Community First Solutions expands regional senior living footprint

Sep. 30—Hamilton-based Community First Solutions acquired a Mason-based assisted living and memory care facility to its not-for-profit network.

The acquisition of Anthology of Mason on Wednesday will expand Community First Solution's senior living portfolio and provide localized leadership and a long-term commitment to the residents and staff of what is now known as Montage Mason.

"Joining a local organization with a strong reputation for outstanding care, sound business practices, and solid financial position will positively impact our team and our residents. Having greater access to local support will allow our leadership team to focus more time on our daily operations," said Courtney Fultz, executive director of the renamed Montage Mason.

The name change complements the organizations' existing brands and, according to Community First, "reflects the vibrant, active lifestyle and high-quality care that residents expect in the community."

Community First Solutions President and CEO Brett Kirkpatrick welcomed the residents, their families and staff at Montage Mason on Wednesday with a celebratory toast.

"As a growth-focused organization, we are excited about the opportunity to expand our geographic footprint and provide additional services to Warren County residents," he said.

"The Mason/Deerfield Twp. area is a vibrant community with great schools and neighborhoods. While it expands our market area, the location is also close enough to our regional headquarters to allow our leadership team to actively support the operations, leveraging efficiencies and collaborative best practices."

Kirkpatrick said as healthcare becomes more complex, "growth is critical to success and sustainability." He said Community First is focused on continuing to expand its mission through strategic partnerships, joint ventures and acquisitions. This allows the agency to leverage efficiencies, diversify revenue and extend the continuum of health and wellness services.

In addition to Montage Mason, Community First Solutions, which was established in 1918, operates two continued-care retirement communities, Berkeley Square and Westover, and a post-acute care facility, Jamestowne.

With the addition of Montage Mason, Community First expanded the number of senior living residents at its facilities to 510, and now employs 610 people in the region.