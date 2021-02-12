U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,907.00
    -5.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,335.00
    -24.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,719.50
    -9.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,273.90
    -7.30 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    57.82
    -0.42 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.30
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    26.97
    -0.08 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2133
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1580
    +0.0250 (+2.21%)
     

  • Vix

    21.25
    -0.74 (-3.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3810
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.7560
    +0.0060 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,926.45
    +3,124.53 (+6.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    970.65
    +58.11 (+6.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,528.72
    +4.36 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,541.68
    -21.25 (-0.07%)
     

Community First Bancorporation's Partner SFB Bancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SENECA, SC / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / Community First Bancorporation ("CFB"), Seneca, SC (OTC PINK:CFOK), the parent company of Community First Bank, announced that SFB Bancorp, Inc., Elizabethton, TN (the "Company") (OTC:SFBK), the holding ... Community First Bank

SENECA, SC / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / Community First Bancorporation ("CFB"), Seneca, SC (OTC PINK:CFOK), the parent company of Community First Bank, announced that SFB Bancorp, Inc., Elizabethton, TN (the "Company") (OTC:SFBK), the holding company for Security Federal Bank (the "Bank"), held a Special Meeting today where its shareholders approved the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of October 9, 2020, by and among the Company, CFB and CFB Merger Sub, Inc., pursuant to which the Company will merge with and into CFB, and Security Federal Bank will merge into Community First Bank. We are still awaiting receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, and the transaction is anticipated to close during March 2021.

About Community First Bancorporation
Community First Bancorporation is the parent holding company of Community First Bank, a South Carolina commercial bank, which operates ten full-service banking offices including eight in Seneca, Walhalla, Anderson, Williamston, Westminster and Greenville, SC and two in Charlotte and Dallas, NC. Community First Bank also operates loan production offices in Concord and Waynesville, NC. Its subsidiary, SeaTrust Mortgage, operates offices in Wilmington, Jacksonville, Charlotte and Greensboro, NC, Jacksonville and Orlando, FL and Nashville, TN. Community First's common stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol "CFOK."

About SFB Bancorp, Inc.
SFB Bancorp, Inc. is the parent holding company of Security Federal Bank. Security Federal Bank conducts its banking business from its main office at 632 East Elk Avenue, Elizabethton, Tennessee and a branch office in West Elizabethton. Security Federal Bank's deposits are insured up to the maximum legal amount by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). SFB Bancorp's common stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol "SFBK."

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This Release contains forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "seek," "expect," "will," "may" and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements of our goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding our business and strategic plans, prospects, growth and operating strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of our loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of our risks and future costs and benefits.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The Company is under no duty to and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this News Release.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements:

  • The ultimate impact of the current pandemic is unknown and has adversely impacted, and may continue to adversely impact, the Company in various areas, including, but not limited to, credit risk, liquidity risk, and risk to earnings;

  • We may not be able to implement aspects of our growth strategy;

  • Our success in efficiently and effecting the integration of banks and other entities that we acquire;

  • Future expansion involves risks;

  • New bank office facilities and other facilities may not be profitable;

  • Acquisition of assets and assumption of liabilities may expose us to intangible asset risk, which could impact our results of operations and financial condition;

  • The success of our growth strategy depends on our ability to identify and retain individuals with experience and relationships in the markets in which we intend to expand;

  • We may need additional access to capital, which we may be unable to obtain on attractive terms or at all;

  • Our estimate for losses in our loan portfolio may be inadequate, which would cause our results of operations and financial condition to be adversely affected;

  • Our commercial real estate loans generally carry greater credit risk than one-to-four family residential mortgage loans;

  • Construction financing may expose us to a greater risk of loss and hurt our earnings and profitability;

  • Repayment of our commercial business loans is primarily dependent on the cash flows of the borrowers, which may be unpredictable, and the collateral securing these loans may fluctuate in value;

  • We continue to hold other real estate, which has led to operating expenses and vulnerability to additional declines in real property values;

  • A significant portion of our loan portfolio is secured by real estate, and events that negatively impact the real estate market could hurt our business;

  • Future changes in interest rates could reduce our profits;

  • Strong competition within our market areas may limit our growth and profitability;

  • Our stock-based incentive compensation plan will increase our costs, which will reduce our income;

  • The implementation of our stock-based incentive compensation plan may dilute shareholder ownership interest;

  • We are subject to extensive regulation and oversight, and, depending upon the findings and determinations of our regulatory authorities, we may be required to make adjustments to our business, operations or financial position and could become subject to formal or informal regulatory action;

  • We are subject to stringent capital requirements, which may adversely impact our return on equity, require us to raise additional capital, or constrain us from paying dividends or repurchasing shares;

  • We depend on our management team to implement our business strategy and execute successful operations and we could be harmed by the loss of their services;

  • The value of our deferred tax asset could be impacted if corporate tax rates in the U.S. decline or as a result of other changes in the U.S. corporate tax system;

  • We may not be able to utilize all of our deferred tax asset;

  • The fair value of our investments could decline;

  • Liquidity risk could impair our ability to fund operations and jeopardize our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows;

  • Changes in accounting standards could affect reported earnings;

  • A failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third party vendors and other service providers or other third parties, including as a result of cyber-attacks, could disrupt our businesses, result in the disclosure or misuse of confidential or proprietary information, damage our reputation, increase our costs, and cause losses;

  • Our stock price may be volatile, which could result in losses to our shareholders and litigation against us;

  • The trading volume in our common stock is lower than that of other larger companies; future sales of our stock by our shareholders or the perception that those sales could occur may cause our stock price to decline;

  • There may be future sales of additional common stock or preferred stock or other dilution of our equity, which may adversely affect the market price of our common stock;

  • We may issue additional debt and equity securities or securities convertible into equity securities, any of which may be senior to our common stock as to distributions and in the event of liquidation, which could negatively affect the value of our common stock;

  • Negative public opinion surrounding our Company and the financial institutions industry generally could damage our reputation and adversely impact our earnings.

Related Images

SOURCE: Community First Bank



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/629439/Community-First-Bancorporations-Partner-SFB-Bancorp-Inc-Shareholders-Approve-Merger

Latest Stories

  • AbbVie Posts A Massive Growth Quarter — Is It Time To Add AbbVie Stock?

    AbbVie stock was within a buy zone in mid-February after the company topped fourth-quarter views and issued upbeat 2021 guidance. The company also has the option to buy Cypris Medical.

  • Jim Cramer says new investors need to follow 7 rules if they want to make money

    When things get ‘biblical,’ investors should get careful, the CNBC host says,

  • Aurora Cannabis Earnings Halt Marijuana Stocks' Slide After Flameout

    Marijuana stocks rose a bit after hours on the Aurora Cannabis earnings report. Tilray led Thursday's sell-off following a huge run on U.S. legalization hopes.

  • Warren Buffett's favorite indicator hints that stocks are significantly overvalued

    The Buffett Indicator has gone haywire of late.

  • Biden’s Clean Energy Revolution Could Send These Stocks Soaring

    2020 was an absolutely unbelievable year for electric vehicle stocks, but with a new administration at the wheel, this year could be even bigger

  • Why You Should Avoid Sundial Growers Stock Like the Plague

    The WallStreetBets crowd has rushed into the Canadian cannabis sector sending stocks, such as Sundial Growers (SNDL), soaring. The stock went from trading for pennies to one with a market cap hitting $3.6 billion. The big issue for investors that don’t cash out on these gains is that Sundial isn’t poised to benefit from the potential legalization of pot in the US, which is a big part of the basis for this crowed buying these cannabis stocks. The company is in a much better position now after raising a large amount of cash, but the stock's move doesn’t help change the weak financial prospects of the business. Stunning Rally Back in early November, Sundial traded at only $0.14. The stock and the company were an afterthought in the industry after reporting Q3 revenues of only C$12.9 million. In the quarter, Sundial saw revenues collapse 36% from Q2 levels as the cannabis company shifts out of the wholesale business to focus on branded cannabis products. The Canadian cannabis sector has a long history of companies shifting from product segments to only rush straight into another competitive segment without any margin power in an oversupplied market. Due to the WallSteetBets insanity, the stock almost reached the $4 level today, before giving back some of the gains it made over the past few days. With a current market cap of $3.6 billion, the valuation doesn’t match with a company struggling to generate $10 million in quarterly revenues. Better Financial Position Sundial is definitely in a better position after this stock rally, since the company has raised $175 million in the last month. On February 2, the company raised $74.5 million selling 74.5 million shares plus warrants at $1. Only a few days earlier, Sundial raised $100 million selling 133 million shares plus warrants at around $0.75 per unit. Investors should note that Sundial rushed out both offerings at $1 or less while the stock sits at $2.38 now. The management team clearly thought the lower stock prices warranted a good price to sell shares. The additional cash could help the prospects of the company where analysts were only targeting 2021 sales of $66 million. Unfortunately though, Sundial is still generating EBITDA losses due to 20% grow margins and the sector is littered with companies trying to alter the product mix to limited success. Takeaway The key investor takeaway is that the recent stock move in Sundial isn’t justified by any changes in the prospects of their cannabis business as the company is locked out of the U.S. market. Sundial has raised a lot of cash to improve the balance sheet, but the company still hasn’t proven any ability to actually sell cannabis, whether wholesale or branded, at solid profits. The WallStreetBets crowd could clearly push the stock higher in the next few days or weeks, but Sundial has no business prospects supporting the stock above $1. Investors should cash out before the stock falls like GameStop previously. The view from the Street is hardly any rosier. Not only does the stock show a Moderate Sell consensus with not a single Buy rating over the past three months, but the current consensus price target indicates ~87% downside risk. (See SNDL stock analysis on TipRanks) Disclosure: No position. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • New tax rule could mean bigger tax refunds for some families, but only if they're savvy

    The change to the tax code could allow millions of working families to save thousands on their taxes, but only if they are savvy about how they file this year.

  • Pot Stocks Are Getting Crushed. What You Need to Know.

    Recent action in marijuana stocks involving Reddit traders makes it hard to predict day-to-day moves, especially with the more-liquid Canadian growers.

  • The timing of your next stimulus check just got clearer

    Congress is keeping the same stimulus check formula, though that could change.

  • Cannabis stocks nosedive as rally driven by hopes for U.S. legal reforms comes to a screeching halt

    Cannabis stocks took a nosedive on Thursday with many of the sector's best performers a day earlier surrendering those gains, as the relentless buying in recent weeks amid growing hopes for reforms of strict U.S. laws came to a screeching halt.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Could Rack up Triple-Digit Gains, Say Analysts

    Is a pause to the stock market’s continued surge finally in the cards? The talk has turned to rising interest rates and the specter of inflation against the backdrop of growth powered by Covid fiscal stimulus. However, strategists say there’s no need to get alarmist just yet. According to Goldman Sachs equity strategist, Ryan Hammond, the stock market bull may stick with us for a while. Hammond notes that interest rates remain low, and sees this as the key factor. “Given the historically low level of interest rates, we expect interest rates are still well below levels that would be thought of as a ‘tipping point’ for equities,” Hammond opined. Casting his gaze at the broader markets, Hammond points out that since 2012, the S&P 500 performance has consistently been positively correlated with inflation bets. “Improving growth expectations often correspond with higher breakeven inflation, rising earnings expectations, and improving investor sentiment, which more than offset the higher discount rate,” Hammond wrote, backing his belief that inflation fears should remain low. With rates and inflation low, this makes the stock market the go-to place for investors seeking higher returns. And within the stock market, penny stocks are sure to attract attention. These names trading for under $5 per share are considered to be some of the most controversial on the Street, and divide market watchers into two factions: critics and fans. The former brings a valid argument to the table. Stocks don’t just end up trading at such low levels; typically, there’s a very real reason for their bargain price tags. As for the latter, the potential for an investment worth only pocket change to appreciate even a seemingly insignificant amount, the result of which could be massive percentage gains, is too enticing to ignore. The implication for investors? Due diligence is essential, as some penny stocks might not have what it takes to climb their way back up. Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed two compelling penny stocks, as determined by Wall Street pros. Each has earned a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the analyst community and brings massive growth prospects to the table. We’re talking about triple-digit upside potential here. Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) We will start with Checkpoint Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company that works in the oncology field. Checkpoint acquires, develops, and commercializes immune-enhanced combination treatments for solid tumor cancers. Checkpoint has two leading drug candidates, CK-101 and CK-301. CK-101, known as cosibelimab, is a small-molecule targeted anti-cancer agent, currently undergoing a Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of specific non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The drug candidate targets cancers susceptible to the EGFR mutation, making it applicable to approximately 20% of NSCLC patients. The drug has shown promise compared to traditional chemotherapy treatments. Further studies will test CK-101 against tumor progression due to resistance mutations. The second candidate, CK-301, is an antibody drug currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial focused on patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers. The selected cancers include NSCLC, as well as metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, head and neck cancer, and urothelial carcinoma. All of these cancers are responsive to the therapeutic action of CK-301, an anti-tumor response due to blocking the PD-1/PD-L1 interaction. CK-301 has shown a 44% objective response rate in treated patients during the Phase 1 study, along with a 10.3-month median progression-free survival rate, when compared to currently available approved treatments. Based on these results, the company is continuing its clinical phase program, including an early registration of patients for a Phase 3 study. Among the fans is Cantor analyst Jennifer Kim who writes, “We think the risk-reward is favorable heading into the full, reg-enabling Phase 1 readout for cosibelimab in metastatic CSCC in 2H21. We view this as the key near term focus for CKPT. We expect a positive readout based on what we have viewed as strong interim data that have recently been presented for cosibelimab (SITC 2020, ESMO 2020).” The analyst added “The potential peak sales opportunity for cosibelimab is underappreciated, in our view, and we expect upwards earnings estimate revisions to drive CKPT shares higher.” In line with her upbeat outlook on the cosibelimab potential, Kim rates CKPT shares an Overweight (i.e., Buy), and her $16 price target indicates confidence in a 331% upside potential for the stock. (To watch Kim’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts are on the same page. With only Buys assigned in the last three months, 3 to be exact, the word on the Street is that CKPT is a Strong Buy. Additionally, the $17.67 average price target brings the upside potential to 365%. (See CKPT stock analysis on TipRanks) Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Next up we have Galmed Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biotech specializing in liver, metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead candidate is aramchol, a liver targeted SCD‑1 modulator, designated for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), for which aramchol has been given Fast Track Designation status by the FDA. NASH is a fatty liver disease, closely correlated to obesity, for which there are currently no targeted drugs available. Due to the growing obesity rates, the market for NASH medications is expected to grow significantly over the next few years, with some estimating it could be worth $35 billion. Whoever brings a solution into play stands to cash in handsomely. Aramchol has completed Phase 2a and Phase 2b trials and is currently in Phase 3. However, the enrollment for the study was recently temporarily halted; Aramchol meglumine - an NCE (new chemical entity) with extended IP compared to aramchol, and which the company is switching to - is earmarked to take aramchol’s place in the ongoing Phase 3 ARMOR study. In Q2, Galmed expects to sit down with the FDA to discuss substituting aramchol meglumine for aramchol, and file the IND in 1H21. Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse thinks the company has been playing its cards right. “Of course, delaying Phase 3 by one year in a competitive NASH field is suboptimal but given all NASH trials are being delayed by COVID anyway, we think Galmed made the right decision to transition to aramchol meglumine now. At this point, FDA go-ahead remains the most important catalyst in 2021, followed by 24- week open label data from the first cohort,” the 5-star analyst opined. Galmed has also recently added a new candidate to the pipeline called Amilo-5MER, a 5 amino acid peptide that inhibits Serum Amyloid A (SAA) polymerization and aggregation. The company believes that Amilo-5MER could potentially play a role in numerous indications, such as inflammatory bowel disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and COVID-19. “Preclinical data presented by Galmed show good activity in IBD and RA mouse models… This adds an interesting new value driver for Galmed beyond NASH, which is ongoing,” Seedhouse added. To this end, Seedhouse rates GLMD an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $17 price target. Should his thesis play out, a twelve-month gain of 270% could potentially be in the cards. (To watch Seedhouse’ track record, click here) Wall Street analysts are firmly on Galmed’s side; The stock’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on Buys only - 4, in total. Like Seedhouse, other analysts are anticipating big returns; At $19, the average price target implies gains of 314% in the year ahead. (See GLMD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Why stock market is on a ‘highway to the danger zone,’ according to CNBC’s Cramer

    Jim Cramer, host of CNBC's “Mad Money,” on his show on Wednesday described markets as on uncertain footing to say the least.

  • Are Any Marijuana Stocks Good Buys After Wild Swings?

    Marijuana stocks have moved higher as hopes increase for wider U.S. legalization, but fell sharply on Feb. 11. Are any pot stocks good buys?

  • How much income will your 401(k) provide?

    Retirement account owners have long had trouble translating the money in their 401(k) into income. Later this year, possibly in the third quarter, plan sponsors will be required to include two lifetime income illustrations on participants’ pension benefit statement at least once annually. In essence, the illustrations show how much income a participant’s account balance would produce in today’s dollars if used to purchase either a single life annuity or a qualified joint and 100% survivor annuity.

  • Virgin Galactic Is About To Put Spaceplane — And Huge SPCE Stock Rally — To The Test

    Virgin Galactic could redo a test flight of its SpaceShipTwo as early as Saturday, a key step needed before commercial flights can start.

  • Crypto Mogul Bets on ‘Meme Investing’ With Millions in GameStop

    (Bloomberg) -- Justin Sun, the 30-year-old crypto entrepreneur who bought $10 million worth of GameStop Corp. at the height of its Reddit-fueled rally, is predicting a paradigm shift in investing as younger people swarm into financial assets.Speaking the same week Elon Musk announced he put $1.5 billion of Tesla Inc.’s cash in Bitcoin, Sun said that a new type of internet-driven investing would benefit cryptocurrencies as well as shares of companies that are able to understand and latch onto “meme culture.”Sun said he’s prepared to hold onto his GameStop shares that he purchased near the highs late last month in an effort to tap into the adrenaline-charged rush that lured retail investors into so-called meme stocks. He also bought $1 million in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and a further $1 million in silver. The GameStop position is now worth just $2 million, Sun said.“I think I’m going to hold. Even if I lose money on the GME stock, I still believe this is a paradigm shift,” Sun said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “In the past we all followed the advice from the financial analysts, and these days people are going to make their own decisions.”GameStop soared almost eightfold in the last week of January as retail investors spurred on by Reddit forums and Discord chats piled into the stock, causing pain for professional hedge funds who had shorted the video game retailer’s shares. The price of GameStop has since plunged from a peak of $483 to around $50, handing losses to retail investors who bought at the top and also sparking a wider debate about whether this type of community-driven trading can continue.Sun founded blockchain business Tron in 2017 and has since expanded into other decentralization technologies and platforms such as BitTorrent Inc., Steemit and DLive. He made headlines in 2019 by spending a record $4.6 million at Warren Buffett’s annual charity auction to have dinner with the aging investor.Sun said he advised Buffett to buy Bitcoin and Tesla when he dined with him last year.“Elon Musk is not only a company CEO, but he is also the representative of this kind of meme culture and the representative of this kind of new generation movement,” Sun said. “In the future these kind of community-driven trends require company CEOs to be more engaged with the community, with their fan base.”Sun has also been working on a Chinese version of Clubhouse, the social networking app that was recently blocked by China’s censors. Clubhouse is “a very effective way for people to expand their social networking,” Sun said, “But of course, every country has their regulations so we’re definitely going to have this kind of moderation system to help identify and moderate the content.”Sun has fallen afoul of censors before, with his Peiwo app slammed by China’s top state news agency for spreading vulgar and pornographic content. DLive, the live-streaming platform that was bought by BitTorrent late last year, has also come under scrutiny from American lawmakers for its role in broadcasting the U.S. Capitol riots. Sun declined to comment on the controversies.Meanwhile, Tron, the cryptocurrency associated with the Tron Foundation, hasn’t benefited from retail enthusiasm as much as some other digital coins in recent months, falling to 20th place in terms of market value according to a CoinMarketCap ranking. Sun said he would hire more celebrities and artists to better position Tron as a “meme-friendly” coin.“The meme is very important in the cryptocurrency world,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Robinhood shares are soaring just like the stocks that trade on Robinhood

    Shares of Robinhood jumped 50% in January despite the GameStop controversy, as investors scramble to get a piece of the brokerage before a much anticipated IPO this year. The fintech’s growing valuation is another sign that investors think the trading app is bulletproof to everything from handwringing over its business model to technology outages and fines. The latest bids in the secondary market for Robinhood shares equate to a valuation of around $40 billion, according to data from Rainmaker Securities.

  • Disney earnings top expectations, Disney+ subscribers soar to 94.9 million

    Disney reported fiscal first-quarter results Thursday after market close.

  • Planning 500,000 charging points for EVs by 2025, Shell becomes the latest company swept up in EV charging boom

    Shell's plan to roll out 500,000 electric charging stations in just four years is the latest sign of an EV charging infrastructure boom that has prompted investors to pour cash into the industry and inspired a few companies to become public companies in search of the capital needed to meet demand. Since the beginning of the year, three companies have been acquired by special purpose acquisition vehicles and are on a path to go public, while a third has raised tens of millions from some of the biggest names in private equity investing for its own path to commercial viability. The SPAC attack began in September when an electric vehicle charging network ChargePoint struck a deal to merge with special purpose acquisition company Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation, with a market valuation of $2.4 billion.

  • Bumble CEO says 'passion, purpose, and profit can coexist' on IPO day

    Bumble founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd speaks to Yahoo Finance on the day of its IPO.