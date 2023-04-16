Community Health Events to Be Held Nationwide as Part of the DREF Research Matters for All of Us Initiative

Join us at our events to learn how you can help change the future of health

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2023 / The Delta Research and Educational Foundation's (DREF) Research Matters for All of Us initiative will host a series of community health events and panel discussions nationwide from April 16th-22nd, 2023, in recognition of the milestone anniversary of the Foundation. The week-long awareness program, entitled "55 Years Strong: Preserving Our Legacy through Research," aims to raise awareness about the DREF Research Matters for All of Us Initiative, health topics that disproportionately impact the African American community, and how research can help close the health disparities gap. Join us at our events and use #DREFWeek to engage with panelists and attendees on social media.



Research Matters for All of Us

The events kick off on April 16th at 1:00 PM (CT) in Houston with a community health event in partnership with the East Harris Chambers Liberty County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., held at Alexander Duessen Park.

On April 18th at 5:30 PM (CT) in Milwaukee, a panel discussion regarding community science and the importance being involved in research will be held in conjunction with the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Sci Starter. Register for this event at http://bit.ly/allofusw.

On April 18th at 6:00 PM (ET) in Boston, Dr. Liza Swedarsky will be the featured presenter for "You Have a Right to be Healthy: Seven Health Vows for Living Your Best Life." Partners for this event include the New England All of Us Program, South Middlesex County Alumnae Chapter, Greater Boston NPHC, National Council of Negro Women, Rho Omega Epsilon, 4 Corners Yoga & Wellness, Boston Alumnae Chapter, Boston Acupuncture Project, and Norfolk Plymouth County Area Alumnae Chapter. Registration for this virtual event can be found at https://bit.ly/7HealthVows.

On April 19th at 6:30 PM (ET), the DREF Research Matters for All of US HBCU team, along with current and former Student Ambassadors of the Research Accelerates Possibilities (R.A.P.) Program, will host a year-end panel discussion moderated by HBCU Research Specialist, Dr. Kelly Brittain. The event, "R.A.P Up," will focus on the importance of research in our communities and the impact of the R.A.P. Program. To register for this virtual event, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0ocOyvqjwtHtQpJSn7MyCl_MwAd2hUxr2J.

On April 21st at 7:30 PM (ET) in New York, the DREF will participate in an in-person event, held in conjunction with RECOVER, a wellness and fitness center, where a panel of researchers will discuss long-term effects and recovery from COVID. To register for this virtual event, visit https://bit.ly/RECOVERxDREF.

On April 22nd from 10 am to 2 PM (ET) in Atlanta at the CT Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center, a community health fair will be held in partnership with the Physical and Mental Health Committee of the Atlanta Alumnae Chapter. Participants will have the opportunity to receive free health screenings and learn about the All of Us Research Program.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. established the Delta Research and Educational Foundation (DREF) in 1967 as a public charity supporting scholastic achievement, public service programs, and research initiatives focused upon African American women. The DREF Research Matters for All of Us initiative recognizes the importance of health research in marginalized communities and is committed to closing the health disparities gap. Visit our websites and follow us on social media to learn more:

All of Us Research Program: www.joinallofus.org/dref

Delta Research and Educational Foundation: www.deltafoundation.net

Contact Information

Marcia Johnson

Program Associate

researchmatters@deltafoundation.net

202-347-1337

SOURCE: Delta Research and Educational Foundation

