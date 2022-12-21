U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,875.00
    +25.75 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,311.00
    +258.00 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,248.50
    +72.75 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,770.50
    +11.90 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.93
    +0.70 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.60
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.09
    -0.18 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0617
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.88
    -1.54 (-6.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2137
    -0.0048 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.7100
    -0.0200 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,872.39
    +53.11 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.09
    +1.90 (+0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,406.96
    +36.34 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,387.72
    -180.31 (-0.68%)
     

Community Groups Join Sands China to Assemble 28,500 Hygiene Kits for Clean the World

·5 min read

Sands China's 9th straight year participating in global LVS initiative

MACAO, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Local community group volunteers joined Sands China team members at The Venetian® Macao Dec. 12 to assemble 28,500 hygiene kits for Clean the World. The international social enterprise helps prevent the spread of disease worldwide by distributing hygiene supplies essential for good health to populations in need around the globe.

Around 250 Sands China team members and members of the Association of Parents of the People with Intellectual Disabilities of Macau build 28,500 hygiene kits for global charity Clean the World at The Venetian Macao.
Around 250 Sands China team members and members of the Association of Parents of the People with Intellectual Disabilities of Macau build 28,500 hygiene kits for global charity Clean the World at The Venetian Macao.

The annual hygiene kit build is an initiative of Sands China's parent company, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS), and helps Clean the World distribute emergency response hygiene kits to assist with on-the-ground, immediate needs in times of crisis and disaster. In 2014, Sands China became the first integrated operator in Macao to launch such an event. The company and its community partners have assembled more than 328,000 kits in the nine consecutive years since 2014.

Around 250 Sands China team members and members of the Association of Parents of the People with Intellectual Disabilities of Macau build 28,500 hygiene kits for global charity Clean the World at The Venetian Macao.
Around 250 Sands China team members and members of the Association of Parents of the People with Intellectual Disabilities of Macau build 28,500 hygiene kits for global charity Clean the World at The Venetian Macao.

Each hygiene kit contains soap that has been collected from hotels at Sands China's integrated resorts and recycled through Clean the World's process of sterilising and remanufacturing soap. The kits also contain shampoo, conditioner, bath gel, a toothbrush set, and an encouraging message from Sands China and Clean the World.

Around 250 Sands China team members and members of the Association of Parents of the People with Intellectual Disabilities of Macau build 28,500 hygiene kits for global charity Clean the World at The Venetian Macao.
Around 250 Sands China team members and members of the Association of Parents of the People with Intellectual Disabilities of Macau build 28,500 hygiene kits for global charity Clean the World at The Venetian Macao.

Dr. Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd., said: "Clean the World continues to be one of our valuable partners in giving back to society as we carry out our corporate social responsibility. Clean the World's creative approach to addressing a critical global health issue by recycling soap is a natural fit for a large integrated resort operator like Sands China that utilises supplies like soap on a substantial scale. We are grateful for our successful long-term partnership, as we are for the volunteer efforts of our team members and our community partners."

Approximately 250 volunteers from Sands China and the Association of Parents of the People with Intellectual Disabilities of Macau worked together to build this year's 28,500 hygiene kits at Cotai Expo. The finished kits get sent to global charity Children International, who will then distribute them in the Philippines, where they will be given to families in need to provide them with hygiene supplies that are essential in times of crisis.

Shawn Seipler, founder and chief executive officer of Clean the World, said: "This is the 9th consecutive year that Sands China Limited has assembled hygiene kits for the people and families in need across Asia. Their amazing team has put together 28,500 hygiene kits, each containing a recycled bar of life-saving soap. Sands China's ongoing support and incredible partnership has shaped who we are as an organisation and this event further demonstrates their commitment to positively impact the lives of others."

Sands China's support of Clean the World is part of Sands Cares, the global corporate citizenship programme of Las Vegas Sands Corp., and the Sands ECO360 global sustainability strategy.

About Sands China Ltd.

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928). Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company's integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, The Parisian Macao and The Londoner® Macao. The Company also owns and operates Sands® Macao on the Macao peninsula. The Company's portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at the Cotai Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, the Londoner Theatre and the Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao. The Company's Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao's transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

For more information, please visit www.sandschina.com.

Sands Cares

A firm believer in the importance of corporate social responsibility, Sands China Ltd. engages with the local Macao community as a part of Sands Cares – the charitable giving programme of parent company Las Vegas Sands Corp. Sands Cares integrates the company's philanthropic work worldwide in four key areas: financial giving, community problem solving and collaboration, in-kind donations, and team member volunteerism.

Key areas of Sands Cares in Macao include the Sands Cares Ambassador programme for volunteering in the local community; charitable contributions to NGOs and community organisations; and sponsorship of community events.

For more information, please visit www.sands.com/sands-cares/

About Clean the World

Clean the World is a social enterprise dedicated to WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) and sustainability. It operates soap recycling centres and offices in Orlando, Montreal, Las Vegas, Hong Kong, Amsterdam, London, and Punta Cana and leads a "Global Hygiene Revolution" to distribute recycled soap and hygiene products from more than 8,100 hotel, resort and cruise partners. Clean the World's foundation provides WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) programming to benefit global communities with high pre-adolescent death rates due to acute respiratory infection (pneumonia) and diarrheal diseases (cholera) – which are two of the top killers of children under the age of five. Since 2009, the foundation has served over 15 million individuals and distributed 73 million bars of soap and 5 million hygiene kits in 127 countries.

For more information on how you can participate in Clean the World's world-renowned recycling program, please visit https://cleantheworld.org/get-involved/hotel-recycling-program/.

Media contacts:

Corporate Communications, Venetian Macau Limited

Mabel Wu

Tel: +853 8118 2268

Email: mabel.wu@sands.com.mo

Jesse Chiang

Tel: +853 8118 2054

Email: jesse.chiang@sands.com.mo

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-groups-join-sands-china-to-assemble-28-500-hygiene-kits-for-clean-the-world-301708006.html

SOURCE Sands China Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden hurt by body shaming

    Strictly Come Dancing's Amy Dowden talks about how nasty comments can hurt her.

  • Investors Rush to Update Yen Playbook After BOJ’s Hawkish Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are betting the yen may rise as much as another 10% after the Bank of Japan’s unexpected policy shift fueled speculation it is finally abandoning its ultra-dovish monetary settings.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Records to Be

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy to Visit US With Plea for More Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to travel to Washington to address Congress, his first trip outside his country since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Records to Be Released by Democrats Afte

  • Bill Gates reveals how becoming a grandfather will change how he invests his fortune

    The philanthropist is taking the long view as to why he should give away most of his wealth.

  • FedEx Earnings Drop Highlights a Slowing Economy

    The company delivers packages for businesses and consumers all over the globe. Its commentary isn't good news.

  • Here's Why Archer Daniels (ADM) Seems a Promising Pick

    Archer Daniels (ADM) remains on track with the Readiness goals. Its Nutrition segment is performing impressively.

  • 3 Solar Stocks to Watch Amid Supply-Chain Challenges

    U.S. solar industry players are set to gain from increasing residential installations and the Inflation Reduction Act amid supply-related headwinds. One may keep a tab on ENPH, FSLR and RUN.

  • Musk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on Engineering

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk confirmed he will step down as chief executive officer of Twitter Inc. after finding a successor, though he plans to retain control over the company’s engineering teams.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Records to Be Released by

  • 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

    These three top-ranked, best-performing and well-managed funds can help you maximize your retirement portfolio returns.

  • 3 Top-Ranked Stocks That Doubled in 2022

    In a gloomy 2022, these three stocks have snapped the overall bearish trend and rewarded investors handsomely. The runs could be far from over, as indicated by their strong earnings outlooks.

  • Homebuilder sentiment plunges in December for 12th straight month

    Builder sentiment in the market for single-family homes fell in December to the lowest level in 10 years as high mortgage rates decimate the housing market.

  • How Macro Factors Are Influencing Bitcoin Prices

    Tom Dunleavy, senior research analyst at crypto data firm Messari, discusses the biggest macro headwinds impacting bitcoin's price and the wider crypto markets. Plus, his take on Coinbase shares hitting a fresh all-time low Tuesday as it continues to struggle with low trading volume amid falling crypto prices.

  • Binance Losing Auditing Partner Mazars Leaves Crypto Questions Unanswered

    French auditing firm Mazars, which had published proof-of-reserves for Binance and other exchanges, on Friday announced it cut ties with its clients in the crypto industry.

  • Chart of the Day: This Restaurant Operator Is Ready to Break Out

    Chipotle Mexican Grill is one wild stock chart. Price moves in huge ranges, no doubt because it is such a high priced stock and it's held firm by big institutions and insiders. But one may get frustrated by the back and forth sideways movement of Chipotle.

  • TRV vs. SIGI: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

    TRV vs. SIGI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Citgo Petroleum on track for $2.5 billion profit in 2022 - supervisory board

    Refiner Citgo Petroleum is on track for a $2.5 billion profit this year, which it plans to use for repaying debt and invest in the reliability of its operations, the board that supervises the Houston-based company said on Monday. Citgo, owned by Venezuela's state company PDVSA but controlled by an interim government formed in 2019, is increasingly under pressure by creditors of Venezuela who want the company auctioned off to pay for pending debt and expropriation claims made during late President Hugo Chavez's rule. In November, Citgo reported third quarter earnings of $477 million on strong margins and higher throughput at its 750,000-barrel-per-day refining network.

  • YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

    When a stock breaks out above the 20-day simple moving average, good things could be on the horizon. How should investors react?

  • L3Harris To Buy Top Rocket-Engine Producer For $4.7 Billion

    Defense contractor L3Harris plans to buy missile propulsion system maker Aerojet Rocketdyne for $4.7 billion in an all-cash transaction.

  • Nike beats estimates boosted by discounts, promotions; shares surge

    (Reuters) -Nike Inc reported its best quarterly revenue growth in more than a decade barring one quarter and handily beat profit expectations on Tuesday, as North American shoppers rushed to stock up on sneakers and sportswear before the holidays. Steeper discounts and increased promotions to reduce excess inventory through the quarter helped the Beaverton, Oregon-based company boost sales and attract recession-wary customers. Nike's finance chief Matthew Friend said on a post-earnings call the company had made good progress in clearing inventory during the quarter, and that products for the spring season were arriving earlier with faster transit times.

  • Magna International to Buy Veoneer Active Safety for $1.5 Billion

    Magna is buying a smaller part of the Veoneer portfolio, after losing a bidding war for the whole company with Qualcomm last year.