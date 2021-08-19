U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

Community Florist Marks 75 Years Serving Michigan

·3 min read

3 generations of the Adamo family grows national floral reputation

ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / From presidential inaugurations to Christmases at the White House, for 75 years Conner Park Florist has been a multi-generational, family-owned business in the Detroit community offering high-quality floral experiences.

Founded in 1946, Conner Park Florist began when Vincent Adamo, the son of Italian immigrants, bought an existing flower shop with his cousin that was located in Detroit at Conner and Gratiot. Their goal was to build a family business serving individuals and other families.

Born in Sicily, Vincent came to the United States at age nine. After graduating from Cass Tech High School and serving in the U.S Army, he began attending night school at Lawrence Tech. That's when he and his cousin Agnes bought the flower shop and re-named it Conner Park Florist. The business operated in Detroit for 70 years.

Today the family business is owned and operated by Vincent's son John Adamo, who runs the well-known florist along with his wife Connie and their son Andy. They opened a location in St. Clair Shores in 2000 and today employ 19 staff members. John's two brothers, Paul and Greg, are also currently active in the business.

Vincent Adamo speaking with customers in the original Conner Park Florist location in Detroit, circa 1940s.

Over the years, Conner Park has provided flowers for both personal and public occasions, including George W. Bush's inauguration (in 2005) as members of the Society of American Florists. The florist also provided flowers for Ronald Reagan's inauguration in 1985 and has decorated the White House at Christmas several times. When Pope John Paul II visited Detroit in 1987, Conner Park coordinated the flowers and decorations.

Besides many wedding packages, individual floral needs, funerals and more, Conner Park is involved in community service. It supports the St. John Guild of Ascension, St. John Hospital and works closely with major wedding venues like the Grosse Pointe Yacht Club, Detroit Yacht Club and Detroit Athletic Club.

Throughout the COVID pandemic, John Adamo, along with his wife Connie and son Andy, continued to operate using a "no contact" delivery system they had developed years ago. They also supported local frontline workers through donations to nurses and workers at Ascension St. John Hospital. Each week, the Adamo team takes flowers to many area cemeteries on behalf of their customers and assists business clients through employee appreciation and sympathy efforts.

"We love people and making them feel special," said John Adamo, who has no plans to retire any time soon. "Flowers are very personal, and mean so much to so many, especially in times like those we have been facing for the past year-and-a-half."

From April to October each year, Conner Park partners with local Midwest micro-farms to provide only the best selection of flowers for customers. They also work closely with growers in California and parts of South America for their floral inventory.

"We have always been a family-oriented business," said Adamo. "I always worked in the business with my father. After I graduated from college, I became more directly involved. My son Andy has now been in the business for 20 years since he graduated from college. I guess you could call it an Adamo tradition."

Today it remains a family tradition that helps sustain an outstanding florist through what is now 75 years of serving southeast Michigan, the Detroit community and even the nation.

About Conner Park
Owned and operated by the Adamo family for 75 years, the St. Clair Shores-based florist is a family business that is nationally recognized for floral services for all shapes and sizes. A long-time provider of "no contact" floral delivery, the company strives to create personal and memorable experiences.

For information, call (586) 773-1500 or visit https://www.connerpark.com/.

Media Contact:
Sue Voyles
734-667-2005
sue@logos-communications.com

SOURCE: Conner Park Florist



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660386/Community-Florist-Marks-75-Years-Serving-Michigan

