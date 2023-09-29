Community Foundation for Brevard announces 65 grant recipients for 2023 cycle

Community Foundation for Brevard announces grant recipients

The Community Foundation for Brevard recently announced that nearly $400,000 in grants were awarded to 65 local agencies through the 2023 Competitive Grants-Brevard cycle.

Theresa Grimison

“These grants embody our belief in the power of collaboration and innovation to drive positive transformation,” said Theresa Grimison, president and chief executive officer of the Community Foundation for Brevard. “We encourage everyone to join us in supporting these wonderful organizations, who are driving impact throughout our entire community.”

Specifically, the Community Foundation for Brevard awarded $379,771 to: 2-1-1 Brevard Inc.; Aging Matters in Brevard; AMIkids Space Coast; Brevard Achievement Center Inc.; Brevard County Legal Aid Inc.; Brevard Cultural Alliance; Brevard Hispanic Center Inc.; Brevard Humane Society; Brevard Indian River Lagoon Coalition Inc.; Brevard Schools Foundation; Brevard Symphony Orchestra Inc. ; Brevard Zoo; Camp Boggy Creek; Candlelighters of Brevard Inc.; Carrfour Supportive Housing; Central Brevard Sharing Center; Club Esteem; Cocoa Beach Main Street; Conradina Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society; Daily Bread; Down Syndrome Association of Brevard; Early Learning Coalition of Brevard County Inc.; Eastern Florida State College Foundation Inc.; Eckerd Youth Alternatives Inc.; Family Promise of Brevard Inc.; Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation; Florida Odyssey of the Mind: Space Coast Region; Florida Wildlife Hospital and Sanctuary; Green Gables and Historic Riverview Village Inc.; Helping Seniors of Brevard County Inc., Helps Community Initiatives Inc.; Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute; LEAD Brevard Inc.; Links of Hope Inc.; Love INC of Brevard Inc.; Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts; Melbourne Chamber Music Society Inc.; Native Heritage Gathering Inc.; Neighbor Up Brevard; North Brevard Charities; Pineda Presbyterian Church; Promise in Brevard; Safe Families for Children; Sea Turtle Conservancy Inc.; Serene Harbor Inc.; South Brevard Sharing Center; South Brevard Women’s Center Inc.; Space Coast Art Festival Inc.; Space Coast Early Steps; Space Coast Habitat for Humanity Inc.; St. Francis Reflections Lifestage Care; Stella Maris Environmental Research; The 99th Squadron Inc.; The Children’s Hunger Project; The Community Band of Brevard Inc.; The Salvation Army; The Salvation Army Melbourne Pridmore Center; Titusville Playhouse Inc.; Volunteers of America of Florida Inc.; Walk on Water Ministries of Central Florida Inc.; WAYS for Life Inc.; weVENTURE Women’s Business Center at Florida Tech; Wheelchairs 4 Kids; Wings of Grace Ministries Inc.; YMCA of Central Florida.

To find out more about the Community Foundation for Brevard, go to cfbrevard.org or call 321-752-5505.

CareerSource Brevard to hold manufacturing job fair on Monday

CareerSource Brevard is holding Brevard’s Annual Manufacturing Job Fair from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday at Brevard Public Schools Adult and Community Education complex, 1225 Clearlake Road, Cocoa.

Among the employers that will be in attendance are Arnott, Craig Technologies, Custom Aerospace, Eastern Florida State College, Gem Industries, Guardian Manufacturing, Industrial Steel, Jacobs, Knight’s Armament, L3Harris, LF Staffing, Mack Technologies, Manpower, Professional Aircraft Accessories, Renesas, Roswell Global and Shapes Precision.

Attendees can learn about skills training and scholarship opportunities, and can tour a new manufacturing training center.

Attendees can register for the job fair by going to bit.ly/Manufacturingjobfair

Walk-ins also are welcome.

Attendees should bring their resume and dress for success.

For more information, contact CareerSource Brevard at jobseekersupport@careersourcebrevard.com or call 321-504-7600.

The event's partners at the Brevard Adult & Community Education, Eastern Florida State College and the Economic Development Commission of Florida's Space Coast,

Forbes recognizes Edward Jones financial adviser Phelps

Edward Jones financial adviser Greg Phelps of Rockledge has been named to the 2023 Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State ranking by Forbes/SHOOK Research. The list includes more than 1,460 financial advisers nationwide, all under age 40.

Greg Phelps

Phelps ranked No. 10 in North Florida.

"This is an incredible honor, one I could never have achieved without the tremendous support from my branch team,” Phelps said. “And I am forever indebted to my clients for the trust they have put in me and the relationships we've built as we work toward the financial goals that help give them the freedom to live life on their terms. This work inspires me, because I know that, for years to come, I can make a meaningful difference in the lives of my clients and colleagues, and in my community."

This ranking is given to the top financial advisers under 40 in their respective states based on criteria that include compliance records, assets under care and more.

Phelps’ office is at 1970 Rockledge Blvd., Rockledge.

He can be reached at 321-636-6882 or https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/gregory-phelps

Reynolds named associate director of strategic partnerships at Brevard Zoo

Emma Reynolds recently was promoted to associate director of strategic partnerships at the Brevard Zoo in Viera.

Emma Reynolds

Reynolds joined the zoo team earlier this year as a community engagement and strategic partnerships officer.

Before her role at Brevard Zoo, Reynolds was resource development manager at the United Way of Brevard.

Prior to joining the United Way of Brevard, Reynolds was a middle school science teacher for 12 years. She was the 2012 Teacher of the Year at the Blake Academy in Lakeland.

