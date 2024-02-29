New community going up in city of Maricopa; home prices to start in low $300,000s

A new community that will sprout 456 houses in the city of Maricopa is underway.

Called Elena Trails, the development is going up on the southeast corner of Murphy and Farrell roads. Home prices will start in the low $300,000s.

Home builder D.R. Horton recently purchased 111 acres in the community for constructing the first houses.

Paul Bae, a vice president with developer Walton Global, said Elena Trails “will bring much-needed new home inventory to Maricopa.”

The first houses are expected to be available to buy next year.

Amenities at Elena Trails will include a covered park and BBQ area, community garden and sports field, according to the developer. The community will also have a range of housing.

The median home price in Maricopa, about 35 miles from Phoenix, is $310,000, according to The Cromford Report. That compares to about $430,000 for metro Phoenix.

Home building is back to 2019’s level, with 25,000 new Valley houses permitted last year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Home construction climbed during the pandemic but slowed some last year due to rising interest rates. But builders are offering mortgage rate buydowns, and that’s giving the market a boost.

“This new community has great access to schools, sitting adjacent to Desert Sunrise High School, and will also benefit from the significant employment growth in the area, including the new Intel Ocotillo Campus in Chandler and the Lucid Plant in Casa Grande,” Bae said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: A new house in the low $300s? New community planned in Maricopa