book value per share
$
31.97
$
31.45
$
30.51
$
29.91
$
29.18
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
Pre-Tax Pre-Provision ("PTPP") Income, PTPP Return on Average Assets ("ROAA"), PTPP Return on Average Common Equity ("ROACE"), and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity ("ROATCE")
We believe that pre-tax pre-provision income, which reflects our profitability before income taxes and loan loss provisions, allows investors to better assess our operating income and expenses in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility that is associated with credit provisions and different state income tax rates for comparable institutions. We also believe that during a crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic, this information is useful as the impact of the pandemic on the loan loss provisions of various institutions will likely vary based on the geography of the communities served by a particular institution.
Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
Net income (as reported)
$
6,299
$
6,139
$
3,799
$
3,450
$
2,748
Provision for loan losses
295
600
2,500
3,500
4,100
Income tax expenses
2,127
2,131
1,284
1,136
(57
)
Non-GAAP PTPP income
$
8,721
$
8,870
$
7,583
$
8,086
$
6,791
GAAP ROAA
1.22
%
1.18
%
0.73
%
0.69
%
0.61
%
Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROAA
1.68
%
1.71
%
1.46
%
1.62
%
1.51
%
GAAP ROACE
12.53
%
12.51
%
7.86
%
7.27
%
6.00
%
Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROACE
17.34
%
18.08
%
15.69
%
17.03
%
14.82
%
ROATCE
13.56
%
13.58
%
8.65
%
8.05
%
6.69
%
Average assets
$
2,070,575
$
2,074,707
$
2,071,487
$
1,995,552
$
1,797,426
Average equity
$
201,124
$
196,279
$
193,351
$
189,890
$
183,272
Average tangible common equity
$
188,808
$
183,827
$
180,755
$
177,146
$
170,373
AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
For the Three Months Ended
2021
2020
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
(dollars in thousands)
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Cost
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Cost
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Cost
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Cost
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Commercial real estate
$
1,059,803
$
10,696
4.04
%
$
955,035
$
11,245
4.71
%
$
1,059,803
$
4.04
%
$
1,027,831
$
10,833
4.22
%
Residential first mortgages
124,984
914
2.93
%
170,994
1,512
3.54
%
124,984
914
2.93
%
140,303
1,132
3.23
%
Residential rentals
139,220
1,445
4.15
%
131,920
1,353
4.10
%
139,220
1,445
4.15
%
134,564
1,468
4.36
%
Construction and land development
36,091
402
4.46
%
37,106
467
5.03
%
36,091
402
4.46
%
35,910
435
4.85
%
Home equity and second mortgages
29,272
248
3.39
%
36,028
453
5.03
%
29,272
248
3.39
%
30,045
268
3.57
%
Commercial and equipment loans
105,284
1,070
4.07
%
126,535
1,459
4.61
%
105,284
1,070
4.07
%
107,245
1,320
4.92
%
U.S. SBA PPP loans
116,003
1,802
6.21
%
—
—
0.00
%
116,003
1,802
6.21
%
120,473
1,308
4.34
%
Consumer loans
1,320
15
4.55
%
1,118
13
4.65
%
1,320
15
4.55
%
1,058
12
4.54
%
Allowance for loan losses
(19,614
)
—
0.00
%
(11,203
)
—
0.00
%
(19,614
)
—
0.00
%
(19,138
)
—
0.00
%
Loan portfolio (1)
$
1,592,363
$
16,592
4.17
%
$
1,447,533
$
16,502
4.56
%
$
1,592,363
$
16,592
4.17
%
$
1,578,291
$
16,776
4.25
%
Taxable investment securities
229,810
951
1.66
%
215,500
1,482
2.75
%
229,810
951
1.66
%
211,101
978
1.85
%
Nontaxable investment securities
20,841
114
2.19
%
—
—
0.00
%
20,841
114
2.19
%
20,378
113
2.22
%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
25,064
14
0.22
%
6,547
39
2.38
%
25,064
14
0.22
%
28,970
23
0.32
%
Federal funds sold
18,721
7
0.15
%
4,028
16
1.59
%
18,721
7
0.15
%
42,841
23
0.21
%
Total Interest-Earning Assets
1,886,799
17,678
3.75
%
1,673,608
18,039
4.31
%
1,886,799
17,678
3.75
%
1,881,581
17,913
3.81
%
Cash and cash equivalents
82,669
24,108
82,669
88,963
Goodwill
10,835
10,835
10,835
10,835
Core deposit intangible
1,481
2,064
1,481
1,617
Other assets
88,791
86,811
88,791
91,711
Total Assets
$
2,070,575
$
1,797,426
$
2,070,575
$
2,074,707
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
381,059
$
—
0.00
%
$
246,304
$
—
0.00
%
$
381,059
$
—
0.00
%
$
366,726
$
—
0.00
%
Interest-bearing deposits
Savings
101,782
13
0.05
%
71,086
18
0.10
%
101,782
13
0.05
%
96,529
17
0.07
%
Interest-bearing demand and money market accounts
952,554
195
0.08
%
784,758
1,324
0.67
%
952,554
195
0.08
%
948,449
268
0.11
%
Certificates of deposit
351,365
594
0.68
%
390,528
1,702
1.74
%
351,365
594
0.68
%
356,261
881
0.99
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,405,701
802
0.23
%
1,246,372
3,044
0.98
%
1,405,701
802
0.23
%
1,401,239
1,166
0.33
%
Total Deposits
1,786,760
802
0.18
%
1,492,676
3,044
0.82
%
1,786,760
802
0.18
%
1,767,965
1,166
0.26
%
Long-term debt
27,291
41
0.60
%
55,095
260
1.89
%
27,291
41
0.60
%
28,341
457
6.45
%
Short-term debt
—
—
0.00
%
16,533
69
1.67
%
—
—
0.00
%
—
—
0.00
%
PPPLF Advance
—
—
0.00
%
—
—
0.00
%
—
—
0.00
%
32,677
29
0.35
%
Subordinated Notes
19,490
251
5.15
%
14,912
184
4.94
%
19,490
251
5.15
%
16,888
211
5.00
%
Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures
12,000
75
2.50
%
12,000
129
4.30
%
12,000
75
2.50
%
12,000
78
2.60
%
Total Debt
58,781
367
2.50
%
98,540
642
2.61
%
58,781
367
2.50
%
89,906
775
3.45
%
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
1,464,482
1,169
0.32
%
1,344,912
3,686
1.10
%
1,464,482
1,169
0.32
%
1,491,145
1,941
0.52
%
Total Funds
1,845,541
1,169
0.25
%
1,591,216
3,686
0.93
%
1,845,541
1,169
0.25
%
1,857,871
1,941
0.42
%
Other liabilities
23,910
22,938
23,910
20,557
Stockholders' equity
201,124
183,272
201,124
196,279
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
2,070,575
$
1,797,426
$
2,070,575
$
2,074,707
Net interest income
$
16,509
$
14,353
$
16,509
$
15,972
Interest rate spread
3.43
%
3.22
%
3.43
%
3.29
%
Net yield on interest-earning assets
3.50
%
3.43
%
3.50
%
3.40
%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
128.84
%
124.44
%
128.84
%
126.18
%
Average loans to average deposits
89.12
%
96.98
%
89.12
%
89.27
%
Average transaction deposits to total average deposits **
80.34
%
73.84
%
80.34
%
79.85
%
Cost of funds
0.25
%
0.93
%
0.25
%
0.42
%
Cost of deposits
0.18
%
0.82
%
0.18
%
0.26
%
Cost of debt
2.50
%
2.61
%
2.50
%
3.45
%
(1) Loan average balance includes non-accrual loans. There are no tax equivalency adjustments. There was $90,000, $222,000 and $96,000 of accretion interest for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, and December 31, 2020, respectively.
** Transaction deposits exclude time deposits.
SUMMARY OF LOAN PORTFOLIO (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
BY LOAN TYPE
March 31, 2021
%
December 31, 2020
%
September 30, 2020
%
June 30, 2020
%
March 31, 2020
%
Portfolio Type:
Commercial real estate
$
1,081,111
71.74
%
$
1,049,147
69.75
%
$
1,021,987
68.29
%
$
996,111
66.73
%
$
977,678
65.61
%
Residential first mortgages
115,803
7.68
%
133,779
8.89
%
147,756
9.87
%
165,670
11.10
%
170,795
11.46
%
Residential rentals
137,522
9.12
%
139,059
9.24
%
137,950
9.22
%
132,590
8.88
%
133,016
8.93
%
Construction and land development
38,446
2.55
%
37,520
2.49
%
36,061
2.41
%
37,580
2.52
%
38,627
2.59
%
Home equity and second mortgages
29,363
1.95
%
29,129
1.94
%
31,427
2.10
%
33,873
2.27
%
35,937
2.41
%
Commercial loans
42,689
2.83
%
52,921
3.52
%
58,894
3.94
%
63,249
4.24
%
70,971
4.76
%
Consumer loans
1,415
0.09
%
1,027
0.07
%
1,081
0.07
%
1,117
0.07
%
1,134
0.08
%
Commercial equipment
60,834
4.04
%
61,693
4.10
%
61,376
4.10
%
62,555
4.19
%
61,931
4.16
%
Gross portfolio loans
1,507,183
100.00
%
1,504,275
100.00
%
1,496,532
100.00
%
1,492,745
100.00
%
1,490,089
100.00
%
Net deferred costs
879
0.08
%
1,264
0.08
%
1,610
0.11
%
2,072
0.14
%
2,059
0.14
%
Allowance for loan losses
(18,256
)
(1.21
)%
(19,424
)
(1.29
)%
(18,829
)
(1.26
)%
(16,319
)
(1.09
)%
(15,061
)
(1.01
)%
(17,377
)
(18,160
)
(17,219
)
(14,247
)
(13,002
)
Net portfolio loans
$
1,489,806
$
1,486,115
$
1,479,313
$
1,478,498
$
1,477,087
U.S. SBA PPP loans
$
115,700
$
110,320
$
131,088
$
129,384
$
—
Net deferred fees
(3,215
)
(2,360
)
(3,277
)
(3,746
)
—
Net U.S. SBA PPP loans
$
112,485
$
107,960
$
127,811
$
125,638
$
—
Total net loans
$
1,602,291
$
1,594,075
$
1,607,124
$
1,604,136
$
1,477,087
Gross loans
$
1,622,883
$
1,614,595
$
1,627,620
$
1,622,129
$
1,490,089
END OF PERIOD CONTRACTUAL RATES (UNAUDITED)
The following table is based on contractual interest rates and does not include the amortization of deferred costs and fees or assumptions regarding non-accrual interest:
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
(dollars in thousands)
EOP Contractual
EOP Contractual
EOP Contractual
EOP Contractual
EOP Contractual
Commercial real estate
4.02
%
4.11
%
4.20
%
4.32
%
4.52
%
Residential first mortgages
3.87
%
3.93
%
3.93
%
3.93
%
3.93
%
Residential rentals
4.20
%
4.26
%
4.30
%
4.45
%
4.69
%
Construction and land development
4.32
%
4.28
%
4.40
%
4.46
%
5.02
%
Home equity and second mortgages
3.52
%
3.54
%
3.56
%
3.56
%
4.89
%
Commercial loans
4.63
%
4.56
%
4.51
%
4.53
%
4.92
%
Consumer loans
5.75
%
5.99
%
5.94
%
6.05
%
6.17
%
Commercial equipment
4.40
%
4.42
%
4.42
%
4.44
%
4.46
%
U.S. SBA PPP loans
1.00
%
1.00
%
1.00
%
1.00
%
0.00
%
Total Loans
3.84
%
3.92
%
3.94
%
4.03
%
4.51
%
Yields without U.S. SBA PPP Loans
4.06
%
4.13
%
4.20
%
4.29
%
0.00
%
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
Beginning of period
$
19,424
$
18,829
$
16,319
$
15,061
$
10,942
Charge-offs
(1,485
)
(30
)
(65
)
(2,262
)
—
Recoveries
22
25
75
20
19
Net charge-offs
(1,463
)
(5
)
10
(2,242
)
19
Provision for loan losses
295
600
2,500
3,500
4,100
End of period
$
18,256
$
19,424
$
18,829
$
16,319
$
15,061
Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans (annualized)1
(0.40
)%
—
%
—
%
(0.61
)%
0.01
%
Breakdown of general and specific allowance as a percentage of gross portfolio loans1
General allowance
$
17,365
$
18,068
$
18,319
$
16,215
$
13,412
Specific allowance
891
1,356
510
104
1,649
$
18,256
$
19,424
$
18,829
$
16,319
$
15,061
General allowance
1.15
%
1.20
%
1.22
%
1.09
%
0.90
%
Specific allowance
0.06
%
0.09
%
0.03
%
0.01
%
0.11
%
Allowance to gross portfolio loans
1.21
%
1.29
%
1.26
%
1.09
%
1.01
%
Allowance to non-acquired gross loans
1.26
%
1.35
%
1.31
%
1.14
%
1.06
%
Allowance+ Non-PCI FV Mark
$
18,939
$
20,174
$
19,643
$
17,208
%
$
16,096
Allowance+ Non-PCI FV Mark to gross portfolio loans
1.26
%
1.34
%
1.31
%
1.15
%
1.08
%
_______________________________
1 Portfolio loans include all loan portfolios except the U.S. SBA PPP loan portfolio
Below are several schedules that provide information on the COVID-19 deferred loans. The schedules summarize the COVID-19 loan modifications by loan portfolio, maturity or next payment due dates and the Banks's industry classification using the North American Industry Classification System ("NAICS"). The NAICS is the standard used by Federal statistical agencies in classifying business establishments for the purpose of collecting, analyzing, and publishing statistical data related to the U.S. business economy.
(UNAUDITED)
COVID-19 Deferred Loans
March 31, 2021
Accrual Loans
Non-Accrual Loans
(dollars in thousands)
Loan Balances
% of Deferred
% of Gross Portfolio
Loan Balances
Number of Loans
Loan Balances
Number of Loans
Commercial real estate
$
17,970
77.71
%
1.19
%
$
16,993
5
$
977
1
Residential first mortgages
1,402
6.06
%
0.09
%
1,402
3
—
—
Commercial equipment
3,754
16.23
%
0.25
%