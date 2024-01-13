Community Foundation announces year-end assets, new board chair

Jan. 13—The Cass County Community Foundation announced assets totaling over $33.4 million during their January 2024 board meeting.

Over 94% of the foundation's assets are permanent endowments which will benefit the community forever, the Foundation said in a press release.

The Cass County Community Foundation also announced officers for 2024 during their meeting. Elected officers for 2024 are: board chair, Molly Long Sterrett; vice chair, Luke Gangloff; treasurer, Tim Rich; secretary, Kathlene Maughmer Mayhill and past chairman, Mike Englert.

The officers will be joined by board members Lucy Burns, Suzanne Chilcott, Greg Comoglio, Lynn Korniak, Paul Kroeger, Barrie McClain, Mike Montgomery, Sue Ridlen, Mike Shannon, Lisa Swaim and Kory Wilson.

Established in 1993, the foundation has provided grants to support Cass County non-profit organizations and scholarships totaling over $13.2 million. Last year, while celebrating their 30th anniversary, the Foundation provided scholarships, grants and distributions totaling over $1.1 million.

For more information, please call the Cass County Community Foundation at 574-722-2200.